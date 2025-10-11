Blue Protocol Star Resonance: Best starter class for beginners

Blue Protocol Star Resonance has classes aimed at beginners to the action MMO genre, and for more experienced players. While you can (and should) play whatever you think looks the most interesting, you do need to be aware that some classes, like the Stormblade, have a higher difficulty curve. You need to know more, and be more aware of what’s in their kit, compared to some of the other classes.

We’ve picked out the easiest classes that should be the most beginner friendly in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, and why that is the case. As with all things, you should play what feels good for you, but these could be a solid starting point for you, if you’re a beginner.

Which classes are the best for beginners in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

Best Beginner classes to pick

Heavy Guardian

Verdant Oracle

Marksman

Shield Knight

Heavy Guardian is so satisfying; look at all those enemies desperately trying to do something! (Image via A-Plus/YouTube@GunghoGuns Gaming)

While you can eventually change classes in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, I recommend picking something that might be comfortable, or easiest to start with, before jumping into something harder. Heavy Guardian, Verdant Oracle, Marksman, and Shield Knight were flagged in-game as being the lowest difficulty options, and I tend to agree.

Lower difficulty doesn’t make them bad, though! You’ll notice that both tank jobs are there, and it makes sense. Heavy Guardian is great at surviving taking hits, doesn’t require you to spend a ton of time spamming buttons, and it’s easy. The downside is it doesn’t hit as hard as some of the other classes.

If you like to pump out green numbers and save allies, Verdant Oracle is for you (Image via A-Plus/YouTube@Chishiya)

If you prefer to heal, Blue Protocol Star Resonance has a low difficulty/incredibly powerful healer in the Verdant Oracle. They do fantastic ranged damage, have remarkably good healing abilities, and are a perfect pick for people that like to co-op with their friends. The only downside is that you do have to put some effort into resource management.

Do you just like to crack shots at enemies and kill them before they ever get to you? Maybe you played a lot of Hunter in World of Warcraft, and like the “ranged attacks plus pets” gameplay. If so, Marksman is for you as a great beginner class in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. You can summon either wolves or falcons to aid you in battle, and while your skills have high cooldowns, you also deal tons of damage.

Sometimes you just want to pelt enemies with arrows, and that's perfectly valid (Image via A-Plus/YouTube@Gunghoguns Gaming)

Shield Knight is a different type of tank, and while it’s easy to play, and has lots of HP, it might be just a bit harder than Heavy Guardian, if you aren’t used to tank gameplay. This one uses Lightforged Barrier to grant increased HP to absorb hits.

That means you need to learn how to generate stacks of Lightforged Barrier, but the difficulty curve is not very high. Any of these classes are fantastic picks for beginner players, and run the gamut of roles: DPS, Healer, and Tank. You can then, at a later date, pick something else to swap in to enhance your gameplay, and try something more challenging.

