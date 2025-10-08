WoW Legion Remix: What are the best classes to play?

WoW Legion Remix’s classes are interesting, because I can’t just say “play the Legion meta”. This is because it uses the current, Retail talent trees, alongside a new version of the Artifacts from the original Legion expansion. This means there are some pretty interesting things to consider. One of them is playing a Highborne, so you can cap out Suramar reputation immediately, which will no doubt come in handy in the Remix schedule.

Ultimately, I think you should play whatever feels comfortable to you in terms of classes in WoW Legion Remix, but on the other hand, there are some classes that I think might be more fun. Here is a selection of classes that could be a lot of fun in this new meta.

What are the best classes to pick in WoW Legion Remix

When picking a class in WoW Legion Remix, if you’re picking for any reason other than “this is fun, I want to play this”, you’re probably considering a few things. You want something that kills enemies quickly, is likely self-sufficient, or is just so fast at killing that they can just rip and tear through Mythic Raids solo. For my money, here are the best options:

Demon Hunter

Monk

Hunter/Warlock

Paladin

Death Knight

Druid

Shaman

Death Knights are never a bad pick (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Naturally, Demon Hunter makes the list. This was the Demon Hunter expansion, after all. A class that was powerful in both original Legion and the current meta, I feel like they’ve almost always been pretty great. When you combine their crazy DPS with their ability to dart, dash, and glide through maps, they’re the perfect pick.

Monk, Druid, and Paladin were picked for a couple of reasons as some of the best classes to play in WoW Legion Remix. They have incredibly great tank trees, their DPS is going to be solid and reliable, and they can all heal.

I can almost guarantee a healer shortage in Legion Remix, because they just “aren’t as necessary”. People will be crushing content in no time. However, with the new world difficulty, I think having a healer off-spec is going to be a very desirable thing in this Remix.

For similar reasons, Death Knight is going to be one of the best classes you can pick. They have the tank build with the best built-in survivability options (Blood), Death Grip, are pretty mobile, and can survive nearly anything. On top of that, their DPS builds are powerful, and not to mention, fun. Hunter made the list because it’s always going to be one of the best soloing classes in the game. Warlocks are essentially the same.

Shaman is really going to surprise people I think, with how strong it is in Legion Remix (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can run around, with your favorite pet, and just smash through anything. If you want to solo Mythic+ Keys without any effort, go with a Hunter. Just go Beast Master, and enjoy having a tank that is always on-hand.

Shaman is another class that serves two roles.They can heal, and have both magical and melee dps. It’s a class that I honestly don’t play very much Shaman, but I do enjoy it, when I do.

One final note for this list, one other reason to pick a specific class is if you are missing cosmetics (EG: Artifact weapon cosmetics). It shouldn’t be too hard to pick up all the cosmetics you want in WoW Legion Remix; even if there are some exceptions.

