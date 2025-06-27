7 Best legacy mounts in WoW getting easier to farm in July 2025

During the month of July 2025, WoW is going to make legacy mounts for both raid and dungeons easier to unlock. This is due to the Collector’s Bounty buff, which will increase the drop chance of mounts from this content by around 10 times. This means some of the mounts that have eluded me (and others) for up to 20 years finally have a reasonable chance to be unlocked. Now’s your time to shine, alt-aholics!
In addition, certain other legendary items have a better chance to drop as well, such as the Warglaives of Azzinoth, Thori’dal, the Stars’ Fury, and the legendary pieces that make up Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros and Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker. If you’re looking to farm up some legacy mounts in WoW with the Collector's Bounty buff, here are the top picks.
Best legacy mounts to farm in WoW with the Collector’s Buff Bounty
- Invincible's Reins
- Ashes of A'lar
- Baron's Deathcharger
- Fiery Warhorse's Reins
- Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent
- Mimiron's Head
- Glacial Tidestorm
It’s important to note that this legacy mount farming buff in WoW will only be available through July 2025. It could come back in the future, making this still a viable list, but there is one more thing to note. This legacy mount buff only applies to pre-Dragonflight content. Any mounts in Dragonflight and The War Within will not receive this buff.
1) Invincible’s Reins
- Location: Icecrown Citadel 25 Heroic
- Boss: The Lich King
There’s no way Invincible’s Reins wasn’t going to make this WoW list of legacy mounts to farm with the Collector's Bounty buff. I have dozens, if not hundreds of attempts to farm this across all of my characters. I’ve been running ICC25 Heroic since it was first able to be easily soloed, and not once has this glorious, stupid horse dropped.
The fact that this buff exists means players are going to likely run all their alts through ICC for a shot at this majestic, incredibly rare mount. All you have to do is defeat Arthas, and hope he drops it this time around. It shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes to get through the whole raid. Good luck!
2) Ashes of Al’ar
- Location: The Eye, Tempest Keep
- Boss: Kael’thas Sunstrider
Ashes of Al’ar is the only legacy mount on this list to farm in WoW that I actually own. The others have eluded me, no matter how many times I run them. This one, I just got lucky with on a random Saturday morning. The Eye raid connected to Tempest Keep has been soloable for an incredibly long time.
All you have to do is fly out to Outland, and run the raid. It doesn’t have too many bosses, either. Weirdly enough, the phoenix boss, Al’ar itself, does not drop this mount. I suppose it makes sense, since Kael’thas commands the Phoenix God. The fight is easy, but waiting through all of his cutscenes is tedious.
3) Deathcharger’s Reins (Rivendare's Deathcharger)
- Location: Stratholme (Undead)
- Boss: Lord Aurius Rivendare
Unlike the other WoW legacy mounts on this list, I’ve actually been trying to get it to drop my entire time in World of Warcraft. Deathcharger’s Reins is a mount that I’ve been trying to get since Vanilla. It’s also the easiest one to get to, more or less. It shouldn’t take more than five minutes to clear all the objectives in the dungeon; ten at most, depending on your class.
Just open the Service Gate while in Eastern Plaguelands, run in, do the objectives, beat the last boss, and run back out. That’s the worst part of the dungeon, as there's no easy way out. You have to run all the way back outside, reset the dungeon by right-clicking on your portrait, and going back in.
4) Fiery Warhorse’s Reins
- Location: Karazhan
- Boss: Attumen the Huntsman
Depending on how quickly you can get to Karazhan, this mount is actually the fastest one to farm. It drops off the first boss in Karazhan. Fun Fact, I’ve only seen this legacy mount drop once in WoW, and the person who won it immediately gquit (quit our Guild). Then they never seemed to use it, because they were a Druid, and could just use flight form.
At least the Fiery Warhorse mount is incredibly quick to farm. You don’t have to do an entire raid just to get it. Just run into Karazhan, run through the first door you see, and clear out the stables. Defeat Attumen the Huntsman, and hopefully, it will drop this time around.
5) Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent
- Location: Mogu’shan Vaults
- Boss: Elegon
To be honest, I expected a mount like this to drop in Ulduar, since there’s a boss that already has the asterism aesthetic (a recognizable pattern of stars) as the main body. However, the Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent drops in Mogu’shan vaults, from the chest that drops after defeating Elegon.
It also drops in both 10 and 25 man (Normal and Heroic), however, you will not get it from using an Elder Charm of Good Fortune. It has to drop in the first opening of the chest. The Cloud Serpents had such a cool design, and you’re basically flying around on an astrological pattern. What could be better?
6) Mimiron’s Head
- Location: Ulduar
- Boss: Yogg-Saron
Originally, Mimiron’s Head had a 100% chance to drop for 25-man Hard Mode, provided you met the requirements. To get this legacy mount to drop at all in WoW, you have to have no Keepers assisting you for Yogg-Saron. This is easy enough to do. Just don’t talk to any of the Keepers after you defeat them, or before you head to Yogg-Saron himself.
The only hard part about this mount drop in WoW (other than its terrifyingly low drop rate) is making sure you do the mechanics as intended for Yogg-Saron. Kill the spawns, start killing tentacles, and when it’s time to go inside one of the visions, complete whatever you have to do in there fast and immediately rush to the heart to start damaging it. Hopefully, it’s finally time for this mount to drop more frequently.
7) Glacial Tidestorm
- Location: Battle of Dazar’alor (Mythic)
- Boss: Jaina Proudmoore (Mythic)
The most modern legacy mount in WoW that made the cut for this list, it’s also one of my favorite designs: Glacial Tidestorm. As someone who played a Mage from Vanilla through most of the other expansions as a main, the thought of cruising around on a giant elemental appeals to me. Unlocking this gives you a huge water elemental to ride around on.
The catch is that you have to grind through the full mythic raid of Battle of Dazar’alor and defeat Jaina Proudmoore, which is a pretty frustrating fight. By now, it should be easy enough to solo, and it’s worth it for this amazing mount.
