How to set up auto-battle in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Oct 14, 2025 20:41 GMT
Blue Protocol Star Resonance
Here's how auto-battle works in this anime MMORPG (Image via A-Plus)

Blue Protocol Star Resonance features an auto-battle mechanic to simplify combat. While this new MMORPG has a complex, action-based battle system, this mechanic aims to allow players to breeze through easier areas. Since these games are a grindy experience, this is a handy feature to use when required.

Read on to know more about how auto-battle works in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. Here are the details.

How does auto-battle work in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

Auto-battle is unlocked via gameplay progression in the game. It works as the name suggests: upon toggling it on, the player character automatically uses attacks and skills at a target enemy without any input from the player.

This is great for clearing out lower-level dungeons without having to directly engage. At the same time, players will still get XP and other rewards for defeating foes. Firstly, Auto-battle must be toggled on via the in-game Settings menu, where it will be labelled as Auto Combo.

Using the feature will highlight the skills bar with a blue HUD element, signalling that auto-battle is turned on. This will cause the player character to automatically attack enemies in front of them. That said, there are some drawbacks to consider. Firstly, the Auto Combo AI is pretty basic, so it cannot dodge attacks or strategize against incoming attacks.

This means the player character will take damage during auto-battle, so that is something to consider. Next, players should also consider the kind of skills being used, as those that tend to move the character around too much could take them outside the aggro range of enemies. Lastly, auto-battle in Blue Protocol Star Resonance should only be used casually.

It is not recommended to use it in challenging content or during co-op activities, as this would just hinder progress instead of helping in any way. It is meant to be a convenient way to farm resources from easily defeated foes, so auto-battle is best used in areas where multiple foes spawn, as players will also get rewards for taking down a specific number of an enemy type.

This is all there is to know about auto-battling in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

Edited by Siddharth Patil
