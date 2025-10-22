Blue Protocol stuck on loading screen: Potential causes and fixes

The Blue Protocol stuck on loading screen error has been plaguing players since the game's launch. This issue was taken note of by the developers and fixed, but it would appear that players are once more encountering this error. It's nothing major, and no progress is lost since the game crashes on start, but it can get infuriating if you're trying to boot the game after a stressful day at work.

That being said, here are a few workarounds you can implement to try and alleviate the issue at hand.

Try these methods to fix the Blue Protocol stuck on loading screen error

Before we jump into potential fixes and workarounds, it would appear that the cause of the Blue Protocol stuck on loading screen error is from the game itself. Irrespective of how good (or bad) your setup up, you could encounter it nonetheless. Since this is an issue from the game's side, there's not much to be done from your end. But here are a few workarounds you can try.

Verify file integrity, update the game manually, and/or reinstall it

Try the aforementioned methods to fix the issue (Image via A Plus)

With reference to the game, you can try three things to try and work around the problem. The first is the easiest and will take the least amount of time. Simply go to the game's client and verify the integrity of the files. This could take a few minutes to complete. The other option is to manually check for updates. At times, your client may have automatic updates switched off.

The last and final option would be to reinstall the game. However, keep in mind that since verifying files is almost at par with a complete reinstallation of the game, this may not be worth the time taken. Nevertheless, it wouldn't hurt to try.

Give Steam administrator permission

Another Steam-related workaround you could try for the Blue Protocol stuck on loading screen error is to give the client administrator permission. Of course, this usually is not needed, but there's no harm in trying.

Update graphic drivers

Update drivers (Image via Nvidia)

Moving on from issues directly affecting the game, another workaround involves updating your graphics drivers. While not always the cause behind such issues, at times, it, too, can trigger technical hitches.

Wait for an official fix

If the aforementioned methods yield no results or provide temporary respite that ends, you will need to wait for an official fix from the developers. Since the Blue Protocol stuck on loading screen is widespread, they will address it sooner rather than later.

