Blue Protocol Star Resonance is an MMORPG title with a touch of gacha mechanics. Like many online games, it also has a ‘Redeem Code’ section where you can get some free in-game rewards. These can be cosmetics or resources, like in-game currency and upgrade materials. However, you also need to act fast as most redeem codes have an expiry date.
This guide will show you how to use the redeem feature in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, while also keeping you updated about the new codes and their expiration dates.
Active redeem codes for Blue Protocol Star Resonance
Currently, there are no active redeem codes in Blue Protocol. All in-game rewards are sent directly to the in-game mail, which also has an expiration timer, so make sure to claim them. However, having a redeem feature suggests there will be exclusive codes in the future.
We’ll be updating this section as soon as the codes are available, so check back later.
How to redeem Blue Protocol Star Resonance codes
Simply acquiring the codes isn’t enough, as you need to redeem them in the game to get your rewards. However, navigating the UI of an MMO can be a little confusing due to multiple sections for various features.
Below is a step-by-step process on how to find and use the ‘Redeem Code’ feature in Blue Protocol Star Resonance:
- After loading into the game, press ESC to open the sidebar options.
- Open Settings by clicking on the cog wheel with a wrench.
- Navigate to the User Center (house icon).
- Find the ‘Redeem Code’ button on the right side of your UID.
- Click on ‘Redeem Code’ to open a new window.
- Type the code and click on ‘Redeem’ to claim the rewards.
Once you hit Redeem, the rewards will be available in your mail, which you can find under the Settings option during Step 2. Note that you can only redeem codes once per account. Another attempt will give you an error informing you about the limitation.
