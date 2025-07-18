Blizzard brings bad news for WoW Legion Remix transmog collectors

Many fans were excited when WoW Legion Remix was initially announced by Blizzard, but now quite a few members of the community are feeling frustration instead. There’s a specific set of transmogs that will, at this time, not be available in the next World of Warcraft Remix game mode. Personally, I’m not in that group of upset fans, but I do see their point; why not let everything that was originally available be available once again? Some of the people that will be taking part simply weren’t playing the game then.

Ad

It’s not a punishment that these WoW Legion Remix transmogs won’t be available though. There is a precedent set as well for this, and while I definitely feel fans' frustration, it does, in some way make sense. Here’s what won't be available for players in the upcoming mode.

Blizzard confirms specific transmogs won’t be available in WoW Legion Remix

A Blue post from Blizzard recently gave fans some potentially bad news about WoW Legion Remix transmogs. In the post, very specific, skill-intensive, limited-time rewards were simply not going to be available to collect this time around, and the list is as follows:

Ad

Trending

I don't have them either. I spent too much time casting Apocalypse for that annoying hidden transmog (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mage Tower Artifact appearances

Artifact weapon appearances from PvP

Seasonal PvP gear

Ad

Something similar took place in MoP Remix, so I at least understand where they’re coming from. It would probably be a lot easier to unlock some of these rewards, if the infinite scaling power is available like it was in the previous Remix event. However, it’s also important to remember that the scarcity of these items/transmogs is completely controlled by Blizzard, and if they wanted more people to have those transmogs, it’s a simple fix.

Ad

I’m not really swayed one way or another about these. I didn’t really chase these when they were content. I was content with the hidden Artifact Weapon appearances, and wasn’t truthfully much of a PVPer anymore. Players have a pretty split opinion on this. Some, likely people who put in the hours to get these, say “Good”, while others who wanted to chase them, are frustrated.

I know a few people who are simply going to sit out, because they won’t have a chance to unlock everything. This could change, though; Blizzard might change their minds with enough voices offering up their dissent on this issue. We’ll just have to see. Either way, if you were hoping to collect all the transmogs from WoW Legion Remix, you can; except these.

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More