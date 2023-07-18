Dreamsurges coming in World of Warcraft 10.1.7 - Regions, how to play, catch-up gear, and more

World of Warcraft update 10.1.7 will feature another exciting open-world event called Dreamsurges. Unfortunately, not much has been revealed about this upcoming event, but we have compiled what we know so far. Players won’t have to wait too long for the features to come to the game, as it will be in the next major update. This will likely kick off in early Fall 2023, although an exact release date has not been revealed.

It’s also worth noting that this information could change over the next month or so as updates hit the PTR servers. It promises to be a fun weekly event for World of Warcraft players. Here’s what we know about Dreamsurges.

What are Dreamsurges in World of Warcraft?

The Waking Dream will begin inflicting its presence on the world again in the form of Dreamsurges. This World of Warcraft event will trigger in one of the Dragon Isles zones each week.

While each week will likely change, it is known that the first Dreamsurge will be held in Thaldraszus. Players will know exactly what area they want to be in to participate in this World of Warcraft event. Sadly, they must wait until update 10.1.7 takes effect.

In World of Warcraft, World Quests will be focused on this zone. There will be weekly quests to complete, activities, and group rare encounters. Players will also be able to access new powers that could be useful or chaotic and frustrating.

Every half hour, a new buff will be selected for players in the region. Thankfully, they can be chosen by collecting and turning in Dreamsurge Coalescence. This item can be earned by performing activities in the zone. You can also find it via hidden stashes and defeating group rares.

This will be similar to invasions in past updates. There will also be a major Waking Dream portal that shows up every half hour, and players will have to band together to defeat these. However, there’s a chance to get raid gear by completing this task.

Note that there will be minor portals to take part in these Dreamsurges. The minor portals can be defeated by solo players and small groups. There will also reportedly be catch-up gear if players require it.

As revealed by MrGM on Twitter, there will be a quest, likely weekly, that allows you to unlock Item Level 415 gear. This comes from the quest “Shaping the Dreamsurge” and has a few requirements before you can unlock the reward.

MrGM @MrGMYT The catchup gear in Patch 10.1.7 from Dreamsurges is currently item level 415

How to take part in the weekly quest

3 Daily quests in the Dreamsurge completed

Rare Elite empowered by the Dreamsurge slain

1 Waking Dream portal closed

1 Contribute Dreamsurge Coalesence towards an effect.

This catch-up gear is much better than previous World of Warcraft updates. The Dreamsurge Chrysalis is not only Bind-on-Account but lets you choose a piece of 415 gear.

This means that it is no longer a random drop with a random gear slot, like in the previous catch-up gear. The ability for players to farm these for their alts and let them pick the gear they want is a game-changer.

Dreamsurges will be a regular part of World of Warcraft in 10.1.7. While there is no current release date, you can read the pre-patch notes here.