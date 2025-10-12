How does the gacha work in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

Blue Protocol Star Resonance boasts an open-world MMO experience, integrated with some gacha elements. While the core gameplay elements can be enjoyed without spending a single dime, the Battle Will banner, in particular, offers some significant benefit for the endgame content. You can obtain Imagines, which are special summons that aid your characters during battle.

There’s another banner containing outfits that can jazz up your in-game appearance and exciting mounts. This article further explores how the gacha works in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

Blue Protocol Star Resonance gacha system explored

As specified, Blue Protocol Star Resonance’s gacha system contains two types of banners. The Battle Will lets you obtain Imagines, while the other provides character outfits and mounts. They are completely avoidable unless you want to enhance your gameplay experience.

The following section digs deep into the BPSR banners:

Battle Will

Battle Will banner preview (Image via A Plus)

The Battle Will gacha, associated with the powerful Imagine summons, can be accessed after talking to Mason from the Imagine Research Institute. You can obtain a random amount of Will Fragments or a Stunt Will upon wishing on the corresponding banner. Both the items can be used to craft Stunt Battle Imagine.

Each wish on the banner costs 150 Bound Rose Orbs or a Will Wish Coin in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. You have a random chance of obtaining either an Arcane Will (SR) or an Arcane NPC Will (SSR). They serve as the core materials for crafting stronger Imagines.

The banner has a pity system that ensures a guaranteed drop after a certain number of wishes. It takes 20 failed attempts for Arcane Battle Will and 80 for the NPC Battle Will. Make sure to select your preferred Will with Resonance mechanism. Your next SSR drop will be the one you have picked.

Fashion and Mount Wish

Fashion and Mount Wish banner (Image via A Plus)

The Fashion and Mount gacha can be accessed via the in-game menu. Just click on the Wish icon to preview the limited-time outfit and mount banners. They are purely cosmetic items that do not provide additional enhancement during combat. To make a wish on either of these banners, you must spend 150 Rose Orbs or a Meowlux Wish Coin.

The outfit and mount are categorized under the SSR, SR, and R rarities. You are guaranteed to obtain SSR after 80 wishes of not receiving one. The pity is 30 for SR costumes or mounts.

