WoW Legion Remix: Best ways to farm Bronze

WoW Legion Remix has a ton of amazing mounts and cosmetics to unlock, and it all costs Bronze. Like Pandaria Remix before it, if you want all the great stuff, it’s going to take a lot of cash; around 8M Bronze for Legion Remix, at current count. While there’s going to be changes down the line, such as increasing the Bronze rewards, or perhaps even free Bronze payouts like in Pandaria Remix, there are ways to go about the grind efficiently.

Ad

Not everyone has the same amount of time to put in, or the same desire to grind, and that’s completely fine. If you’re looking for some ways to grind out Bronze for the mounts and gear you’re after in WoW Legion Remix, here are our best picks.

Best options for farming Bronze in WoW Legion Remix

Bronze farming options

Ad

Trending

Simply playing the game

Grinding Mythic+

Unlocking achievements

Daily Grind (Dungeons, Dailies, Raids)

Just playing the game will get you Bronze, have no fear of that (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s worth pointing out that the above list isn’t every single way you can farm Bronze in WoW Legion Remix. You can also Scrap Gear, which can also be an amazing way to farm Bronze, once you’re sitting on mountains of gear you don’t need. That’s inevitable, don’t worry. However, there are other ways that we think might be more efficient.

Ad

Just playing the game is going to net you plenty of Bronze. Doing the story missions for each zone is no doubt going to earn you plenty of Bronze in WoW Legion Remix. There’s almost no bad way to go about unlocking it, so just play the game mode and enjoy it. Do quests, complete dungeons, whatever you’re into.

The best way to grind Bronze in WoW Legion Remix is going to 100% be grinding Mythic+ Keys. I’m not a Mythic+ fan, don’t get me wrong. The gatekeeping and toxicity in that community is vile; but that’s not an issue in Legion Remix.

Ad

Getting your achievements is a solid way to earn some quick Bronze (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You’ll be able to solo ridiculously high keys with enough time and effort put into a character. Being able to crash through these solo will net you tens of thousands of Bronze with almost no effort; or you can go with a couple of trusted friends, and share in the rewards.

Ad

Several of the achievements in WoW Legion Remix also give you Bronze just for completing them once! Usually involving a Greater Bronze Cache, that makes completing raids and dungeons, for example, on Mythic difficulty, 100% worth it. Here’s a small list of achievements to tackle:

Mythic: Eye of Azshara

Mythic: Vault of the Wardens

Mythic: Neltharion’s Lair

Mythic: Maw of Souls

Mythic: Halls of Valor

Mythic: Black Rook Hold

Mythic: Darkheart Thicket

Mythic: Assault on Violet Hold

Ad

The other solid option is to just grind the Mythic Raids every single day, and do your dailies. This is admittedly, probably the least fun of the options, but it will net you solid amounts of Bronze in Legion Remix. It’s also worth noting that at some point, a player will come along and find a new, ridiculous way to farm Bronze. If we stumble across some new method, we’ll update this.

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More