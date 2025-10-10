How to obtain Talent Points in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance?

Talent Points in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is one of the methods to make your character stronger. It’s what you use to upgrade the Expertise tree, aka Talents, in the game. Each node on the three requires one point to activate. Once active, they will provide you with some major and minor buffs that will affect your skills and combat power.
Blue Protocol: Star Resonance has three methods to acquire Talent Points, and this guide will teach you about all of them.
How to get Talent Points Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Acquiring Talent Points is necessary if you are planning to make your character abilities stronger. The game features two Expertise trees that can change your gameplay style, but the number of points you can invest is limited.
As mentioned, you can acquire Talent Points through three methods. These are:
- Leveling up
- Trial Path
- Talent Training Quest
Let’s find out more about each of these:
1) Leveling up
The easiest way to gain Talent Points is by leveling up. The fastest way to do so is by completing various quests you have access to, starting with the main quest, followed by Guide Quests, World Quests, and Region Quests.
Out of all, the main quest will reward you with the most XP, so focus on finishing that first. The rest grants an equal amount, and you can do them in any order. Another way to gain XP is by hunting monsters and completing daily activities.
Note that not every level-up will grant you Talent Points. You can check the Adventurer Level in your profile to see what rewards you’ll get across each rank.
2) Trial Path
Apart from leveling up, you can also get some Talent Points by completing challenges in the Trial Path. They are a set of tasks for each character class based on their playstyle. For example, a support character will get tasks related to healing and buffing allies, compared to a Tank, who’ll be taking the hits while keeping the enemy aggro.
You can enter the Trial Path at the Pioneer Bureau by talking to Anna. There are 30 challenges for each class, and completing three challenges rewards you with two points. In total, you’ll get 20 Talent Points for the passive tree. However, each stage will be considerably challenging than the last, which is why you’ll need to level up your character and skills to take on bigger challenges.
Also, check out our Blue Protocol Star Resonance class tier list.
3) Talent Training Quest
The final way to get Talent Points in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is through Talent Training. It’s an open-world quest where Airona will send you to fight various monsters. If things are getting more challenging, you can complete this quest with other players or friends.
Completing every task will grant a total of 14 Talent Points, but the quest itself unlocks after you progress a certain amount in the game. Additionally, you also need to progress your Adventurer Rank for each subsequent task.
Check out other related guides and features:
- How to change Class in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
- Biggest mistakes to avoid as a beginner in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
- How to farm better gear in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance