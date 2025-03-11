WoW: How to get to Argus

As WoW expansions go on, it can be confusing to get back to previous expansion areas, like Legion’s Argus. There are plenty of perfectly valid reasons for wanting to head back to the Legion content — mounts to farm, achievements to unlock, or perhaps you want to unlock the Man’ari Eredar cosmetic look for your Draenei. Whether it’s mounts, toys, or simply wanting to complete the quests, it’s something you’re going to need to know. However, this doesn’t apply to the potential Legion Remix that could be on the way — that might require something slightly different.

Ad

It’s pretty easy to get to Argus in WoW in 2025 if you have already tackled the Legion content previously, so we’ll highlight how to get there as someone who has and has not done the content before 2025. Here’s what you need to know.

How to get to Argus if you played the Legion expansion in WoW

If you already played through the expansion and want to return to Argus in WoW, there are a few simple ways to do so. The first is to open your toy collection and search for Hearthstones. Just use the purple Dalaran Hearthstone, and it will take you back to the Dalaran that hovered over this area in Legion. Then, just head to Krasus’ Landing and interact with the Lightforged Beacon, seen below.

Ad

Trending

This is the teleporter to Argus in Dalaran (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Conversely, if you’re a mage and have been keeping up with your Teleport/Portal training, you can just cast Teleport/Portal: Dalaran - Broken Isles, which will also take you to the same city. Follow the same instructions once you’re there, and before you know it, you’ll be on the Vindicator.

Ad

From there, head to the end of the room you spawn in and interact with the Navigation Console. This pulls up all the places on Argus you can get to in WoW.

It’s a very simple UI to navigate and will give you up to three main islands to explore, depending on how far you get in the story. You can also get to Argus by using the Azuna teleporter in Stormwind/Orgrimmar, fly to Dalaran, and then use the Lightforged Beacon.

Ad

How to get to Argus if you haven’t played the Legion expansion in WoW

If you haven’t tackled the Legion expansion, you’ll have to do just a little more work. Specifically, you need to start the main storyline for this content. You can do this in one of two ways.

You can head to the Hero’s Call Board in Stormwind or Orgrimmar and pick Broken Shore. Both of these are in the first open area of your city — the Trade District of Stormwind (62.97 71.59) and Orgrimmar’s Valley of Strength (49.70 76.76).

Ad

It can take a bit more work to get to Argus if you haven't played the Legion expansion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you see Chromie’s Call at the Hero’s Call Board instead of Broken Shore, you’ll need to speak to Chrome instead. Head to her in the Orgrimmar/Stormwind Embassy (selecting Chromie’s Call will lead you there), and pick Select a Timeline, then The Legion Invasion.

Ad

You’ll likely have to play through a few story quests first, including a lengthy mission. Keep doing these quests until you get Hand of Fate from Khadgar that will allow you to travel to the Vindicaar and Argus in WoW.

In modern times, you shouldn’t have to play through the whole story. Completing the quests, Armies of Legionfall, Assault on Broken Shore, and Uniting the Isles, should get you to The Hand of Fate after the Broken Shore scenario.

Ad

Once you arrive in Dalaran, scan the map to see if you already have The Hand of Fate quest in The Violet Citadel of Dalaran. It’s likely that you’re going to have to do some questing first if it’s your first time, but if you see the Lightforged Beacon at Krassus’ Landing, you can just teleport in and go to Argus.

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback