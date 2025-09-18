WoW Legion Remix release date, content schedule, and other details

WoW Legion Remix is one of the most exciting things to come to the game in years, and it now officially has a release date. At first, we were sure it was going to launch sometime this winter, but it turns out it’s going to release in October 2025. There will be updates throughout the year, as the content will be dropped over the next couple of months. While some players aren’t thrilled about that, I am okay with it, so I don’t try to just grind through everything as fast as humanly possible.

WoW Legion Remix starts soon, too, with a confirmed release date of October 8, 2025. We know exactly when the content will be dropping for it, as well as a few other bonuses, like more character slots. While some original content from Legion won’t be available, the majority will.

WoW Legion Remix receives October release date and content schedule

When WoW Legion Remix drops on October 8, 2025, it will come with quite a bit of content. Unfortunately, it’s not everything. However, it’s very exciting, and I cannot wait to jump back into the game. As far as familiar content, it will drop with the Broken Isles, Emerald Nightmare, and Trial of Valor.

Artifact Weapons are back! Here's the Trait Tree for Ebonchill, Greatstaff of Alodi (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We’ll also have Remixed Artifact Weapons, that will be our primary way of growing stronger. Players (Timerunners) will unlock powerful traits on the five paths (Nature, Fel, Arcane, Storm, Holy), and this system is unified across all class artifact weapons.

We’ll also have new and legacy rewards, so there’s going to be plenty to chase. Timeworn Keystone Dungeons is for those players who love Mythic+, to challenge themselves against new and returning affixes. However, thanks to the overwhelming power players can unlock in WoW Legion Remix, it’ll be fascinating to see how high players can go.

World Tier: Heroic is going to be an important way to challenge yourself, too. With as much power as players are going to have, why not use it to push yourself against stronger foes, and earn greater rewards?

Keep an eye out for these green-glowing Obelisks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Timewarped Obelisks are a tribute to Diablo 4, perhaps. These are glowing obelisks scattered across the world that grant powerful, but temporary buffs. Of course, Class Halls are back. We also know that the lockouts, reputation gains, and Class Order Hall missions are going to be accelerated, so players won’t feel like they’re grinding too hard.

What about future content, though? Blizzard has given us a peek at when content is heading to WoW Legion Remix:

Future Updates

October 21 (Rise of the Nightfallen): Return to Karazhan, Nightold, Suramar Campaign, and more

Return to Karazhan, Nightold, Suramar Campaign, and more November 4 (Legionfall): Broken Shore, Cathedral of Eternal Night, Tomb of Sargeras, and more

Broken Shore, Cathedral of Eternal Night, Tomb of Sargeras, and more November 18 (Argus Eternal): Argus, Seat of the Triumvirate, Antorus, The Burning Throne

Argus, Seat of the Triumvirate, Antorus, The Burning Throne December 9 (Infinite Echoes): Catch-up opportunities, Remix Content Updates, and more Rewards

Another great bonus is that all Retail World of Warcraft players will get five more character slots for Legion Remix. In addition, you won’t have to wait for the end of the mode, if you want to transfer your Legion Remix character to the regular servers; but they won’t be able to head back to the Remixed servers, so be careful.

There are so many great cosmetics, mounts, and pets that players will be able to unlock in this mode, and as a fan of Legion as an expansion, I cannot wait for this mode to finally drop on October 5, 2025, after maintenance.

