WoW The War Within Loom'ithar boss guide (Manaforge Omega)

After besting Plexus Sentinel in WoW’s Manaforge Omega raid, Loom’ithar, the massive spider awaits next. It’s only a handful of pulls away, and while it’s not an incredibly challenging boss, it does require just a bit more coordination. Knowing which add your group is going to target will help you escape the Lair Weaving ability the boss uses. You’re also going to need to drop the webs from Infusion Tether wisely.

If you’re going to do this on LFR, you need at least a 651 item level, which isn’t hard to get from a bit of simple gearing up around K’aresh. Normal Raids don’t have a particular item level requirement, but I’ve mostly been seeing people demand 680, which is a bit high. If you’re going into the Loom’ithar boss in Manaforge Omega, here’s what you need to know as a WoW player.

How to beat Loom’ithar in WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega raid

I cannot stress enough how important Deadly Boss Mods is as an addon for fights like Loom’ithar in WoW’s Manaforge Omega raid. Knowing when particular attacks are coming, and who is targeted with what, is incredibly important. There are attacks in this fight where you need to come together, especially in Heroic difficulty, so having that kind of information is going to be key.

Both phases are going to have an AOE attack to keep in mind, Primal Spellstorm. Arcane Energy will rain down in specific locations, so just keep out of the way of these.

Phase 1

Stay out of those AOEs, and keep the spiderwebs against the wall, and Phase 1 shouldn't be too bad (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Hazelnuttygames)

Loom’ithar is primarily a single-target fight, with the occasional add to switch to in WoW’s Manaforge Omega raid. It has a few attacks of note for Phase 1: Infusion Tether, Overinfusion Burst, Piercing Strand (Tanks), and Lair Weaving. This is a boss that’s also tanked in the center of the room.

Infusion Tether links the boss to someone, and slowly pulls them in. You need to run to the edge to break the tether, which will also drop some webs on the ground that slow. Try to drop webs near each other to allow for more room for other players. Overinfusion Burst hits when the boss has 100 Energy. It’s a huge AOE, so just run to the edge of the room.

Lair Weaving surrounds players with a ring of webs that have Infused Tangle adds in them. You need to kill one of these to escape. It helps to know which one is being targeted, so everyone can easily flee. If you’re on Heroic, they are immune to damage until they’re hit with Piercing Strand.

Piercing Strand is a line that targets the tank that deals Arcane damage. You want to taunt off the other tank on this cast. If you’re in Heroic, you need to make sure this line hits one of the Infused Tangles. Healers will also need to keep aware of Arcane Overflow, as it hits for 455k damage to all players every second. It's a real serious heal check.

Phase 2

Things really get hectic in Phase 2. Keep the boss on the move so players aren't stuck in that technicolor puddle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Things continue as normal until Loom’ithar hits 50% HP, and then Phase 2 of this Manaforge Omega boss fight kicks off in WoW. It will start taking more damage, but also become more mobile. Loom’ithar will need to be tanked around the edge of the room now, so move it around as you need.

We also have two more things to deal with: Unbound Rage and Writhing Wave (Tanks). Technically, Unbound Rage is what makes the boss move around more and take more damage. However, it also adds Arcane Ichor puddles that drop under the boss, necessitating the constant movement.

Writhing Wave is a frontal cone aimed at the tank. It does split damage, so a group of players need to tank it. On Heroic you need two groups to alternate between Writhing Waves. This is also when you want your other tank to taunt off the other tank, so they don’t keep taking these.

Arcane Outrage also inflicts the Arcane Ichor puddles, and with a deadly shriek, repels players and deals massive damage each second for three seconds, so it's another healer test.

Loom’ithar’s loot and item levels in WoW The War Within’s Manaforge Omega raid

In addition to Loom’ithar’s various loot drops in WoW’s Manaforge Omega raid, it’s also a great place to pick up an Ethereal Strand, if you haven’t capped out for the week for your Reshii Wraps.

We’ll go over all the potential drops you can get below, what slot they’re for, and the potential item levels. It’s also worth noting this boss drops the leg slot for your current tier gear. We’ll highlight that in a separate table.

Item Levels

LFR: 671 (Weathered Ethereal Crests)

671 (Weathered Ethereal Crests) Normal: 684 (Carved Ethereal Crests)

684 (Carved Ethereal Crests) Heroic: 697 (Runed Ethereal Crests)

697 (Runed Ethereal Crests) Mythic: 710 (Gilded Ethereal Crests)

Potential loot drops

Tier Set Leg Armor Item Name Classes Dreadful Silken Offering Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Warlock Mystic Silken Offering Druid, Hunter, Mage Venerated Silken Offering Paladin, Priest, Shaman Zenith Silken Offering Evoker, Monk, Rogue, Warrior

Gear Name Gear Slot Cloth Armor Laced Lair-Steppers Feet Leather Armor Deathbound Shoulderpads Shoulders Mail Armor Colossal Lifetether Waist Plate Armor Discarded Nutrient Shackles Wrist Accessories/Trinkets Astral Antenna (Agi/Str/Int) Trinket Loom'ithar's Living Silk (Haste) Trinket One-Handed Weapons Prodigous Gene Splicer Dagger (Agility) Ranged Weapons Piercing Strandbow Bow (Agility) Shields & Off-Handed Weapons Ward of the Weaving-Beast Shield (Str/Int)

