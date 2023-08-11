World of Warcraft: Spirit of Eche'ro mount unlock guide

The Spirit of Eche'ro mount in World of Warcraft is only available twice a year. In February and August, players will have two weeks to farm up this mount. Unlocking the mount is easy, but it does feature some RNG and requires great patience. You could get very lucky and unlock it swiftly, or it might take hours of grinding. However, we’re here to help you get this incredible, rare moose mount in WoW.

The spectral moose known as Spirit of Eche'ro is an incredibly rare mount in World of Warcraft due to how seldom it’s available for players to get. It also requires Archaeology, which not everyone enjoys in the game. Here’s what you need to do if you want the moose.

Requirements to unlock Spirit of Eche'ro mount in World of Warcraft

Archaeology secondary profession

Access to Legion content/Highmountain

This quest is easy to start - head to Dalaran

The Spirit of Eche'ro mount is only available from August 9, 2023, until August 23, 2023, in World of Warcraft. You will at least need access to the Legion content and archaeology secondary profession in WoW and travel to Legion’s version of Dalaran. Using the Dalaran Hearthstone is the fastest method to get there.

Head to the Archaeology trainer in the city and pick up the quest The Right Path. If you don’t see an exclamation mark on the trainer, click on her anyway; you’re probably too high-level to see it. This will take you to Highmountain’s Thunder Totem, so fly there and speak to Lessah Moonwater to get the quest Laying to Rest.

Thunder Totem in Highmountain is the next step

She’ll require 600 Bone Chips to complete this quest. You have a chance to receive these in any Archaeology survey in the Highmountain area. The average amount of Survey Digs you’ll need to complete is 20, but it might be less (or likely more). Once you’ve done this, take them to the appropriate area, lay them to rest, and you’ll have your mount.

This is not a mount I have in my collection, but thanks to an addon and an enchantment, I will make sure I have it before the timer is up for 2023 in World of Warcraft. It's definitely one of the coolest mounts in the game.

How to make Spirit of Eche'ro mount easier in World of Warcraft

Tips to make farming easier

Minimal Archaeology addon

Legion Archaeology enchantment

Lots of movement abilities

I cannot stress enough how useful Minimal Archaeology is in WoW

Farming Spirit of Eche'ro is admittedly a very frustrating experience, and that’s mostly thanks to Archaeology's very poor UI. The baseline UI didn’t show me where the digsites were, so I had to use add-ons. In particular, Minimal Archaeology was a godsend.

I just had to click on its icon, and it showed me where in Highmountain I needed to go. Then, you play the red light, green light mini-game. For those who haven’t done Archaeology, when you click the Survey icon, it’ll bring up a telescope with a light pointing in a direction.

Just grind it out, and you'll get it eventually

You move in that direction and dig until you get a green light. That means you’re close. Keep doing it until you get your reward. You have a chance to get the bones in every Highmountain dig, but it’s not guaranteed. Get the Legion Archaeology enchantment to help. I also recommend classes with at least one useful movement ability.

This grind will take a significant amount of time, but if you have about two hours or so to kill, you can try to get it done in one go. Just know that that’s also based on RNG, and you might not be as lucky as your friends in World of Warcraft.

That’s all you need to do to unlock the Spirit of Eche'ro mount in World of Warcraft. It will take patience and time, but you’ll be able to get a spirit moose of your own. There's another limited-time mount coming soon, according to WoW dataminers, which you can read more about here.