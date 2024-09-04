WoW 20th Anniversary might be the long-awaited HD update for classic tier sets

The WoW 20th Anniversary event is coming later this year, but Blizzard Entertainment may have already started teasing what we can expect. It may simply be a tease of the next story content, or it could be something much greater. We’re only a few weeks into the current expansion, The War Within, so a story tease this soon sounds unlikely. Given what we’ve witnessed in the level 80 storyline, there’s a lot to talk about, though.

With just a simple picture to go on, we still have a lot of discussion to do. It’s also entirely possible that we’re wrong either way. It could even be some kind of WoW Remix event - Blizzard did state that they’re going to keep doing those. What could the WoW 20th Anniversary event bring players?

Note: This is speculation, based on a tweet from Blizzard. None of this is confirmed until an official reveal is given.

Trending

WoW 20th Anniversary event could herald Tier 2 Raid armor update

Expand Tweet

Blizzard posted a mysterious tweet on September 3, 2024, and it may hint at the WoW 20th Anniversary event. Slated to arrive later this year, it’s a massive milestone for the hit MMORPG. This has naturally led me down a rabbit hole of speculation, given that I’ve played the game since the earliest days. The tweet just shows the shoulder of the Judgement set of armor - the Tier 2 raid gear for Paladins.

A classic set of raid gear, it was very popular with the fanbase and continues to be here in the modern era. The original pieces dropped off of major bosses of the Classic era, such as Ragnaros. It’s the set of armor that players were hunting down while also trying to get Legendaries like Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros. It’s a popular set of gear, and what better time than during the WoW 20th anniversary event to redesign/update the Tier 2 Raid armor?

Considering the Paladin armor is one of the more iconic/fashionable sets from that Raid Tier, it could be the one that was used solely to tease this update. It’s not a sure thing, though. There’s one other thing it could be.

Recent WoW 20th Anniversary tease might also mean return of fan-favorite half-elf hero

Just two cool Paladins hanging out - will either the armor or character be the focus of the tease? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The above tweet could also be a reference to an important character in the World of Warcraft story: Arator the Redeemer. A half-elven hero, he’s the son of Alleria Winderunner - the High Elven Ranger, and Turalyon - the Human Paladin. One of the few half-elves in the story, he’s been seen in-game before, during the Legion expansion.

As the leader of the Knights of the Silver Hand, he’s an important figure and could come back later this year. It could be linked to the WoW 20th Anniversary event, or it could be the next major story beat. Without spoiling anything for players, Alleria Windrunner and Turalyon both make important appearances during the War Within storyline. You’ll see them both while unlocking the Earthen Allied Race.

It’s possible that their son could show up and make an appearance in the next storyline. However, it’s likely that more fans would like to see updated armor models, than the mighty Knight of the Silver Hand. At this time, it’s all speculation, though.

Blizzard Entertainment’s 20th anniversary for World of Warcraft does take place later this year, and what better way to celebrate, than with a fantastic armor update? Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a few months likely, to hear one way or another about this future event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback