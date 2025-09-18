Borderlands 4: How to get Kickballer legendary shotgun

The Kickballer legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4 is incredibly powerful at various distances. It releases powerful explosive rounds that deal AOE damage over a small or large area, depending on the build. The Jakobs Licensed Accessory-bearing Kickballer is perhaps the most powerful, as it deals a ton of damage through the ricochetting rounds.

This article will explain how you can get the Kickballer legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4.

How to farm the Kickballer legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4

Defeating Sludgemaw in The Fadefields (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@Echo_TM)

To get the Kickballer legendary shotgun, you need to defeat Sludgemaw, who is located in The Fadefields. However, there are some prerequisites you need to fulfill before you can take on this fight:

First, you need to finish two side quests: ' Null and Void' and 'All Charged Up .'

.' Null and Void will be the first quest in this chain, and you can only access it after finishing the main quest Rush the Gate.

After you finish Null and Void, move on to All Charged Up in Idolator's Noose. During this quest, you will encounter the boss Sludgemaw. After defeating him once, you can farm him again and again by using Moxxi's Big Encore machine.

The weapon is a rare drop, and the Jakob's brand bearing Kickballer is even rarer. This means you will likely have to defeat Sludgemaw several times before you ever get to see the shotgun. Sludgemaw is a relatively easier boss to deal with; however, taking him down multiple times can be tedious.

Borderlands 4 Kickballer legendary shotgun unique effect and stats

Base Stats (Image via 2K Games | YouTube/@Echo_TM)

The Kickballer legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4 is manufactured by Maliwan. However, based on its other brand perks, it can have a vast variety of effects and stats. Here are some key details.

Maliwan

The Maliwan-manufactured shotgun can easily switch between Cryo and Corrosive elements, giving you two different types of damage variety within the same weapon. It's AOE damage further helps destroy larger areas and kill more enemies.

Jakobs-Licensed Accessory

If you happen to get your hands on a Jakobs-Licensed Accessory Kickballer, this means that your critical hits will ricochet in the given area. This creates a massive field of ricocheting explosive ammo that can easily defeat smaller bosses within minutes.

However, the Jakob's accessory drop is rare.

Stats at level 50

Here are the base stats for the Kickballer legendary shotgun at level 50:

Damage: 4,843

4,843 Accuracy: 77%

77% Reload Time: 2.2 seconds

2.2 seconds Fire rate: 0.9 seconds

0.9 seconds Magazine Size: 8

This is everything you need to know about the Kickballer. It is one of the most powerful shotguns in the game, and it's best to prioritize getting it after you've finished the Rush the Gate main quest in the storyline.

