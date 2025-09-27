Borderlands 4: Ripper Queen Callis boss location, drops, and mechanics

Ripper Queen Callis can be one of the harder bosses in Borderlands 4, if you aren’t ready for her very intense attacks, and moments of invulnerability. Bosses that have lengthy immune phases are infuriating, and she’s got at least one. You’ll fight her at the end of the Carcadia Burn storyline, as she’s one of the top lieutenants of the Timekeeper. This fight could be easier, if you already fought through Terminus Range, and Vile Lictor.

This is because you’ll surely have more exp, and better gear, before you come to the end of this area ,and the Ripper Queen Callis fight in Borderlands 4. While Callis is challenging, she’s far from impossible, and we’re here to see you through to the end of this battle.

Where to find Ripper Queen Callis in Borderlands 4

Like the other story bosses of Borderlands 4, you cannot skip or miss Ripper Queen Callis, as she’s the boss of the Her Flaming Vision mission. The only way you could skip her, is if somehow there’s incredible speedrunning tech found.

(Fight begins at 1:04:33)

You just have to fight your way through her fortress, and to the Moon-Called Throne subsection of the map. Once you’re there, you’re practically on Callis’ front door. She won’t give you a lot of time to think about things, because she’s quick and aggressive, thanks to her giant mechanical limbs.

Ripper Queen Callis’ attacks in Borderlands 4

Phase 1 attacks

Callis launches three fireballs on the ground that roll towards you. They also roll back the way they came, so beware of the return trip.

Callis launches rockets from her back. Check the ground for the AOE spots to avoid.

Callis can jump in the air and spin, before slamming you with her tail.

Callis can dash towards you and strike with two blades after a brief delay.

Callis might be fast, but most of her attacks require her to stand still; abuse it and open fire (Image via 2K Games)

Between Phase 1 and Phase 2 of this fight, Ripper Queen Callis will become invulnerable (her health bar changes to red with lines in it), and she’ll set down red webs everywhere. Avoid them because they inflict slow. You just have to fight until the phase change triggers.

Phase 2 attacks

Callis launches her red webbing directly at you.

Callis once again launches rockets, but instead, it’s a gigantic rain of them instead of just a handful

Tips to defeat Ripper Queen Callis in Borderlands 4

Ripper Queen Callis has quite a few attacks across her two phases in Borderlands 4. She has two shield health sections, followed by two red health sections. Around 60% red health, she will become invulnerable, and do her phase transition. Phase 1 is pretty simple, though. She has quite a few attacks, but they aren’t hard to avoid.

Most of her attacks are pretty easy to avoid, so just keep shooting and moving (Image via 2K Games)

When she lobs the fireballs along the ground, jump to avoid them. You can also dash left or right as well, because the fireballs do come back. When Callis charges at you, jump out of range, to avoid the melee hits. She didn’t really do this all that often to me, nor did she use the tail swing often. The tail is way easier to avoid, because it’s in a direct line towards you. Just get out of the way.

If you see these red energy web things, avoid them at all costs (Image via 2K Games)

When she launches the rockets, you can just avoid the AOEs on the ground; at least in phase 1. I used Corrosive damage for this fight and it absolutely ate through her health bars (all of them). If you need Second Wind chances, there’s a little robot that drops mines; provided you don’t kill Tabnak, the Ripper Prince (the name of the enemy).

When the phase transition happens, and Ripper Queen Callis becomes invincible in Borderlands 4, avoid the red-lined areas as best you can, and kill Rippers until the transition hits. In Phase 2, she can shoot the red web at you, but you can juke left or right to avoid it. In fact, all of her attacks improve. The fireballs now fire in eight directions around her.

The real threat is the gigantic bombardment of rockets. You can run around the edge of the arena and you should be able to avoid them. But no matter what, stay on the move. Just stay mobile, and shred her hp bars, and she’ll drop in no time.

Noteworthy drops from Ripper Queen Callis in Borderlands 4

One of the great things about the Ripper Queen Callis fight is that she has a chance to drop a fantastic unique Class Mod for every class in Borderlands 4. The downside is you have to keep fighting her until they drop. It’s worth farming her though, if you want some extra power for your build. I plan on going back to farm Illusionist, that’s for sure.

Queen’s Rest (Pistol): Fires high-speed rounds and damaging enemies has a 30% chance to spawn Homing Sticky Projectiles.

Fires high-speed rounds and damaging enemies has a 30% chance to spawn Homing Sticky Projectiles. Esgrimidor (Class Mod - Exo-Soldier): Rafa’s Melee Attacks gain a +10% Critical Hit Chance. Critical Hits with Melee Attacks restore 5% of Action Skill Duration

Rafa’s Melee Attacks gain a +10% Critical Hit Chance. Critical Hits with Melee Attacks restore 5% of Action Skill Duration Skeptic (Class Mod - Gravitar): Whenever Harlowe Slams an enemy in Stasis, she automatically fires Radiation Darts and Cryo Darts that home in on enemies. Shooting enemies with an active Status Effect restores 5% of Action Skill Cooldown.

Whenever Harlowe Slams an enemy in Stasis, she automatically fires Radiation Darts and Cryo Darts that home in on enemies. Shooting enemies with an active Status Effect restores 5% of Action Skill Cooldown. Viking (Class Mod - Forgeknight): Crucible gains +2 Charges, increases Duration, and grants Amon increased Damage Reduction while active.

Crucible gains +2 Charges, increases Duration, and grants Amon increased Damage Reduction while active. Illusionist (Class Mod - Siren): Specters and Reapers have a chance to be Badasses, gaining increased Maximum Health and Damage Dealt. This chance increases the longer it hasn’t occurred, and will at least occur once every 90 seconds.

Specters and Reapers have a chance to be Badasses, gaining increased Maximum Health and Damage Dealt. This chance increases the longer it hasn’t occurred, and will at least occur once every 90 seconds. Pandoran Memento (Energy Shield): Psychosis - When damaged, grants +15% Elemental Resistance and +50% Resistance to the last Damage Type received for 5s.

