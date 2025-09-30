Borderlands 4 Another Day, Another Universe walkthrough

After completing Rising Action in Borderlands 4, you will immediately pick up Another Day, Another Universe. Now that you’re in the Elpis Shatterfield, it’s time to find Lilith; but that’s not all you’re going to find here. If Rippers, Order minions, and flying Threshers weren’t enough, a very familiar boss will come back, and will show up stronger than ever. This is a pretty straightforward mission, with an overarching goal of reaching the Elpis Core.

It’s there we hope to find Lilith, and set her free. It’s going to be tough to get to, and defeat the Timekeeper without her; or so Amara thinks. I didn’t try to leave this area, so I cannot confirm how to leave and return, or even if that’s possible. But if you’re ready to save Lilith, start Another Day, Another Universe in Borderlands 4.

Another Day, Another Universe complete walkthrough in Borderlands 4

Mission information

Quest Giver: Amara

Amara Location: Elpis (The Moon)

Elpis (The Moon) Requirements : Complete Rising Action

: Complete Rising Action Recommended Level: 25+

25+ Approximate time to complete: 45-50M

Mission objectives

Take oxygen kit, find oxygen kits and give Amara/Zane an oxygen kit

Reach Elpis Core and clear out Rippers/Order

Reach Elpis Core and throw Explosive into thruster, activate engine

Reach Elpis Core, clear enemies, and take elevator to surface

Reach Elpis Core, Find power source, Start Reactor, Spin up turbines

Reach Elpis Core, Restart reactor, Clear enemies, escort Amara to Core

Enter Phase dimension, Find Lilith

Defeat Ripper Queen, Wake Lilith

1) Take oxygen kit, find oxygen kits and give Amara/Zane an oxygen kit

As soon as you begin Another Day, Another universe in Borderlands 4, you need to turn to your right and take the Oxygen Kit. You’re going to use this to navigate outside, so you can find Oxygen Kits for Zane and Amara.

This oxygen mask cannot possibly smell good (Image via 2K Games)

We need them to breathe if they’re going to help us out. Go out into the world, and follow the quest markers to find a pair of Oxygen Kits. Before that, you can activate some Oxygen Fields in the wild, so Amara and Zane don’t have to just hold their breath. You also need to watch out for the Wyrms and flying Threshers, because they’re deadly and deal tons of damage.

You’ll find the Oxygen Kits on a pair of Ripper Corpses, so just follow the ECHO-4 Device until you get to the search area. The Oxygen Kits glow blue, so they’re easy to spot; grab them, and give one to each of your allies.

2) Reach Elpis Core and clear out Rippers/Order

This isn't anything new, but at least they also dislike each other, too (Image via 2K Games)

While we work our way towards the Elpis Core, Zane and Amara are going to try and get a nearby Dahl Ship running, for when it’s time for us to leave the area. It’s a pretty linear path, so just follow it until you see a group of Rippers doing battle with Order forces.

They aren’t on the same side, but we hate both groups evenly, so it’s time to deliver some Space Justice. You’ll also likely run into some Rippers on the way, too, so take them out for the free exp. The Order vs. Rippers vs. You fight is a pretty big one, but you’ve got a respawn point nearby, and plenty of objects to hide behind.

Playing as Vex made it easy; just dump your Specters in points around the map and let them take out reinforcements for you. It’s a game of patience; there are so many enemies around, so running into the middle of them is ill-advised.

3) Reach Elpis Core and throw Explosive into thruster, activate engine

Just grab one, throw it, and then go grab the next one. They aren't too far apart (Image via 2K Games)

Once you’ve cleared the Rippers/Order forces out in Borderlands 4’s Another Day, Another Universe, follow the ECHO-4 device’s quest marker again until you reach the activate engine button. Try to use it, and though it doesn’t quite work, we have another solution: Explosives!

Before you can do anything else, a group of Order troops show up. Activate ECHO-4 to show you the bright green locations of three explosives that you will throw into the thrusters one at a time.

They’re very easy to spot once you’ve turned on ECHO-4. After you’ve thrown all three explosives in, then you can activate the engine properly. If you haven’t defeated all the Order troops by now in this Borderlands 4 mission, go ahead and do that before you continue on.

