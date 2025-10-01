Lopside is the connecting region for the Fadefields and Carcadia Burn in Borderlands 4. Just like any other location across Kairos, there are several collectibles hidden across the area. If you’re planning to upgrade your Storage Deck, you’ll need to find all of them. Additionally, you’ll also progress in-game challenges, which grant you Cash, Eridium, and other rewards on completion.

Ad

This guide will help you find all the nice collectibles within the Lopside region in Borderlands 4.

All Lopside collectibles in Borderlands 4

Here are all the collectible items you can get across the region:

ECHO Logs: 1

Dead Bolts: 2

Electi Safes: 1

Lost Capsules: 1

Propaganda Speakers: 1

Evocariums: 1

Vault Fragments: 1

Vault Symbols: 1

Location of all the collectibles in the Lopside region:

ECHO Log

The ECHO Log is on the sofa facing the expanse of Carcadia (Image via 2K)

It may come as a surprise, but there’s only one ECHO Log in the entire region. It is right outside the entrance to the Wallowing Heights point of interest as soon as you enter Carcadia Burn. Find it on a sofa facing the black smoke.

Ad

Trending

Dead Bolt #1

The bolt is on top of the gas station (Image via 2K)

The first Dead Bolt in our list is on top of a rundown gas station near the entrance to Embracer’s Bluff point of interest. Use your grapple to launch on the upper side and find the bolt on a table near a TV.

Ad

Dead Bolt #2

Find the bolt outside a Ripper Drill (Image via 2K)

The second Dead Bolt is outside a Ripper Drill in an open area on the right side of Embracer’s Bluff point of interest. There’s also a red chest guarded by machine guns, which may explain the scenario.

Ad

Electi Safe

Climb the structure to claim the safe (Image via 2K)

The Electi Safe within Lopside is on a storage structure behind Embracer’s Bluff point of interest. They are similar to the supply Cache in the Fadefields and provide you with free supplies.

Ad

Lost Capsule

The capsule is by the gas pump (Image via 2K)

The Lost Capsule is at the exact location as Dead Bolt #1. Find it lying near a gas pump and take it to the nearest safehouse (Makeshift Chalet) to claim free loot.

Ad

Propaganda Speaker

Head to the opposite side of the crater near the Electi Safe (Image via 2K)

The Propaganda Speaker is near a giant crater on the upper side of the Lopside region. It’s on the exact opposite side of where you find the Electi Safe.

Ad

Evocarium

Find the Evocarium outside Embracer's Bluff (Image via 2K)

This collectible is right outside Embracer’s Bluff point of interest. Look on the right side of the Kratch nest near the entrance of the area. The Evocarium is fairly visible from a distance.

Ad

Vault Fragment

The fragment is on the dining table (Image via 2K)

The Vault Fragment is also at the exact location as the Dead Bolt #1. It’s on top of the dinner table surrounded by 10 chairs.

Ad

Vault Symbol

The symbol is on the rocks near the edge (Image via 2K)

The Vault Symbol is just past the Smackwater point of interest. Find it on a rock near the massive purple crystal lodged into the mountain.

Ad

Check out other Borderlands 4 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More