WoW Midnight to face its biggest raid boss ever: content drought

WoW Midnight is really going hard when it comes to defeating content drought, when it launches sometime in 2026. As someone who has played actively since Vanilla, I’ve watched the game slowly have fewer and fewer raids, to the point where we only get three per expansion now.

This is going to change according to Blizzard Entertainment, at the very least, in season one of the expansion. They have three confirmed raids coming, and it’s starting to feel like the good old days. Hopefully the future seasons of WoW Midnight keep this energy up and we can say goodbye to content drought once and for all.

WoW Midnight will feature three raids in season 1 to fight off content drought

According to Blizzard Entertainment, the first season of WoW Midnight is going to feature a trio of raids. One major raid, one two-boss raid, and one single-boss raid. This is similar to what we experienced back in Vanilla, Burning Crusade, and Wrath of the Lich King. While Onyxia may have been a one-boss raid, players took it incredibly seriously.

So you're saying Xal'atath was just using us? Yeah... yeah, that tracks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Raids aren’t just about killing bosses and scoring amazing loot (though that part is important), but they tell important plot points for the story! That’s why I’m glad modern full raids have a Story Mode to unlock. That way, players of all skill levels and types can catch up on the current story.

WoW Midnight has a trio of raids coming in the first season of content: The Void Spire (Six bosses), The Dreamrift (One boss), and March on Quel’Danas (Two bosses). In particular, we know that March on Quel’Danas has major story implications, which certainly makes sense. Blizzard teased what we can expect in each of these with a trio of short blurbs:

The Voidspire: The armies of the LIght have arrived, and we’re storming the walls of Xal’atath’s stronghold.

The armies of the LIght have arrived, and we’re storming the walls of Xal’atath’s stronghold. The Dreamrift: Where the veil between primordial dreams and brutal reality is thin, join the Shul’ka to hunt an undreamt god.

Where the veil between primordial dreams and brutal reality is thin, join the Shul’ka to hunt an undreamt god. March on Quel’Danas: Following the events of the Voidspire, the skies over the Sunwell may never be the same.

An "undreamt god"? I wonder what that will wind up being. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We know that Xal’atath has designs on the Sunwell, for her own nefarious purposes, but what exactly she has in mind, we’ll have to wait and see about. It sounds like in general, there’s going to be way more content in Midnight. In addition, there’s a third Demon Hunter spec, but I’m more excited about this potential defeat of content drought in WoW Midnight.

For context, for players who are newer to World of Warcraft, the previous expansions had plenty of raids throughout their lifetimes. However, in Warlords of Draenor, we shifted down to just 3 raids for the expansion. This would trend downwards, as the years went on.

Number of Raids per expansion

Vanilla: 7

7 Burning Crusade: 8

8 Wrath of the Lich King: 9

9 Mists of Pandaria: 5

5 Cataclysm: 6

6 Warlords of Draenor: 3

3 Legion: 5

5 Battle for Azeroth: 5

5 Shadowlands: 3

3 Dragonflight: 3

3 War Within: 3

It’s something that players have certainly been frustrated with over the last probably ten years or so. Knowing that we’re going to get three raids in WoW Midnight in Season 1 alone is a very promising sign.

