WoW Midnight pre-order guide: Which edition is right for you

WoW Midnight is coming sometime in 2026, with cool housing features, and a third Demon Hunter specialization, but which pre-order is right for you? Truthfully, there’s no “one size fits all”; depending on what kind of player you are, and what matters to you in the game, you may find yourself with any of the editions: Base, Heroic, or Epic Edition. We still don’t know when the expansion is going to officially release, but the notes on Battle.net state “On or before June 30, 2026”.
Below, we’ll highlight the cost and features of all three major WoW Midnight pre-orders, and which you may want to pick up. The choice is ultimately yours, and if you’ve pre-ordered a World of Warcraft expansion in the last few years, this will all feel very familiar to you. Here’s what you can expect from the pre-order bundles.
All WoW Midnight pre-order editions available and what they feature
WoW Midnight has three different editions for pre-order: Basic ($49.99), Heroic ($69.99), and Epic ($89.99), and each has its own offerings and benefits. Each one comes with Trader’s Tenders, for example (though each edition offers more), which can be used to purchase a wide array of cosmetics at the Trading Post.
I also appreciate that each version comes with Housing Early Access, and the Enhanced Level 80 Character Boost. Even if you’re an active player, you may decide you want to play something else, or have a neglected alt you want to catch up; I’m certainly one of those players. You may want to level boost a Demon Hunter for example, to play the new Devourer spec in the new content. Below is what each of the bundles ultimately offer:
Midnight Base Edition ($49.99)
- World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion
- World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion
- Enhanced Level 80 Character Boost
- Housing Early Access
- Trader’s Tenders x500
Midnight Heroic Edition ($69.99)
- World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion
- World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion
- Enhanced Level 80 Character Boost
- Housing Early Access
- Trader’s Tenders x1000
- Lightwing Dragonhawk (Flying Mount)
- Lightstrider Raiment (Transmog Set)
Midnight Epic Edition ($89.99)
- World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion
- World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion
- Enhanced Level 80 Character Boost
- Housing Early Access
- Trader’s Tenders x2000
- Lightwing Dragonhawk (Flying Mount)
- Lightstrider Raiment (Transmog Set)
- Hopeflutter (Pet)
- Doomfeathers (Pet)
- Voidstrider Raiment (Transmog Set)
- Voidwing Dragonhawk (Flying Mount)
- Voidlight Surger (Flying Mount)
- Light-Infused Rotunda (Housing Decor)
- Void-Corrupted Rotunda (Housing Decor)
- Light-Infused Fountain (Housing Decor)
- Void-Corrupted Fountain (Housing Decor)
- Paintings of Alleria, Turalyon, Arator, and Xal’atath (Housing Decor)
- Midnight Beta Access
- 3-Days Midnight Early Access
- 30 Days of Game Time
Which version of WoW Midnight is right for you?
Personally, I like the Epic Edition the most, but perhaps not for the reasons you might think. While I love Housing, and I do like the Housing cosmetics, in particular the Xal’atath painting (look, I know what I’m about). The 3-Days early access doesn’t matter too much for me, except in terms of getting guides and features ready. The Pets don’t really matter much to me; I have all the pets I want in the game except one.
For me, it’s all about the flying mounts, and the 30 Days of Game Time. 30 Days of WoW time is $14.99 a month, so that means you just don’t need to pay a sub that month. At least, that’s how I justified it to myself for years. Personally, if you don’t care about the cosmetics, or the housing items, the Base Edition is perfectly fine.
The Heroic Edition of WoW Midnight is a nice balance between the two. It offers a cosmetic armor set, a mount, and a decent amount of Trader’s Tenders, for the price of an average game in this economy. It’s all about what you value the most as a player. Even the housing decor items doesn’t sound like a major issue.
If you aren’t planning on using any of them in your personal housing, it’s not a big deal. If you do like them, and want to use them in your guild housing, I imagine as long as an officer/guild master has them, that’s all that is required.
Check out our other WoW guides and features
- WoW: How to unlock Ecological Succession
- WoW The War Within: How to unlock Story Mode raid for Manaforge Omega (Season 3)
- WoW The War Within Gearing Guide (Patch 11.2)
- Who are the Haranir? Taking a look at WoW Midnight’s upcoming new Allied Race