4) Reach Elpis Core, clear enemies, and take elevator to surface

Don't miss this easy Vault Symbol! (Image via 2K Games)

The next step is to follow the path, and jump across a series of islands. You can see a Vault Symbol as you’re approaching the area, and it’s easy to get to. You just jump and glide to the island, and interact with the symbol. It’s also right on the path, so it’s pretty much impossible to miss.

Just keep following the path, and use the boost platforms whenever you see them, to make traversing the area easier. Between those, and Grapple Points, you’ll get closer to the Elpis Core, until you find a large squad of enemies. This doesn’t count the various Wyms and Threshers you’ll find along the way.

You’ll also find groups of Rippers and potentially Order enemies on the way. You won’t find a group of enemies you need to defeat until you get closer to the Elevator. Here’s where you absolutely need to clear out all the enemies, so put them in the dirt with your strongest weapons. Then, attempt to take the elevator to the surface.

5) Reach Elpis Core, Find power source, Start Reactor, Spin up turbines

Claptrap is the hero we deserve, not the hero we need (Image via 2K Games)

Unfortunately, the elevator to the surface doesn’t work; and it’s up to Claptrap to help us figure out what to do. Claptrap is going to recommend you find the power console for this part of the current Borderlands 4 mission. It’s not too far away, either. Interact with the power console, but that’s not enough either.

Instead, you need to crack open the turbine in front of you and spin up the turbine. Use the Grapple Point a few times to trigger this. Your ECHO-4 device will guide you to the other nearby turbines, where you need to repeat this step.

6) Reach Elpis Core, Restart reactor, Clear enemies, escort Amara to Core

These enemies aren't anything new, but they sure are annoying (Image via 2K Games)

Return to the console you just tried to use, and activate it to restart the reactor in Another Day, Another Universe in Borderlands 4. Before you can go any further, you’ll be set upon by Psychos and worse.

Bully these dorks and get them out of your way, so you can escort Amara to the Core. This isn’t really a deadly fight, but there are a few Badasses among them. When the enemies have been cleared, take the elevator and escort Amara to the Elpis Core.

7) Go to Zane and Amara, Clear Enemies, Enter Phase dimension, Find Lilith

Just jump through the portal in Borderlands 4's Another Day, Another Universe. What's the worst that could happen? (Image via 2K Games)

You’ll need to do some grapple climbing and wall climbing to progress, but that’s nothing new by now. Keep going forward, climb the ladder to get to a familiar-looking console, but before you can really do anything else, Callis, the Ripper Queen shows up! It turns out she didn’t perish when we defeated her last time.

Unfortunately, Callis also destroys our ship, so once again, we’re stuck. Once the door opens, move forward, and follow the quest marker, where Zane and Amara are under siege by Rippers. Before we can go into the Phase Realm, we’ve got to demolish these Rippers in Borderlands 4. It’s a huge firefight, but at least you aren’t alone in it. Afterwards, Amara will get us to the Phase Realm, where the next step in Borderlands 4’s Another Day, Another Universe is to find Lilith.

Just follow the path ahead, and listen to what Lilith has to say, as you move forward in a very trippy, multicolored realm. The good news is, we found Lilith! Bad news, she immediately passes out as soon as she leaves the Phase Realm. Before you can do anything, Callis shows up.

8) Defeat Ripper Queen, Wake Lilith

The Ripper Queen's rematch is harder than the original in Borderlands 4, that's for sure (Image via 2K Games)

We have a full guide for Moon-Maddened Callis, and thankfully, it’s not too much different from the previous boss battle. The downside is that there are fewer ways to Second Wind here. She has a two-part shield and a two-part healthbar, and has the same attacks you already saw.

The primary difference is that when she hits her web/invulnerability phase, she also casts the spider-web above you, making it much harder to deal with. She can also launch the energy at you to deal an Ignite DOT, or even use a Destructo Disc style attack, a’la Krillin from DBZ.

If that hits you, it’s almost surely a one-hit kill, so if she jumps, get ready to dodge. Corrosive damage is your best friend here, as is Ignite damage. At least in phase 2, you can use her suicide bombers for a Second Wind. When she is defeated once and for all, wake Lilith and enjoy the next cutscene.

