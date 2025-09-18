Borderlands 4: All The Howl collectibles

The Howl area in Borderlands 4 is the second place the game will take you to for an alliance between the Outbounders and the Crimson Raiders. As you explore the area, you’ll come across several collectibles that are required to get 100% progress in the game. Like collectibles in other places, many of them have their dedicated activity you need to complete.

Ad

This guide will help you locate and complete all 22 collectibles present in the Howl area in Borderlands 4.

The Howl collectibles in Borderlands 4

Here are all the collectible items in the region:

Vault Hunter’s Guide to Kairos: 1

ECHO Logs: 8

Dead Bolts: 2

Lost Capsules: 3

Propaganda Speakers: 2

Survivalist Caches: 3

Evocariums: 1

Vault Fragments: 1

Vault Symbols: 1

Here are the locations of all the collectibles in the Coastal Bonescape region:

Vault Hunter’s Guide to Kairos

Ad

Trending

The encampment is on top of a small hill (Image via 2K)

The Vault Hunter’s Guide is East of the Rootdown Estates fast travel point. It is hanging near a temporary shelter on top of a rock outpost where you can find the Carried Away side quest.

Ad

ECHO Log #1

The Log is in front of the chest (Image via 2K)

This Log is on the dive board of the swimming pool near the Outbounders faction town.

Ad

ECHO Log #2

The Log is beside the bank (Image via 2K)

You can find the Log on the sofa next to the Bank located within the Outbounders faction town.

Ad

ECHO Log #3 and #4

Progress the Kairos Job to unlock the door (Image via 2K)

Both of these Logs are a part of the Kairos Job side quest. Follow the quest to unlock the locked door in the hatch room to the bunker.

Ad

ECHO Log #5

Beware of a Ripper ambush (Image via 2K)

This Log is in the Northwest of the Launchpad faction town. You can find it sitting on a wooden chair, but beware of a Ripper ambush.

Ad

ECHO Log #6

The Log is on top of the haystack (Image via 2K)

This Log is South of the Launchpad faction town. You can find it sitting on a haystack in the barn area. It’s the first place you’ll come across after crossing Plugeford to enter the Howl.

Ad

ECHO Log #7

Fly on top using the Silo zipline (Image via 2K)

This Log is on top of a structure near the Gushing Turret, Southwest of the Kit Hole Silo. Use the zipline of the Silo to launch yourself onto the structure.

Ad

ECHO Log #8

Double jump and glide towards the echo (Image via 2K)

This Log is on top of a structure on a bridge connecting the How and the Hungering Plain area. Climb on the hill nearby and glide to collect the Log.

Ad

Dead Bolt #1

The bolt is near the broken tree trunk (Image via 2K)

To find this Dead Bolt, head to the small lake at the upper section of the Howl area. On the upper side of the lake, there is a temporary shelter with a dead NPC with the bolt you need.

Ad

Dead Bolt #2

Defeat the Kratches and pick up the bolt (Image via 2K)

The second Dead Bolt of the Howl area is at a Kratch nest, West of the Kit Hole Silo. Defeat all the enemies and pick up the bolt near the body.

Ad

Lost Capsule #1

Look for a Ripper hideout under the hill (Image via 2K)

This capsule is inside a Ripper cave, Southwest of ECHO Log #7. Defeat all enemies and carry the capsule to the Outbounders faction town.

Ad

Lost Capsule #2

Look inside the hut containing the ammo cache (Image via 2K)

This capsule is inside a hut North of ECHO Log #5. A platoon of Rippers guards the area, so taking them out will make the run back to the faction town easier.

Ad

Lost Capsule #3

The capsule is on a sofa outside the barn (Image via 2K)

This capsule is sitting on a sofa at an abandoned barn. You will come across it while completing the Working for Tips side quest, as it is one of the food delivery locations. Take it to the Shut-Eye Keep for decryption.

Ad

Also Read: Lost Capsule activity guide for Borderlands 4

Propaganda Speaker #1

The speaker deep within the Ripper camp (Image via 2K)

The first Propaganda Speaker is West of Rootdown Estates within a Ripper encampment. At the end of the path, you’ll find the speaker along with a red chest that will unlock after completing the activity.

Ad

Propaganda Speaker #2

Beware of a Ripper ambush (Image via 2K)

The first Propaganda Speaker is at the bottom right corner of the Howl area. It is at one of the barns you’ll visit during the Working for Tips side quest.

Ad

Survivalist Cache #1

Take the tunnel to the hidden cache (Image via 2K)

The first cache is hidden underground near ECHO Log #7. Jump down near the drain to find the spot with non-hostile NPCs and collect the cache.

Ad

Survivalist Cache #2

The cache is on the right from the other side of the bridge (Image via 2K)

The second cache is inside a cave near Propaganda Speaker #1. Upon entering, follow the path on the right to reach the opposite side of the broken bridge that you’ll come across in the cave. From the other side, go right to find the cache.

Ad

Survivalist Cache #3

Raid the Ripper's hideout for the cache (Image via 2K)

The second cache is within a Ripper cave near the Blacklime Bunker. After defeating the enemies inside, a door to the left of the entrance will unlock.

Ad

Evocarium

Collect the Evocarium during the Savage Salvage side quest (Image via 2K)

There’s only one Evocarium in the Howl area, which you can find in the top left corner of the map, near The Wreck of the Maestar. Follow the Savage Salvage side quest at the location until you reach a room with a suspended metal ball. Defeat all enemies and go to the left to find a ladder leading to the Evocarium.

Ad

Vault Fragment

Look for a cave with glowing balls (Image via 2K)

The Vault Fragment for the Howl area is inside an illuminated structure of a mountain, North of the Outbounders faction town. The best time to pick it up is during the Working for Tips side quest when you deliver food to a barn on the mountain.

Ad

Vault Symbol

Go down the ladder to find the symbol (Image via 2K)

The Vault Symbol is within the Outbounders Faction Town. Use the underground entrance near the river bridge and take the first right to find ladders leading down into a secret room. You'll find the symbol on a wall.

Ad

Check out other Borderlands 4 guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More