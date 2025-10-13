How to unlock Mount in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

As players progress in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, they will be able to unlock Mounts for use to make traversal bearable through its sandbox areas. Mounts are a must-have no matter what part of the game players are in, since they make getting across maps easier. Since the player character uses stamina for sprinting, using a Mount can save much hassle.
That said, these cannot be used in combat or dangerous areas like dungeons, so that is one caveat to bear in mind. This guide explains all there is to know about using Mounts in this new fantasy anime MMO.
How to get a Mount in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance?
Obtaining a Mount is surprisingly easy, as it is part of natural character progression across its campaign. It unlocks once players reach Adventure Rank 5. This is done by progressing through the main storyline quests. They will then receive a default Mount, which will help them traverse around the world more easily.
While most Mounts allow navigating the land, some allow flight too. More mounts can be obtained via a variety of means, such as purchasing them from Vendors, the in-game Shop, special events, and more. As for using them in-game, it is a straightforward process as well.
To equip a Mount in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, players can follow these steps:
- Open the Menu while in the overworld
- Select Mount Imagine
- Select the Mount of choice and press Equip
- Close the tab and return to the game to ride on the Mount
Since it can be tedious to switch Mounts this way, pressing V (on PC) allows bringing up a Mount shortcut to summon them. It can then be mounted or dismounted as desired by pressing the G key. This is all there is about Mounts in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.
Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is on PC and Android platforms
