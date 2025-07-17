WoW Eco-Dome Al'dani dungeon: All drops and achievements (patch 11.2)

Blizzard recently opened up about WoW patch 11.2’s new dungeon, Eco-Dome Al’dani, as well as the bosses, drops, and achievements. Eco-Dome Al’dani is genuinely a fascinating dungeon, because its storyline takes place after the raid, and not before it, which is the standard strategy. The Ethereals are trying to clean up this Eco-Dome, which was once one of K’aresh’s most sacred sites.

Ad

While we do know the item levels that can drop, difficulties, bosses and achievements, we do not know specific stats. That’s something that’s going to be found on the PTR potentially, though they could always change before Eco-Dome Al’dani drops in WoW for patch 11.2. Here’s what we know so far.

All bosses, drops, and achievements found in WoW Eco-Dome Al’dani (patch 11.2)

Eco-Dome Al’dani is the new WoW dungeon coming with patch 11.2, and with it comes plenty of new gear drops, a few achievements to unlock, and a wealth of cool cosmetic options. This update also adds Waypoints to dungeons, so it’s very clear where your checkpoints are. You’ll see these on your mini-map as well, and should make Mythic+ runs a bit less stressful; at least for this particular dungeon.

Ad

Trending

These Waypoints allow you to have a clear idea of where you'll respawn at should you drop in battle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Throughout Eco-Dome Al’dani will be three new bosses, Azhiccar, Taah’bat and A’wazj, and the Soul-Scribe themselves. Thanks to Blizzard, we also know the item level drops, depending on what difficulty you tackle this dungeon on:

Ad

Normal: Item Level 639 (non-upgradeable)

Heroic: Item Level 665 (Adventurer 4/8)

Mythic: Item Level 681+ (Champion 1/8)

Hopefully these will be tameable at some point in the future (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The description of Azhiccar is a little on the confusing side, but it reads like it’s one of the Great Devourerer Worms. It has a brilliant design though, and we have a feeling it’s going to have some kind of devourer/consuming mechanic that will be incredibly annoying to deal with. It has the following item drops:

Ad

Azhiccar’s drops

Mandibular Bonewhacker (Main-Hand Mace)

Swarmite's Frenzied Pedicel (Wand)

Consumed Wastelander's Epaulets (Mail Shoulder)

Al'dani Attendant's Gauze (Cloth Wrist)

Eco-Dome Access Bands (Plate Wrist)

Spittle-Stained Trousers (Leather Legs)

Azhiccaran Parapodia (Trinket)

I really like the design of this Warp Stalker. We haven't seen those in quite a while (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Taah’bat is the second boss, and is always seen with its warp stalker mount, A’wazj. The right-hand of the Soul-Scribe, Taah’bat and his mount can effortlessly phase in and out of visibility, to destroy anyone the Soul-Scribe deems a threat. This promises to be a very interesting encounter, with several noteworthy item drops:

Ad

Taah’bat and A’wazj’s drops

Spellstrike Warplance (Polearm)

Taahbat's Desert Carbine (Gun)

Wasteland Devotee's Wrappings (Cloth Head)

Reinforced Stalkerhide Vest (Leather Chest)

Girdle of Absolute Faith (Plate Waist)

Greaves of the Wild Pair (Mail Feet)

Incorporeal Warpclaw (Trinket)

The Soul-Scribe has a truly fantastic caster outfit. This is another thing I hope we can unlock (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The final boss of the Eco-Dome Al’dani in WoW patch 11.2 is Soul-Scribe. Once the leader of K’aresh’s oracles, they are now hellbent on revenge after the ravaging and destruction of their world. The enemies of the Salhadaar must be destroyed, and now that her powers are fully restored, she might have the means to decimate this Eco-Dome. Defeating her will grant items from this loot table:

Ad

Soul-Scribe’s drops

Fatebound Crusader (Two-Hand Sword)

Soul-Scribe's Tabiqa Dagger (Main-Hand Dagger)

Starlit Safeguard (Off-Hand Shield)

Mantle of Wounded Fate (Leather Shoulder)

Tunic of Sworn Revenge (Mail Chest)

Ancient Oracle's Caress (Cloth Hands)

Whispers of K'aresh (Ring)

Lily of the Eternal Weave (Trinket)

There are a few achievements known right now for Eco-Dome Al’dani in WoW patch 11.2, and more could come in the future. These should be easy enough to complete, with the obvious exception being the Mythic 10+ achievement. Here’s what they are:

Ad

Eco-Dome Al'dani : Defeat Soul-Scribe in Eco-Dome Al'dani.

: Defeat Soul-Scribe in Eco-Dome Al'dani. Heroic: Eco-Dome Al'dani: Defeat Soul-Scribe in Eco-Dome Al'dani on Heroic difficulty or higher.

Defeat Soul-Scribe in Eco-Dome Al'dani on Heroic difficulty or higher. Mythic: Eco-Dome Al'dani: Defeat Soul-Scribe in Eco-Dome Al'dani on Mythic or Mythic Keystone difficulty.

Defeat Soul-Scribe in Eco-Dome Al'dani on Mythic or Mythic Keystone difficulty. Keystone Hero: Eco-Dome Al'dani: Complete Eco-Dome Al'dani at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit.

Eco-Dome Al’dani and the rest of WoW patch 11.2’s content drops on August 5, 2025, after the regularly scheduled maintenance. There’s so much to be excited for in this patch, and hopefully, it will herald some even more interesting content for the Midnight expansion.

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More