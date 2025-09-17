Borderlands 4 Savage Salvage walkthrough

Savage Salvage is a side quest in Borderlands 4 that will task you with locating a mysterious signal coming from a crash site. The quest is available within the Howl region near the Wreck of the Maestar point of interest in the top right corner. You can spot it while moving to the Carcadia Burn region through the main highway.
It’s a very early game quest that becomes available after you complete the Down and Outbound, so do not expect a lucrative reward, but if you want to 100% the game, completing it is necessary.
Borderlands 4 Savage Salvage Step-By-Step Walkthrough
Following the Signal
Follow the SOS signal towards the crash in the Northwest of where you pick up the quest. Defeat the rippers and find the antenna broadcasting the second message on top of a hill. Once ECHO-4 has located the new frequency, the Ripper vehicle will leave a hole in the ground for you to jump into.
Entering Ripper tunnels
Enter the tunnel to reach their base and search for a metal sheet that you can pull using your grapple. It will open a small gap that will lead you to the source of the SOS signal. The area is swarming with enemies, and you’ll need to defeat them first.
Freeing the survivor
Using your grapple, open the hatch and free the survivor, Derek. As a reward, the NPC will promise you all the loot locked inside the crashed ship’s cargo. Follow him to get out of the Ripper territory. Along the way, you’ll face waves of enemies who want Derek for themselves.
Getting out of the Ripper hideout
Using the Ripper drill, you need to get out of the place, but the machine is out of gas. Use the console nearby to initiate the refueling process. During that time, you’ll also need to defend the driller. Once done, the drill will return to the crash site. Follow the tunnel to exit.
Save Derek (again)
Upon exiting the tunnel, you’ll find Derek hanging on the ledge. Help him up so you can get your reward, and while he unlocks the cargo, defeat the freshly spawned Rippers.
Defeating Thresher and claiming the loot
With Ripper gone, Derek will unlock the container, only for you to find a Ravenous Thresher inside. Defeating it will reward you with a red chest that can contain a variety of rewards and complete the side quest.
The entire side quest is a fun way for the game to demonstrate how the Ripper drills move through the ground and where they originate from. As for the reward, let's say the journey is more important than the end or the start in this one.
Check out other related guides:
- Borderlands 4: All Ancient Crawlers and battery locations
- Borderlands 4 The Oppressor boss guide
- Borderlands 4 Shadowpelt boss guide: Location, drops, and tips
- Borderlands 4: All Augur Mine locations