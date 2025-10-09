Life Skills in Blue Protocol Star Resonance are extra skills that you can learn to make your life easier. There are several Life Skills in the game that you can unlock, but it is better to focus on only a few of them at the beginning of the game, since it will help you obtain items faster and enhance your character more efficiently.
This article will discuss the best Life Skills that you can unlock in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.
Life Skills to prioritize in Blue Protocol Star Resonance
Life Skill is an important part of Blue Protocol Star Resonance. As mentioned, several Life Skills will be available to you, and you can upgrade all of them as you progress in the game. That said, you can focus on the following skills at the start:
- Mineralogy - Mining is important since it will mark the locations of the mineral ores on the map and help you farm them.
- Smelting - Unlocking Smelting skills will help you craft the materials required to upgrade your Gears.
- Gemology - Similar to Mineralogy, Gemology will help you farm the gem ores.
- Gemcrafting - With Gemcrafting, you use the raw ores to craft Gems that you can embed in your Gears.
- Artisanry - Artisanry is required to obtain the materials that you will need to craft the Gemcrafting and Smelting.
Mineralogy is needed to farm the ores, while Smelting is required to make the materials used for upgrading the Gears. Meanwhile, Gemology is useful for farming gem ores, and Gemcrafting uses these ores to craft proper Gems that you can embed into your Gears. Finally, with Artisanry, you can make crafting materials that you will need during Smelting and Gemcrafting.
Focus Stamina
When farming materials with the Life Skills, using the Focused tab over the Regular tab is advised since only these will actually give you the materials you need. That said, there's also a limit on how much you can farm since farming materials in the Focused tab will consume some Focus stamina. For example, each time you farm a mineral, this will consume 20 Focus.
You can recover 400 Focus after the daily reset. Besides the natural recovery option, you can purchase Focus Potion from the Items Exchange store.
Life Skills Mastery
Unlocking Talent nodes in the Life Skill is also important since it will allow you to farm rarer items. You can ignore the nodes that only increase the speed of crafting, since they don't really make much difference.
At any rate, these talents can only be unlocked using the Life Skills Mastery, and you can obtain only one Mastery for every 300 Focus you spend, so use it wisely.
