Lopside is the connecting region for the Fadefields and Carcadia Burn in Borderlands 4. Just like any other location across Kairos, there are several collectibles hidden across the area. If you’re planning to upgrade your Storage Deck, you’ll need to find all of them. Additionally, you’ll also progress in-game challenges, which grant you Cash, Eridium, and other rewards on completion.
This guide will help you find all the nice collectibles within the Lopside region in Borderlands 4.
All Lopside collectibles in Borderlands 4
Here are all the collectible items you can get across the region:
- ECHO Logs: 1
- Dead Bolts: 2
- Electi Safes: 1
- Lost Capsules: 1
- Propaganda Speakers: 1
- Evocariums: 1
- Vault Fragments: 1
- Vault Symbols: 1
Location of all the collectibles in the Lopside region:
ECHO Log
It may come as a surprise, but there’s only one ECHO Log in the entire region. It is right outside the entrance to the Wallowing Heights point of interest as soon as you enter Carcadia Burn. Find it on a sofa facing the black smoke.
Dead Bolt #1
The first Dead Bolt in our list is on top of a rundown gas station near the entrance to Embracer’s Bluff point of interest. Use your grapple to launch on the upper side and find the bolt on a table near a TV.
Dead Bolt #2
The second Dead Bolt is outside a Ripper Drill in an open area on the right side of Embracer’s Bluff point of interest. There’s also a red chest guarded by machine guns, which may explain the scenario.
Electi Safe
The Electi Safe within Lopside is on a storage structure behind Embracer’s Bluff point of interest. They are similar to the supply Cache in the Fadefields and provide you with free supplies.
Lost Capsule
The Lost Capsule is at the exact location as Dead Bolt #1. Find it lying near a gas pump and take it to the nearest safehouse (Makeshift Chalet) to claim free loot.
Propaganda Speaker
The Propaganda Speaker is near a giant crater on the upper side of the Lopside region. It’s on the exact opposite side of where you find the Electi Safe.
Evocarium
This collectible is right outside Embracer’s Bluff point of interest. Look on the right side of the Kratch nest near the entrance of the area. The Evocarium is fairly visible from a distance.
Vault Fragment
The Vault Fragment is also at the exact location as the Dead Bolt #1. It’s on top of the dinner table surrounded by 10 chairs.
Vault Symbol
The Vault Symbol is just past the Smackwater point of interest. Find it on a rock near the massive purple crystal lodged into the mountain.
