WoW: How to skip the patch 11.2 campaign on your alts

WoW’s campaign skip for the patch 11.2 storyline is now available for your alts; it was technically available the first day, really. Not everyone wants to skip the campaign, though, but with as many bugs as people found just trying to complete quests over the last few days, I wouldn’t blame you for choosing to just dive into the current “endgame” content.

We’ll get more campaign quests soon enough, as well as the Manaforge Omega raid, so don’t worry about having stuff to do. There’s a downside to skipping the current patch 11.2 campaign on your alts, but also plenty of upsides for your WoW alts, which we’ll go over below.

How to easily use the patch 11.2 campaign skip on your alts in WoW

If you want to use the campaign skip in patch 11.2 on your alts in WoW, it’s incredibly simple. Step 1 is to have a character that’s completed chapter 3 of the story, specifically, the Tabiqa quest. This unlocks the Reshii Wraps. You also need to do the Phase Diving quests, too, to unlock that, and unlock upgrading your Reshii Wraps as well. That will be done in the same location.

It's incredibly easy to do the campaign skip this time (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you have the achievement Become A Hero, Become a Phasediver!, you’ve finished the Phase Diving introduction, as well as everything you need to do to use the WoW patch 11.2 campaign skip for your alts. Then, log onto your level 80 character, and begin the A Shadowy Invitation quest that you automatically receive. Complete it, and begin Return to the Veiled Market, which takes you to Tazavesh.

When you arrive, complete that, and speak to Om’en, who would normally give you Restoring Operational Efficiency. Instead, select “I have heard this tale before. That will skip the patch 11.2 campaign and phase diving tutorial in its entirety. Now all you need are your Reshii Wraps!

Hashim will get you set up with everything you need to get right into phase diving, and taking advantage of your awesome new cape (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Head to Overlook Zo’Shuul, where you unlocked Phase Diving originally, and speak to Hashim. They will give you an option to restore your Reshii Wraps. That will give you your cloak. You’ll have to purchase a thread for them, but those are only 100g, so that’s not terribly expensive.

Just make sure you also speak to Hashim and choose "I want to empower my Reshii Wraps" so you can equip your Ethereal Threads, increase your cloak's power and go Phase Diving! With that, you’ve done the campaign skip for patch 11.2 on your WoW alt, and can do it as many times as you’d like!

Since the Ethereal Strands are Warbound, you don’t have to worry about a tedious grind to unlock them; you’ll already have whatever you have earned! Now you’re good to go. The downside to this is of course, you skip whatever renown you may have earned, as well as quest rewards.

The upside is that you can immediately start fighting the World Boss, doing World Quests, and gearing up your character without having to wait. I’m so appreciative that unlocking and using this artifact cloak is incredibly simple. Every other artifact cloak we’ve had in the past was a frustrating, messy grind, so this is a nice, wonderful change of pace.

