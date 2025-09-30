Borderlands 4: All Heart of the Mountain collectibles

The Heart of the Mountain in Borderlands 4 is Amara’s stronghold and your personal training grounds. Like all other locations, it also contains collectibles, but the amount is significantly low. The revelation may make you think that finding them will be easy, but that’s not the case.

That said, if you’re looking to get all the collectibles in the game, finding everything here is equally important, and this guide will make sure you get all the collectibles from the Heart of the Mountain collectibles.

Heart of the Mountain in Borderlands 4

Here are all the collectible items in the region:

ECHO Logs: 3

Vault Symbols: 1

Here are the locations of all the collectibles in the Coastal Bonescape region:

ECHO Log #1

Find the Log below the ship's deck (Image via 2K)

The first log you’ll come across in the area is the one within Amara’s ship. Go down the stairs near the cockpit to find a small storage space with the Log on the top of a container beside the wall with the graffiti.

ECHO Log #2

The Log is on the shelf of the run-down bar (Image via 2K)

This log is on the opposite side of the ship. After you first exit the cave while searching for Amara during the ‘Crystal Brawl’ main quest, turn left instead of right to find a small cave that will take you to the other side. Following the path will lead you to Moxxi’s old bar, where the Log is on a shelf.

ECHO Log #3

Follow the quest until Mori phases for the second time (Image via 2K)

To reach this Log, you’ll need to start a side quest in the Low Leys region called, It’s a Whole Phase Situation. Follow the quest until you reach the step ‘Reach the Heart of the Cave’ after Mori disappears for the second time.

Break the barrier and slide down the cave. Instead of heading deeper, look back to find a grapple spot. Use it to get on a ledge and find the Log.

Vault Symbol

Look behind the garbage bin (Image via 2K)

The Vault Symbol is at the same spot as ECHO Log #2. If you missed it the first time, follow the same path to reach Moxxi’s old shop. The symbol is behind a blue trash can on the right side.

