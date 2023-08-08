World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.1.7: Release date and early patch notes

Update 10.1.7 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is coming soon. While players have had to speculate on when it could drop this fall, Blizzard gave an official release date via Twitter on August 7, 2023. Now, fans have a clear picture of when they need to be geared up and ready to go. However, in the event that they aren’t, there will be a way to catch up to the current content, as all major patches in this expansion have.

We’ll also cover the current patch notes for 10.1.7 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. There’s a chance these could change before the update drops later this fall, but here is what fans can presently look forward to.

When does World of Warcraft patch 10.1.7 go live?

World of Warcraft’s Twitter revealed last night that Fury Incarnate, the 10.1.7 update, will release on September 5, 2023. After the scheduled maintenance, this massive update will drop, offering new cosmetics, challenges, and of course, more content for players to dive into.

Undead and Night Elves will finally receive their heritage armor and new content like the Dreamsurge event. In addition, the Mega-Dungeon will be split into two dungeons, so players can tackle the content at their leisure.

What are the early patch notes for World of Warcraft update 10.1.7?

1) Dreamsurge

Each week one of the four original zones of the Dragon Isles will be affected by the Dreamsurge. World quests will be focused on this zone, extra activities and weeklies will be active, group rares will have new powers and a chance to drop upgraded gear, and new Waking Dream portals (think invasions) will open across the zone.

A major Waking Dream portal will open as a group event every half hour. Defeating it will require a large group of players and has the chance to reward raid level gear.

Minor Waking Dream portals can be found scattered across the zone and can be defeated by solo players or small groups.

Players in the Dreamsurge will gain access to a variety of buffs that range from useful to powerful to chaotic. Every half hour a new buff will be selected for the whole region, with the players themselves choosing which one via collecting and “voting” (turning in) Dreamsurge Coalescence, an item that can be earned by doing activities (including world quests), finding hidden stashes, and killing group rares.

Thaldraszus will be the initial zone active for the PTR.

2) Characters

Follow Velen’s prophecy to reveal a new future for some of the Draenei people.

Developers’ note: Draenei have been temporarily disabled to address a bug in this PTR build.

Heritage Armor is now available for Night Elf and Forsaken.

Developers’ note: The Heritage armor quest lines will not be appearing on the PTR.

Five new skin colors available for Forsaken.

Developers’ note: Available for female Forsaken in a future PTR build.

3) Classes

Monk - Mistweaver

New Talent: Energizing Brew – Mana Tea now channels 50 percent faster and generates 20 percent more mana.

Mana Tea has been redesigned – For every 25,000 mana (at level 70) you spend, you gain one stack of Mana Tea, with a chance equal to your critical strike chance to generate one extra stack. Activate to consume one stack of Mana Tea per 0.5 seconds to restore 3,000 mana (at level 70) and reduces the mana cost of your spells by 50 percent for one second per stack of Mana Tea consumed after drinking. Can be cast while moving, but movement speed is reduced by 40 percent while channeling.

Lifecycles has been redesigned – Vivify has a 25 percent chance to cause your next Rising Sun Kick or Enveloping Mist to generate one stack of Mana Tea. Enveloping Mist and Rising Sun Kick have a 25 percent chance to cause your next Vivify to generate one stack of Mana Tea.

Mastery of Mist is now a baseline effect for Renewing Mist.

Invigorating Mists has moved to Mastery of Mist’s previous location.

Mana Tea has moved to Invigorating Mists previous location.

Spirit of the Crane has been removed.

The locations of Mists of Life and the Nourishing Chi / Calming Coalescence choice node have swapped.

Druid - Restoration

New Talent: Master Shapeshifter – Your abilities are amplified based on your current shapeshift form, granting an additional effect.

Bear Form – Ironfur grants 30 percent additional armor and generates 2,500 mana (at level 70).

Cat Form – Rip, Ferocious Bite, and Maim deal 60 percent additional damage and generate 10,000 mana (at level 70) when cast with five combo points.

Moonkin Form – Wrath, Starfire, and Starsurge deal 30 percent additional damage and generate 2,500 mana (at level 70).

New Talent: Grove Guardians – Summons a Treant which will immediately cast Swiftmend on your current target. The Treant will cast Nourish on that target or a nearby ally periodically. Lasts 15 seconds. Maximum three charges. Replaces Nourish.

Wild Synthesis has been updated – If talented into Grove Guardians, now causes your Treants from Grove Guardians to also cast Wild Growth immediately when summoned, healing allies within 40 yards over seven seconds.

