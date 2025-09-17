Borderlands 4 Savage Salvage walkthrough

Savage Salvage is a side quest in Borderlands 4 that will task you with locating a mysterious signal coming from a crash site. The quest is available within the Howl region near the Wreck of the Maestar point of interest in the top right corner. You can spot it while moving to the Carcadia Burn region through the main highway.

Ad

It’s a very early game quest that becomes available after you complete the Down and Outbound, so do not expect a lucrative reward, but if you want to 100% the game, completing it is necessary.

Borderlands 4 Savage Salvage Step-By-Step Walkthrough

Following the Signal

Find where the signal is coming from (Image via 2K)

Follow the SOS signal towards the crash in the Northwest of where you pick up the quest. Defeat the rippers and find the antenna broadcasting the second message on top of a hill. Once ECHO-4 has located the new frequency, the Ripper vehicle will leave a hole in the ground for you to jump into.

Ad

Trending

Entering Ripper tunnels

Move into the tunnels to find the survivor (Image via 2K)

Enter the tunnel to reach their base and search for a metal sheet that you can pull using your grapple. It will open a small gap that will lead you to the source of the SOS signal. The area is swarming with enemies, and you’ll need to defeat them first.

Ad

Freeing the survivor

Pull the hatch to take the survivor out (Image via 2K)

Using your grapple, open the hatch and free the survivor, Derek. As a reward, the NPC will promise you all the loot locked inside the crashed ship’s cargo. Follow him to get out of the Ripper territory. Along the way, you’ll face waves of enemies who want Derek for themselves.

Ad

Getting out of the Ripper hideout

Activate the fuel pump and defend the drill (Image via 2K)

Using the Ripper drill, you need to get out of the place, but the machine is out of gas. Use the console nearby to initiate the refueling process. During that time, you’ll also need to defend the driller. Once done, the drill will return to the crash site. Follow the tunnel to exit.

Ad

Save Derek (again)

You'll need to save Derek once again (Image via 2K)

Upon exiting the tunnel, you’ll find Derek hanging on the ledge. Help him up so you can get your reward, and while he unlocks the cargo, defeat the freshly spawned Rippers.

Ad

Defeating Thresher and claiming the loot

Claim your well-earned loot (Image via 2K)

With Ripper gone, Derek will unlock the container, only for you to find a Ravenous Thresher inside. Defeating it will reward you with a red chest that can contain a variety of rewards and complete the side quest.

Ad

The entire side quest is a fun way for the game to demonstrate how the Ripper drills move through the ground and where they originate from. As for the reward, let's say the journey is more important than the end or the start in this one.

Check out other related guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More