Demon Hunter's third spec, Devourer finally coming in WoW Midnight

WoW Midnight officially confirmed during Gamescom that the Demon Hunter will finally get a new spec: Devourer! While we were wrong about this new spec showing up during patch 11.2, it will be showing up in 2026, and that’s good enough for me! It made sense, though, considering the new Demon Hunter archetype that showed up during the Manaforge Omega raid.

We now know just a little about the upcoming third Demon Hunter spec that’s coming to WoW Midnight, but not what the Devourer’s Hero Talents might be. For that, we’ll just have to wait and see, perhaps during the Alpha or Beta.

Demon Hunters get a third spec in WoW Midnight

When WoW Midnight finally launches sometime in 2026, the Devourer, Demon Hunter’s third specialization will finally be playable. In all likelihood, it could become playable in the pre-patch to Midnight, but we know for certain that when the expansion hits, we’ll have access to this new build.

Devourer Demon Hunters channel the power of the Void in some cool, new ways (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’ve run the Manaforge Omega raid, you have a good idea of what Devourer will be like; just look at Adarus Duskblaze. This specialization is a mid-range DPS spec. Think of it like Final Fantasy XIV’s Red Mage. It’s a melee/ranged hybrid, only it deals Void and Cosmic damage. A few abilities have also been teased:

Reap: A scythe attack that consumes Soul Fragments

A scythe attack that consumes Soul Fragments Voidblade & Hungering Slash: Melee Combo with a retreat/backdash or leap.

Melee Combo with a retreat/backdash or leap. Collapsing Star: Devastating finishing attack.

Devastating finishing attack. Void Ray: A piercing beam of pure Void energy.

A piercing beam of pure Void energy. Void Metamorphosis: Through soul harvesting, transform into a blue-hued demonic form.

We can take a little from this, but there’s still so much to know. We know that they can generate Soul Fragments, and consume them for attacks, and through the harvesting of souls, they can transform. It looks like the normal Demon Hunter Metamorphosis, only blue instead of green.

What is currently unknown, is how their Hero Talents will work. Demon Hunters naturally only have two Hero Talent picks, because they have two specs at this point in time. I imagine they will juggle this about, and give Demon Hunters a third Hero Talent spec. We will keep an eye on this and update you when more is known.

WoW Midnight also unlocks Demon Hunters for another playable race

If that weren’t enough to get you excited for Demon Hunters and the Devourer spec in WoW Midnight, we’ve also got confirmation that Void Elves will also be able to play Demon Hunter! This means that the Alliance will have access to two playable races for Demon Hunter: Night Elf and Void Elf.

It certainly makes sense, but as someone who primarily plays Horde, it’s a little disappointing. The Void Elf aesthetic is certainly cooler than the Nightborne though, that’s for sure. The Nightborne could also unlock this class, but at this time, it’s unknown. We can only confirm the Void Elves at this time.

