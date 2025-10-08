  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • WoW Legion Remix: What are the best classes to play?

WoW Legion Remix: What are the best classes to play?

By Jason Parker
Modified Oct 08, 2025 08:15 GMT
WoW Legion Remix best class
If you're going to play WoW Legion Remix, which classes should you start with? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

WoW Legion Remix’s classes are interesting, because I can’t just say “play the Legion meta”. This is because it uses the current, Retail talent trees, alongside a new version of the Artifacts from the original Legion expansion. This means there are some pretty interesting things to consider. One of them is playing a Highborne, so you can cap out Suramar reputation immediately, which will no doubt come in handy in the Remix schedule.

Ad

Ultimately, I think you should play whatever feels comfortable to you in terms of classes in WoW Legion Remix, but on the other hand, there are some classes that I think might be more fun. Here is a selection of classes that could be a lot of fun in this new meta.

What are the best classes to pick in WoW Legion Remix

When picking a class in WoW Legion Remix, if you’re picking for any reason other than “this is fun, I want to play this”, you’re probably considering a few things. You want something that kills enemies quickly, is likely self-sufficient, or is just so fast at killing that they can just rip and tear through Mythic Raids solo. For my money, here are the best options:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Demon Hunter
  • Monk
  • Hunter/Warlock
  • Paladin
  • Death Knight
  • Druid
  • Shaman
Death Knights are never a bad pick (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Death Knights are never a bad pick (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Naturally, Demon Hunter makes the list. This was the Demon Hunter expansion, after all. A class that was powerful in both original Legion and the current meta, I feel like they’ve almost always been pretty great. When you combine their crazy DPS with their ability to dart, dash, and glide through maps, they’re the perfect pick.

Ad

Monk, Druid, and Paladin were picked for a couple of reasons as some of the best classes to play in WoW Legion Remix. They have incredibly great tank trees, their DPS is going to be solid and reliable, and they can all heal.

I can almost guarantee a healer shortage in Legion Remix, because they just “aren’t as necessary”. People will be crushing content in no time. However, with the new world difficulty, I think having a healer off-spec is going to be a very desirable thing in this Remix.

Ad

For similar reasons, Death Knight is going to be one of the best classes you can pick. They have the tank build with the best built-in survivability options (Blood), Death Grip, are pretty mobile, and can survive nearly anything. On top of that, their DPS builds are powerful, and not to mention, fun. Hunter made the list because it’s always going to be one of the best soloing classes in the game. Warlocks are essentially the same.

Ad
Shaman is really going to surprise people I think, with how strong it is in Legion Remix (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Shaman is really going to surprise people I think, with how strong it is in Legion Remix (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can run around, with your favorite pet, and just smash through anything. If you want to solo Mythic+ Keys without any effort, go with a Hunter. Just go Beast Master, and enjoy having a tank that is always on-hand.

Ad

Shaman is another class that serves two roles.They can heal, and have both magical and melee dps. It’s a class that I honestly don’t play very much Shaman, but I do enjoy it, when I do.

One final note for this list, one other reason to pick a specific class is if you are missing cosmetics (EG: Artifact weapon cosmetics). It shouldn’t be too hard to pick up all the cosmetics you want in WoW Legion Remix; even if there are some exceptions.

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

About the author
Jason Parker

Jason Parker

Twitter icon

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jason Parker
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications