7 Best legacy mounts in WoW getting easier to farm in July 2025

During the month of July 2025, WoW is going to make legacy mounts for both raid and dungeons easier to unlock. This is due to the Collector’s Bounty buff, which will increase the drop chance of mounts from this content by around 10 times. This means some of the mounts that have eluded me (and others) for up to 20 years finally have a reasonable chance to be unlocked. Now’s your time to shine, alt-aholics!

Ad

In addition, certain other legendary items have a better chance to drop as well, such as the Warglaives of Azzinoth, Thori’dal, the Stars’ Fury, and the legendary pieces that make up Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros and Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker. If you’re looking to farm up some legacy mounts in WoW with the Collector's Bounty buff, here are the top picks.

Best legacy mounts to farm in WoW with the Collector’s Buff Bounty

Invincible's Reins

Ashes of A'lar

Baron's Deathcharger

Fiery Warhorse's Reins

Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent

Mimiron's Head

Glacial Tidestorm

Ad

Trending

It's only a matter of time, Arthas; I'm going to get that stupid horse (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s important to note that this legacy mount farming buff in WoW will only be available through July 2025. It could come back in the future, making this still a viable list, but there is one more thing to note. This legacy mount buff only applies to pre-Dragonflight content. Any mounts in Dragonflight and The War Within will not receive this buff.

Ad

1) Invincible’s Reins

Location: Icecrown Citadel 25 Heroic

Icecrown Citadel 25 Heroic Boss: The Lich King

But if it's Invincible, why can I see it? Huh huh uh -- user has been banned. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s no way Invincible’s Reins wasn’t going to make this WoW list of legacy mounts to farm with the Collector's Bounty buff. I have dozens, if not hundreds of attempts to farm this across all of my characters. I’ve been running ICC25 Heroic since it was first able to be easily soloed, and not once has this glorious, stupid horse dropped.

Ad

The fact that this buff exists means players are going to likely run all their alts through ICC for a shot at this majestic, incredibly rare mount. All you have to do is defeat Arthas, and hope he drops it this time around. It shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes to get through the whole raid. Good luck!

2) Ashes of Al’ar

Location: The Eye, Tempest Keep

The Eye, Tempest Keep Boss: Kael’thas Sunstrider

Out of all of the "firebird" mounts, this one has the coolest design (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ashes of Al’ar is the only legacy mount on this list to farm in WoW that I actually own. The others have eluded me, no matter how many times I run them. This one, I just got lucky with on a random Saturday morning. The Eye raid connected to Tempest Keep has been soloable for an incredibly long time.

Ad

All you have to do is fly out to Outland, and run the raid. It doesn’t have too many bosses, either. Weirdly enough, the phoenix boss, Al’ar itself, does not drop this mount. I suppose it makes sense, since Kael’thas commands the Phoenix God. The fight is easy, but waiting through all of his cutscenes is tedious.

3) Deathcharger’s Reins (Rivendare's Deathcharger)

Location: Stratholme (Undead)

Stratholme (Undead) Boss: Lord Aurius Rivendare

Ad

I don't care if it is "Just an undead horse", I need it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlike the other WoW legacy mounts on this list, I’ve actually been trying to get it to drop my entire time in World of Warcraft. Deathcharger’s Reins is a mount that I’ve been trying to get since Vanilla. It’s also the easiest one to get to, more or less. It shouldn’t take more than five minutes to clear all the objectives in the dungeon; ten at most, depending on your class.

Ad

Just open the Service Gate while in Eastern Plaguelands, run in, do the objectives, beat the last boss, and run back out. That’s the worst part of the dungeon, as there's no easy way out. You have to run all the way back outside, reset the dungeon by right-clicking on your portrait, and going back in.

4) Fiery Warhorse’s Reins

Location: Karazhan

Karazhan Boss: Attumen the Huntsman

Who doesn't want a mount with felfire hooves? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Depending on how quickly you can get to Karazhan, this mount is actually the fastest one to farm. It drops off the first boss in Karazhan. Fun Fact, I’ve only seen this legacy mount drop once in WoW, and the person who won it immediately gquit (quit our Guild). Then they never seemed to use it, because they were a Druid, and could just use flight form.

Ad

At least the Fiery Warhorse mount is incredibly quick to farm. You don’t have to do an entire raid just to get it. Just run into Karazhan, run through the first door you see, and clear out the stables. Defeat Attumen the Huntsman, and hopefully, it will drop this time around.

5) Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent

Location: Mogu’shan Vaults

Mogu’shan Vaults Boss: Elegon

This one will put me closer to having all the Cloud Serpent mounts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To be honest, I expected a mount like this to drop in Ulduar, since there’s a boss that already has the asterism aesthetic (a recognizable pattern of stars) as the main body. However, the Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent drops in Mogu’shan vaults, from the chest that drops after defeating Elegon.

Ad

It also drops in both 10 and 25 man (Normal and Heroic), however, you will not get it from using an Elder Charm of Good Fortune. It has to drop in the first opening of the chest. The Cloud Serpents had such a cool design, and you’re basically flying around on an astrological pattern. What could be better?

6) Mimiron’s Head

Location: Ulduar

Ulduar Boss: Yogg-Saron

This mount just reminds me of Bowser's Clown Car in Super Mario World (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Originally, Mimiron’s Head had a 100% chance to drop for 25-man Hard Mode, provided you met the requirements. To get this legacy mount to drop at all in WoW, you have to have no Keepers assisting you for Yogg-Saron. This is easy enough to do. Just don’t talk to any of the Keepers after you defeat them, or before you head to Yogg-Saron himself.

Ad

The only hard part about this mount drop in WoW (other than its terrifyingly low drop rate) is making sure you do the mechanics as intended for Yogg-Saron. Kill the spawns, start killing tentacles, and when it’s time to go inside one of the visions, complete whatever you have to do in there fast and immediately rush to the heart to start damaging it. Hopefully, it’s finally time for this mount to drop more frequently.

Ad

7) Glacial Tidestorm

Location: Battle of Dazar’alor (Mythic)

Battle of Dazar’alor (Mythic) Boss: Jaina Proudmoore (Mythic)

Wow, I guess everyone HAS gone surfin'. . . (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The most modern legacy mount in WoW that made the cut for this list, it’s also one of my favorite designs: Glacial Tidestorm. As someone who played a Mage from Vanilla through most of the other expansions as a main, the thought of cruising around on a giant elemental appeals to me. Unlocking this gives you a huge water elemental to ride around on.

Ad

The catch is that you have to grind through the full mythic raid of Battle of Dazar’alor and defeat Jaina Proudmoore, which is a pretty frustrating fight. By now, it should be easy enough to solo, and it’s worth it for this amazing mount.

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More