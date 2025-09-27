Borderlands 4: Moon-Maddened Callis boss location, drops, and mechanics

During the Another Day, Another Universe Borderlands 4 mission, we see a familiar foe come back: Moon-Maddened Callis! It turns out the Ripper Queen wasn’t really done fighting with the Vault Hunter. She’s stronger, you’ve got less room to maneuver, and even fewer ways to get Second Wind chances. This is one of the few main story boss fights that managed to kill me throughout the entire game.

Even more aggressive than before, Callis has some familiar moves, but they’ve been remixed to be deadlier, and more annoying to deal with. If you’ve struggled with her though, here’s what you need to know about Moon-Maddened Callis in Borderlands 4.

Where to find Moon-Maddened Callis in Borderlands 4

You will find Moon-Maddened Callis at the end of the Elpis Orbital Shatterfield during the Borderlands 4 mission Another Day, Another Universe. This takes place out in space, and you can expect the mission to be long (around 40 minutes), but not as long as Her Flaming Vision, the mission in which you originally fought the Ripper Queen.

(Fight begins at 40:53)

Thankfully, Moon-Maddened Callis cannot be avoided, as she’s a main story boss fight. She’s a tough customer, and she won’t give you much breathing room. Nonetheless, she needs to be dealt with once and for all (hopefully).

Moon-Maddened Callis’s attacks in Borderlands 4

Phase 1 attacks

Callis can jump and whip a yellow Destructo Disc projectile at you via her tail.

Callis can charge at you and try to stab you with her tail.

Callis can fire a red projectile from the tail directly at you.

Callis can jump away and make a red projectile dart across the ground outside of your field of vision.

Callus can drop a mine that, after a brief delay, explodes

Phase 2 attacks

Callis can create waves of flame that move from the edge of the arena in.

Callis drops a series of wide AOE thermonuclear explosions that deal radiation damage.

If Moon-Maddened Callis jumps in Borderlands 4, she has a very good chance of one-shotting you (Image via 2K Games)

Moon-Maddened Callis fights you in a very small arena in Borderlands 4, and her attacks are faster, deadlier than before. Another way this fight is harder is that you don’t have as many ways to get a Second Wind.

You can get some during her invulnerability phase, but that’s pretty much it. You really have to stay on top of where you are, and what she’s doing, because it’s going to be a short fight; one way or another.

Tips to defeat Moon-Maddened Callis in Borderlands 4

Moon-Maddened Callis fights Borderlands 4 players on a tiny speck of rock out in space, and immediately starts in on you. She’s got a suite of powerful attacks, but she may not ever use some of them. For example, she has a Corrosive damage Destructo Disc, but she only used it in the first fight.

And you thought the invulnerability phase was annoying the first time you fought her? (Image via 2K Games)

It took out all 1,100 of my Shields, and then took my health to 0 in just a few ticks. If she jumps, you get ready to dodge left or right. She can also fire a red beam from her tail that does tick Ignite damage. It also comes fast, so when her tail starts glowing red, get ready to immediately dodge.

The tail stab isn’t very fast, thankfully, so that attack can also be avoided with an easy dodge left or right. To clear through her health as fast as possible, use Corrosive damage on her yellow health bars, and Ignite on the Red if you have it. Corrosive still shredded fine for me either way. Once you break through her yellow health bars, she’ll become invulnerable.

That's some serious ordinance she's packing (Image via 2K Games)

During this time, she casts a huge red web above you, and sets more red webs down on the ground, so you have almost nowhere to move. During this time, she’ll also summon Suicidal Psychos who run at you and explode. This is your one real chance to get Second Winds in case something bad happens. Just wait this phase out and kill her Psychos, until the webbing goes away.

In Phase 2, her attacks get deadlier, as you can imagine. She also stomp and create waves of flame that move from the edge of the map towards the middle and then move back out, from eight directions. You just have to jump and avoid these to be safe. Moon-Maddened Callis can also drop a barrage of huge AOE strikes during this phase of the Borderlands 4 fight.

Noteworthy drops from Moon-Maddened Callis in Borderlands 4

We’ve only heard of two Legendary drops from Moon-Maddened Callis, and one of those I picked up in a box much earlier in the game: Ohm I Got (Legendary Submachine Gun). The other drop is the Gamma Void, which is a Legendary Heavy Weapon. Ohm I Got is an incredible weapon that looks like it’s the beam from the Ghostbusters Power Pack. Both are definitely worth having, though.

Ohm I Got (Submachine Gun): When Energy Shield is active, grants +50% Damage by consuming the Shield’s energy instead of Ammo. When Overshield is also active, Energy Shield will not deplete.

When Energy Shield is active, grants +50% Damage by consuming the Shield’s energy instead of Ammo. When Overshield is also active, Energy Shield will not deplete. Gamma Void (Heavy Weapon Ordinance): Drops a Singularity that lasts for 10s, enemies in it take +40% Radiation damage over time.

