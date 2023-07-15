How to easily get tier gear from Time Rifts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Tier gear can be frustrating to get in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Thankfully, patch 10.1.5 introduced the Time Rifts event. This public event can be joined by players while on the Dragon Isles, and it’s a great way to get fun new cosmetics, mounts, and battle pets. However, it can also lead you to catch up on tier bonuses for players who are either unlucky or simply don’t have the time to raid.

While this system will still be a little slow, depending on your luck, it’s worth it to spend some time doing Time Rifts anyway for a variety of fun rewards. Here’s how you can use it to get some tier gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Time Rifts offer another way to get tier gear

Time Rifts are new in WoW patch 10.1.5. This most recent update to the game offered plenty of new features, but this one can lead you to get tier gear. All you have to do is spend some time each day clearing the Time Rifts. In fact, unlocking them will net you the first point of currency you need.

With a few of these capsules, you can get a full set of tier gear in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Dilated Time Capsules drop in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Time Rifts, and they’re used to unlock item level 402 gear. With time, you can upgrade it to 424 item level total, which is a great way for players to catch up.

If you have alts that are low on gear or want the tier set bonuses for this current tier, here’s another option. Unlocking the Time Rifts in World of Warcraft and participating in them can net you this currency.

You have a chance to get more than one Dilated Time Capsule a run (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Open the Contained Paracausality boxes you get from meeting Time Rift objectives, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get a Dilated Time Capsule. I received one almost immediately and another later on the same day.

Other players have noted they received more than one a day as well. In addition to the Contained Paracausality boxes, they also drop from Rift Bosses, so it’s worth seeing the battle through to the end.

Just hover over the horn to see what the status is (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These events trigger at the top of every hour, and you can see them on the horn sigil on the Thaldraszus map. Hover over the icon to see how long it has left or how long until the next one.

Once you have at least one Dilated Time Capsule, head to Shi Everbreeze (/way #2025 51.0 56.6 Shi Everbreeze) and turn in a capsule for the gear slot you wish to have. They are located next to the other Time Rift vendors.

Remember that the only tier gear slots that give bonuses are Chest, Hands, Head, Legs, and Shoulders. Others are merely cosmetic - but can still be upgraded.

At that point, take the gear to the Revival Catalyst. Put the gear in, and use one of your weekly charges to upgrade the gear to a tier set in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you don’t have any charges, you must wait for the next weekly reset - each Tuesday.

It’s just a matter of time until you get the Dilated Time Capsules in World of Warcraft. They’re incredibly useful if you want to catch up with your other characters to prepare them for content like the Dawn of the Infinite mega-dungeon.