How to easily unlock Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros in World of Warcraft

Throughout the history of World of Warcraft, few weapons are more iconic than Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros. One of the first legendaries to ever appear in the MMO, it was hidden away in the 40-man raid Molten Core. It requires a significant amount of work to unlock, even to this day. However, in modern times, players can solo all of the content that is required to get it. The weapon that Ragnaros the Firelord uses, Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros, is a fiery two-handed Mace.

While the stats on it are incredibly weak in the days of the Dragonflight expansion, players can use it for transmogrification, making it worth having in their armory collection. Alongside Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker, and the now-extinct Atiesh, Greatstaff of the Guardian (except in Classic WoW), these were the original three legendaries. If you want to unlock it, here’s what you need to know.

How to unlock the legendary weapon Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros, in World of Warcraft

Provided you are a Blacksmith or are friends with a Blacksmith, Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros is an incredibly simple legendary to create. It will still take time to get the materials, and it could still take weeks, or even months, to do so. Thankfully, the content itself is incredibly simple to grind through at level 70 in World of Warcraft.

If you want to get the legendary Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros, there are a few steps to be aware of. The hardest part is the first step, which is getting the hammer itself.

Step One: Unlocking the “Sulfuron Hammer”

If you want to just buy the hammer outright, most servers will have one on the World of Warcraft auction house (Image via Blizzard Games)

Depending on how much money and patience you have, this can be incredibly simple. For example, the Sulfuron Hammer on Bloodscalp runs for about 54k or so gold. If you want to spend the cash, you can buy one from the World of Warcraft auction house. If you don’t want to go this route and are a blacksmith, you can just get the pattern yourself.

Bring a Sulfuron Ingot to Lokhthos Darkbargainer in the Blackrock Depths. Head to the dungeon and speak to this NPC in the Grim Guzzler via the quest A Binding Contract. You don’t have to be a particular reputation, either. You just need to show up with an Ingot.

This drops from one boss in Molten Core - Golemagg the Incinerator. They aren’t especially rare - I currently have about 15 of them on my Paladin alone in World of Warcraft. In order to make this hammer, you need specific ingredients. Whether you make it yourself or give someone the materials, here’s what you need to begin working on Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros.

Sulfuron Hammer ingredients

Sulfuron Ingot (8)

Dark Iron Bar (20)

Arcanite Bar (5)

Essence of Fire (25)

Blood of the Mountain (10)

Lava Core (10)

Fiery Core (10)

Frankly, the most frustrating part of this has to be the Arcanite Bars because of the Arcane Crystal cost. Each bar requires a Thorium Bar and an Arcane Crystal, but transmuter specialists can get extra procs, potentially in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Blood of the Mountain appears to be more available than it used to be, though the cost varies. It seems to be about 800-1000g a piece. Essence of Fire, Lava Core, and Fiery Core can drop in the Molten Core raid. Essence of Fire drops off of most foes. The other cores drop from specific targets if you’re making Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros.

Lava Core: Garr, Golemagg, Lava Elemental, Lava Reaper, Molten Destroyer, Lava Annihilator, Lava Surger

Garr, Golemagg, Lava Elemental, Lava Reaper, Molten Destroyer, Lava Annihilator, Lava Surger Fiery Core: Baron Geddon, Flameguard, Firewalker, Firelord, Molten Destroyer

You can also buy Sulfuron Ingots if you’re worried about that, and they seem cheaper than some of the other ingredients.

Lava Core and Fiery Core tend to be incredibly cheap. Arcanite Bars are also cheaper than they used to be, but they will still be expensive since you require 50 of them. Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros is now well within your reach. Once you have all the materials and the plans, head to Blackrock Depths and defeat Lord Incendius. You need access to the Black Anvil, and he guards it.

Step 2: Eye of Sulfuras, and combining it with the Hammer

Unfortunately, the last step for this World of Warcraft legendary could be the hardest part. Not in terms of difficulty, but you have to wait. Simply complete Molten Core over and over until Ragnaros drops the Eye of Sulfuras. This could drop on your first time, or it could take months of grinding to get to the final step of Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros.

None of this content is hard - except perhaps in Classic WoW, and there are plenty of cool cosmetics from the early days of World of Warcraft here. Sadly, no mounts to grind though. Once you have the Eye of Sulfuras, use it, and the two items will combine. That’s all it takes! Now you have the legendary hammer of Ragnaros and can stow it in your bank.

You can now use it on your two-hand weapon transmogs if you want to show off a classic weapon from the earliest days of World of Warcraft. That’s all it takes, and you have completed the legendary weapon!

Poll : 0 votes