WoW The War Within Soulbinder Naazindhri boss guide (Manaforge Omega)

WoW The War Within’s first wing of Manaforge Omega wraps up with Soulbinder Naazindhri. This is an interesting fight that, while it doesn’t have phase changes, does bring in some potentially very annoying adds that you could have to deal with. It’s almost positive that some of the enemies will escape their tubes and you’ll have no choice but to deal with them. They aren’t incredibly game-breaking though, so just remember to keep calm and deal with them.
Soulbinder Naazindhri joins the Plexus Sentinel and Loom’ithar in the Might of the Shadowguard wing of WoW’s Manaforge Omega raid. It’s also, interestingly enough, another fight where you can potentially get a piece of tier gear; whether you do or not is up to RNG, however.
How to beat Soulbinder Naazindhri in WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega
Soulbinder Naazindhri can be a frustrating fight in WoW The War Within, so we recommend Deadly Boss Mods as an addon to bring to the fight. It will highlight all the important attacks, timers, and everything else you need to not wipe your group during this critical boss encounter. We also recommend Bloodlust on pull, to get the most out of it while you can.
Arguably the most important part of this fight is Soul Calling. Soulbinder will summon 6 Incubation Chambers (12 in Heroic). She will then also periodically cast Soulfray Annihilation, which will target random players. If targeted, stand behind one of the Incubators, so they’ll hit those instead.
When the Incubation Chambers break, focus your dps on these to destroy them. Failure to do so will result in adds. After three casts of Soulfray Annihilation, the remaining pods will break open, and spawn adds. Here are the types of enemies you can get, and what to do about them.
- Soulguard Mages: Interrupt their cast.
- Soulguard Assassin: Ranged need to spread out when these are around.
- Soulguard Phaseblades: Healers need to cover the intense AOE damage they deal.
It’s also worth noting that in Heroic Soulbinder in WoW’s Manaforge Omega raid, the Orb will detonate on the first player or incubation chamber. In both difficulties, non-targeted players need to stay out of this line to avoid being hit.
Arcane Expulsion is a periodic attack that will hit all players and knock them back; this can knock you off the platform so don’t stand too close to the edge! This also deals damage to players over 15 seconds, so Healers will want to keep up with this. Speaking of AOE damage, there’s also Spellburn, which deals Arcane damage to all players every 2 seconds. It radiates from the boss, and will likely be an important ability to heal through.
The attack that’s probably going to get the most players killed in this Soulbinder fight in WoW is Soulfire Convergence. It will target players, and make 5 orbs shoot out from them in a star pattern.
These will continue to fire for a few seconds, so if you’re targeted, get out of the group, and do your best to make sure they don’t hit people. Other players need to keep an eye out and avoid incoming orbs too. It’s going to target a few people at a time, so that means plenty of orbs to dodge.
Finally, there’s also Mystic Lash, an ability tanks have to deal with. It deals increasing damage each tick, so be aware of that. You can move the boss to Incubation Chambers that need to be broken, so the Mystic Lash also hits those. Tanks will want to swap each cast to not take too much damage.
Soulbinder Naazindrhri’s loot and item levels in WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega
Once Soulbinder Naazindhri is defeated in WoW The War Within, make sure to loot the boss proper, to get any Crests or Ethereal Strands for your Reshii Wraps that may have dropped. Below we’ll highlight the tier pieces that drop, as well as other important loot.
Item Levels
- LFR: 671 (Weathered Ethereal Crests)
- Normal: 684 (Carved Ethereal Crests)
- Heroic: 697 (Runed Ethereal Crests)
- Mythic: 710 (Gilded Ethereal Crests)
Potential Loot Drops
Check out our other WoW guides and features
- WoW The War Within: How to unlock Ecological Succession
- WoW The War Within: How to unlock Story Mode raid for Manaforge Omega (Season 3)
- WoW The War Within: Manaforge Omega Healer tier list (11.2)