WoW: Dragonflight dataminers uncover returning Timewalking event - Exp buff, new mount, and more

WoW: Dragonflight could see a classic Timewalking event coming back. According to dataminers, players could be heading back to classic dungeons in search of experience buffs, a new mount, and of course, an achievement. This is slated to go down in the 10.1.7 - Fury Incarnate update, which drops this September. Players could easily use this buff to help them level up their alts and get them ready for new content.

As this all comes from dataminers and leakers, it’s important to take this news with a grain of salt. Until Blizzard announces it, this is all just speculation and information uncovered from the game’s PTR servers.

WoW: Dragonflight Turbulent Timeways Timewalking event potential start date

MrGM @MrGMYT



This time around there is a new Achievement that requires you to gain "Mastery of the Timeways" for 5 consecutive weeks. This will reward the new Sandy Shalewing Mount Turbulent Timeways RETURNS in Patch 10.1.7 on September 26th until October 30th 2023This time around there is a new Achievement that requires you to gain "Mastery of the Timeways" for 5 consecutive weeks. This will reward the new Sandy Shalewing Mount pic.twitter.com/xJVtvmQHTP

WoW: Dragonflight could be seeing a return of the Turbulent Timeways Timewalking event. This would have players completing weekly runs of dungeons from specific expansions each week for five weeks. Players would work towards an achievement, which will result in a limited-time mount, as well as useful exp buffs, for characters that aren’t max level.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a release date for this update. However, since it is on the 10.1.7 Fury Incarnate PTR, it’s likely to coincide with that launch. While there is no confirmed date, I would imagine this event will launch around the same time as September 2023.

According to Warcraft YouTuber MrGM, it will run from September 26, through October 30, but that has not been confirmed by Blizzard.

WoW: Dragonflight Turbulent Timeways Timewalking event features stacking exp buff

Distilled Knowledge of Timeways is key to this upcoming event. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players trying to level up alts will have something to look forward to in the upcoming WoW: Dragonflight Timewalking event. The dataminers found a new buff, Knowledge of Timeways, which comes from the Distilled Knowledge of Timeways item. Unfortunately, it’s not known what this item will cost/drop from.

However, fans know what this buff will do. Using the item grants an experience point buff from killing monsters and completing quests, by 2%. Completing Timewalking dungeons will extend the duration by 60 minutes, for up to five hours.

If you get 10 applications of this buff, it will increase the experience bonus up to 30% and changes its name to “Mastery of Timeways”, so it’s worth investing time in this event. The new item binds to your account as well, so you can pass it to alts in-game.

WoW: Dragonflight Turbulent Timeways Timewalking’s unlockable mount

Dr. Moudi @WorldofMoudi



- Achievement

- Mount: Sandy Shalewing



It´s not clear what date we are getting them. If one is for PTR testing or if we are getting that many on live.



- We have one timepoints between 26 sep-39th Oct.

- We have… pic.twitter.com/JH8kCa7uGr Timewalking Marathon is coming back again with added rewards.- Achievement- Mount: Sandy ShalewingIt´s not clear what date we are getting them. If one is for PTR testing or if we are getting that many on live.- We have one timepoints between 26 sep-39th Oct.- We have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In addition to the powerful experience point buff, WoW: Dragonflight players will also have a new mount to unlock, the Sandy Shalewing. In order to get this, you must complete the Master of the Troubled Timeways meta achievement.

It’s easy enough to unlock, thankfully. This event requires dedication, however, you need to “Gain Mastery of Timeways for five consecutive weeks during the Turbulent Timeways event.” That means you need to get 10 applications of the buff increase for five weeks to unlock this mount.

Many players in WoW: Dragonflight love Timewalking, so this event could become quite popular, as players rush to level up their alts and scoop up a fancy, limited-time mount. You can learn more about other upcoming features in 10.1.7 here.