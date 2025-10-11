How to get and use Will Wish Coins in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Blue Protocol Star Resonance features numerous currencies that can be exchanged at different in-game stores for items, skill upgrades, and other necessities. Among them are the Will Wish Coins, which are exclusively used to obtain Imagines from the gacha banners. They are special summons capable of assisting your character during combat with their unique active effects and passives.

You would want to have many such companions by your side to tackle the powerful enemies throughout the open world. Thankfully, Will Wish Coins in Blue Protocol Star Resonance aren't locked behind a paywall, so you can eventually get your preferred Imagines.

How to get Will Wish Coins in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Get Will coins from the Battle Will Exchange (Image via A Plus)

The gacha system in Blue Protocol Star Resonance is divided into two segments, with Will Wish being the preferable option. Through this specific banner you can obtain the powerful battle companions called Imagine. Summoning them requires the Will Wish Coins, which can be obtained via the following sources:

Season Pass

Reputation store

Battle Will Exchange

This is the game’s battle pass, which you can access after completing the Welcome to the Bureau main quest. It features Basic and Advanced tiers. The latter is locked behind the paywall. There’s also a Supreme Season Pass that costs more.

The Reputation store features various items, including the Will Wish Coins. You can purchase them by spending Asteria Reputation. A single Wish coin at the store costs 600 Reputation and is limited to once per week.

An NPC named Mason gives you access to the Battle Will Exchange store, where you can purchase Will Wish Coins in exchange for 150 Rose Orb (Bound).

How to use Will Wish Coins in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Spend the coin on Will Wish banner (Image via A Plus)

To use the Will Wish Coins in BSPR, you must head to the Imagine Research Institute in the Entertainment District of Asterleeds. There you need to find the NPC named Mason and talk to him. Pick Will Wish from the list of options to view the banner.

Click on the Wish button to obtain Will Fragments or a Battle Will in exchange for Will Wish Coins. Each summon will cost you one coin or 150 Rose Orb (Bound). Thanks to the pity system, you are guaranteed to receive Arcane Battle Will after 20 failed attempts. The game also rewarded an NPC Battle Will if you didn't get one in 80 wishes.

The Battle Wills are ingredients to craft an Imagine. Interact with Mason to access the crafting interface.