Embrace of the Dream is now a one point talent and its healing has been decreased by 20 percent.

All healing reduced by two. Does not apply in PvP combat.

Deep Focus has been removed.

Forest’s Flow has been removed.

Paladin - Holy

Tower of Radiance has been redesigned – Flash of Light and Holy Light now generate 1 Holy Power.

Priest

Angel’s Mercy has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Desperate Prayer by 20 seconds.

4) PVP Changes

Demon Hunter - Vengeance

Illidan’s Grasp has been redesigned: You strangle the target with demonic magic, stunning them in place and dealing Shadow damage over five seconds while the target is grasped. Can move while channeling. Use Illidan’s Grasp again to toss the target to a location within 40 yards, stunning them and all nearby enemies for three seconds and dealing Shadow damage.

Developers’ note: We’ve updated Illidan’s Grasp to now cancel its channel when other actions are taken and instead deal periodic damage for its duration. We feel this better matches gameplay expectations and is easier to understand.

Druid - Restoration

Master Shapeshifter has been removed as a PvP talent option.

5) Items and rewards

New holiday rewards for Brewfest, Day of the Dead, Hallow’s End, and Pirate’s Day.

6) Events

Ghouls, goblins and seekers of haunted mementos, Hallow’s End approaches, and with it, new content! We’re looking for some additional testing for this year’s Hallow’s End holiday event that’s now available on the PTR for the next two weeks. Be sure to hop in and submit feedback.

New Headless Horseman dungeon encounter – Increase the difficulty of the encounter by adding new mechanics by speaking to the Wicker men at the dungeon’s entrance. The curses are not party wide and afflict only those who enable them.

7) User Interface and accessibility

Ping System

The new Ping system allows you to quickly communicate with your team without having to use voice or text chat. Holding G + Left Mouse Button opens up a ping wheel where you can quickly call out commands such as Attack, Assist, Warning, and On My Way. You can also send contextual pings by holding G and clicking an enemy, the ground, or the unit frames.

Developers’ note: If G is already bound to another function, the Ping entry under Keybindings will be unbound.

Macro support the following Ping commands:

/ping

/ping attack

/ping assist

/ping onmyway

/ping warning

/ping [@target] attack

Added a “Sell All Junk” button to vendors.

Made the scroll bar more noticeable in the Dragon Isles Summary window.

Added an animation for new mail icon.

Battle.net quest icon has been updated.

Ping System settings have been added to the Options panel.

Ping radial wheel categories have been reordered.

Format for Ping chat lines have been updated.

Real-time chat moderation

Whispers that may contain harassing chat sent from a player you are not friends with will now be hidden. You will be prompted with a warning message asking if you’d like to see it anyway. If the whisper is revealed, there will be a Report Player option directly in the message so the offending player can be reported easily. This feature can be found in Options > Social > Censor Messages.

Increased Party Lead icon size in Dungeon and Raid queue prompts.

8) Dungeons and raids

Dawn of the Infinite

The mega-dungeon has been split into two separate dungeons on Heroic difficulty: Galakrond’s Fall and Murozond’s Rise.

Players can use Dungeon Finder or walk into the instance to access Heroic difficulty.

The original Mythic difficulty will continue to exist for players who prefer that challenge.

9) Dragonriding

Eastern Kingdoms Cup

Soar through Eastern Kingdoms skies with the dragonrider racing event, Eastern Kingdoms Cup. Challenge 16 races across Eastern Kingdoms in Normal, Advanced, and Reverse variations to earn Riders of Azeroth Badges to exchange for rewards with Maztha.

Head to the Holiday Enthusiast outside Valdrakken’s bank to pick up the initial quest.

Challenge Course

As you adventure across the Dragon Isles, test your dragonriding race skills with the new Challenge Course. How well can you fare without resource generation?

New Challenge Courses in each zone will unlock weekly, first in the Waking Shores, then Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, Thaldraszus, the Forbidden Reach, and finally Zaralek Cavern. Once unlocked, each set of courses will remain permanently available.

Infinite Scales Drakewatcher Manuscripts that drop from the Dawn of the Infinite mega-dungeon have been renamed to Visage of the Infinite and now include: Scales, Hair Color, Horn Color and Eye Color instead of just scales. Players who have already earned the Infinite Scales will automatically unlock the Infinite themed Hair, Horn and Eye colors within the Rostrum of Transformation.

World of Warcraft's 10.1.7 will launch on September 5, 2023. You can learn more about the major Dreamsurge events that are coming in this article.