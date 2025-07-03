WoW Greedy Emissary event guide

The WoW Greedy Emissary event is back for a limited time, and they’ve made it easier to take part, as well as collect some great, unique rewards. The event itself is a Diablo-flavored event, where players obliterate Treasure Goblins, in hopes of claiming some incredible loot. Instead of Tyrael’s Charger, which was previously available, players can now try to get Inarius’ Charger, a re-color, but still with the same great Diablo flavor.

The event will only be around for a limited time, from July 1, 2025 through July 29, 2025. While that is only a couple of weeks, the event itself triggers every hour, on the hour, in three different locations. Here’s everything you need to know about the WoW Greedy Emissary event.

WoW’s Greedy Emissary is back: When and where it takes place

The Greedy Emissary event takes place every hour in WoW, at Orgrimmar, Stormwind, and Orgrimmar. It also technically takes place in Undermine, but we’ll cover that separately, because it has slightly different rules of engagement. Here’s where you can find each event when it begins:

The fights always show up at the same place, making it easy to track (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Orgrimmar: Outside of Orgrimmar, near the entrance gates.

Outside of Orgrimmar, near the entrance gates. Stormwind: At the Stormwind Docks.

At the Stormwind Docks. Dornogal: Southeastern city exit, right outside of the entrance.

Just look for the sinister red portal at the top of each hour (5am, 6am, 7am, et cetera). There will be an icon on the map for this as well. 5 minutes after the portal opens, a Treasure Goblin (or more) will spawn, and will run around to allow players to attack it.

These Treasure Goblins come with a few Affixes (2 baseline), that will allow them to fight back. This is a new feature, allowing for some devastating new abilities. You can change this by throwing certain potions into the portal, giving even more affixes (and potentially more goblins).

No matter where you go, there are great rewards awaiting you (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it dies, loot the body for Hellcaster Chests and potentially other loot. However, I do want to point out that when I fought three Goblins at the same time, two dropped Hellcaster Chests, and the other dropped a cosmetic, Treasure Nabbin' Bag, so those major loot drops look like they can replace a Hellcaster Chest.

The first ten Hellcaster Chests per account per week will always give you 6 Hellstone Shards, which can be turned in for cosmetic sets. The popular Tier 2 sets are back, but re-colored, instead of just getting an HD Remaster.

I also recommend you either make a macro to target the Treasure Goblin with an instant cast, or be incredibly quick on the draw. These enemies will probably die incredibly fast when more people start grouping up. Here's what I'd use (as a Retribution Paladin):

#showtooltip

/tar Treasure Goblin

/cast Judgment

Special rules for Undermine’s Greedy Emissary event in WoW

It's worth it to farm rares in Undercity (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Technically, this event also takes place in Undermine, and we’ve seen confirmation of Inarius’ Charger dropping from an Undermine version of the Greedy Emissary event in WoW. Killing any Undermine rare will trigger a portal spawning a Treasure Goblin after just one minute. However, this can only happen once per hour per Undermine rare. It sounds like some coordination will be key for Undermine.

Rares that cannot trigger a goblin portal on death will have the Portal Problems debuff, so look for that. A Portal Storm will also trigger every quarter hour every hour (5:15, 5:30, 5:45), which spawns 5 more Goblin Portals. These have more affixes than normal, so you have more chances to get some fantastic loot.

Finally, you can also have Goblin Portals spawn in any difficulty of Liberation of Undermine, once a boss has been defeated. It works like any other portal in this event; it just makes the raid even more valuable.

Use specific potions to increases challenge and number of Treasure Goblins

The Treasure Goblins in this event can drop Elixirs as a part of their loot table. You can use these in future events to hurl into the portal before the event spawns. This influences what kinds of affixes the enemies will spawn with.

Elixir/Affix Effect Arcane Spawns Arcane Overlords, inflicting Arcane damage to enemies in the area. If no enemies are in the area, all enemies within 50 yards are hit. Blistering Summons Blistering Eruptions which deal Shadowflame damage to players in the impact area. Connected Occasionally spawns hordes of Fallen and Fallen Shaman. Cursing Inflicts Sanctuary Tongues, forcing players to speak Diabolic and reducing cast speed by 10% until the Goblin is defeated. Deafening Casts Howl From Hell, knocking back all enemies within 50 yards. Explosive Conjures Explosive orbs at enemies. After a delay they explode, dealing Fire damage to enemies caught in the blast. Healthy Spawns health globes that heal players that step on them. Magma Hurls Magma at enemies, dealing Volcanic damage to players in the impact area. Each impact summons a ball of lava that fixates on an enemy and deals Volcanic damage on impact. Rallying Occasionally spawns hordes of Demonic Bovines. Rich Spawns pools of money that give Greedy Motivation when stepped on. Increases Haste/Movement Speed for 15s. Storming Spawns pools of lightning that deal damage when stepped on. Tempestuous Pulls enemies to the Goblin with Tempest and then attempts to strike with Arcane Gust, dealing Arcane damage and knocking enemies back. Trapper Spawns Goblin Zapper traps that deal 11% max health damage with Zapped to enemies stepping on them. Windforce Spawns Wind Vortexes that deal Nature damage and knock players back in the impact area.

You can also influence the number of goblins that spawn this way in the WoW Greedy Emissary event, too. For example, if you have 6 Affixes coming in, there will be 3 Treasure Goblins, each with two Affixes attached to them. This is a great way to challenge yourself (and others), while also getting tons of loot.

0 Affixes: 1 Treasure Goblin with Random Affixes

1 Treasure Goblin with Random Affixes 1 Affix: 1 Treasure Goblin with 1 Portal Affix, 1 Random Affix

1 Treasure Goblin with 1 Portal Affix, 1 Random Affix 2 Affixes: 1 Treasure Goblin with 2 Portal Affixes

1 Treasure Goblin with 2 Portal Affixes 3 Affixes: 2 Treasure Goblins: 1 with 2 Portal Affixes, 1 with 1 Random, 1 Portal.

2 Treasure Goblins: 1 with 2 Portal Affixes, 1 with 1 Random, 1 Portal. 4 Affixes: 2 Treasure Goblins, both with 2 Portal Affixes each.

2 Treasure Goblins, both with 2 Portal Affixes each. 5 Affixes: 3 Treasure Goblins, 2 with 2 Portal Affixes each, 1 with 1 Random, 1 Portal.

3 Treasure Goblins, 2 with 2 Portal Affixes each, 1 with 1 Random, 1 Portal. 6 Affixes: 3 Treasure Goblins, all with 2 Portal Affixes each.

What kinds of rewards await in the WoW Greedy Emissary event?

All the recolors look incredible (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each Treasure Goblin during the WoW Greedy Emissary event drops a Hellcaller Chest, which will contain Hellstone Shards. With 40 Hellstone Shards you can unlock one of the Tier 2 recolor sets in Dornogal. Simply head to Baranar (52.9, 68.0) in the Foregrounds. Each set costs 40; the cost doesn’t go up.

In addition, there are chances of other drops, such as the various Elixirs, and Charms. These charms increase a certain stat, for as long as they’re in your inventory, during this event. However, they don't work in Raids, Mythic+, or in Rated PVP. An example is the Serpent’s Grand Charm, which increases your Mana by 12,500 while it’s in your inventory. However, these do have a limited time, so keep that in mind.

They can also drop Inarius’ Charger, a new horse mount, the Baa’lial Soulstone (Baa’l pet), and cosmetic weapons like Wirt’s Fightin’ Leg and Wirt’s Last Leg. There’s even a Tome of Town Portal toy that acts as a new Hearthstone, with a Diablo flavor.

