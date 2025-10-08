WoW Legion Remix: Best ways to farm Bronze

WoW Legion Remix has a ton of amazing mounts and cosmetics to unlock, and it all costs Bronze. Like Pandaria Remix before it, if you want all the great stuff, it’s going to take a lot of cash; around 8M Bronze for Legion Remix, at current count. While there’s going to be changes down the line, such as increasing the Bronze rewards, or perhaps even free Bronze payouts like in Pandaria Remix, there are ways to go about the grind efficiently.
Not everyone has the same amount of time to put in, or the same desire to grind, and that’s completely fine. If you’re looking for some ways to grind out Bronze for the mounts and gear you’re after in WoW Legion Remix, here are our best picks.
Best options for farming Bronze in WoW Legion Remix
Bronze farming options
- Simply playing the game
- Grinding Mythic+
- Unlocking achievements
- Daily Grind (Dungeons, Dailies, Raids)
It’s worth pointing out that the above list isn’t every single way you can farm Bronze in WoW Legion Remix. You can also Scrap Gear, which can also be an amazing way to farm Bronze, once you’re sitting on mountains of gear you don’t need. That’s inevitable, don’t worry. However, there are other ways that we think might be more efficient.
Just playing the game is going to net you plenty of Bronze. Doing the story missions for each zone is no doubt going to earn you plenty of Bronze in WoW Legion Remix. There’s almost no bad way to go about unlocking it, so just play the game mode and enjoy it. Do quests, complete dungeons, whatever you’re into.
The best way to grind Bronze in WoW Legion Remix is going to 100% be grinding Mythic+ Keys. I’m not a Mythic+ fan, don’t get me wrong. The gatekeeping and toxicity in that community is vile; but that’s not an issue in Legion Remix.
You’ll be able to solo ridiculously high keys with enough time and effort put into a character. Being able to crash through these solo will net you tens of thousands of Bronze with almost no effort; or you can go with a couple of trusted friends, and share in the rewards.
Several of the achievements in WoW Legion Remix also give you Bronze just for completing them once! Usually involving a Greater Bronze Cache, that makes completing raids and dungeons, for example, on Mythic difficulty, 100% worth it. Here’s a small list of achievements to tackle:
- Mythic: Eye of Azshara
- Mythic: Vault of the Wardens
- Mythic: Neltharion’s Lair
- Mythic: Maw of Souls
- Mythic: Halls of Valor
- Mythic: Black Rook Hold
- Mythic: Darkheart Thicket
- Mythic: Assault on Violet Hold
The other solid option is to just grind the Mythic Raids every single day, and do your dailies. This is admittedly, probably the least fun of the options, but it will net you solid amounts of Bronze in Legion Remix. It’s also worth noting that at some point, a player will come along and find a new, ridiculous way to farm Bronze. If we stumble across some new method, we’ll update this.
