Borderlands 4 Her Flaming Vision walkthrough

Her Flaming Vision will take Borderlands 4 players to the lair of the Ripper Queen herself. After wrapping Unpaid Tab, we’ll see huge gouts of flame erupt from the Ripper Queen’s lair. It’s time for us to go put a stop to her once and for all, and reclaim Callis’ bolt. It’s not going to be an easy trek though. The Ripper Queen can be considered one of the stronger bosses in the game, especially if you aren’t well-equipped with solid legendaries and a good build.

Ad

Now, Her Flaming Vision can take around an hour to complete in Borderlands 4, but it’s not because of the Ripper Queen’s fortress. The detour to the Drilldozer Deluxe is a pretty lengthy detour, but it’s not terrible. It will add time to the mission, though. If you aren’t sure of what to do, we’re here to help you out.

Complete Her Flaming Vision walkthrough for Borderlands 4

Mission information

Ad

Trending

Recommended level: 18-20

Quest giver: Levaine

Location: Carcadia

Time to beat on average: ~1 hour

Requirements: Complete Unpaid Tab

Ad

Mission objectives

Talk to Levaine, follow Levaine, meet Zane at cliffside

Pick up bomb, plant bomb on wall, shoot bomb, Drive through the wall, boyo!, Test ramp or Talk to Zane and skip test

Reach Gunworks, Clear Gunworks of Rippers, look for Spatial Accelerator, find Spatial Accelerator

Reach Drilldozer Deluxe, Board Drilldozer Deluxe, Board Drilldozer Deluxe, Override maintenance access, Get onto crawler, climb on top of crawler

Kill Crawler crew, Kill Holey Moley, take access override key, Return to Drilldozer, Override maintenance access

Drop down to engine room, Overheat Drilldozer, Eject Spatial Accelerator, Take Spatial Accelerator, Return to Zane

Start generators, jump into Crater, reach Callis’s fortress, clear out rippers, find Fortress Entrance

Kill Mudouth and his friends, Enter Callis’s fortress, find Callis’s lair and hack door

Kill Ripper Queen, Take Callis’s bolt, Return to Levaine

Ad

1) Talk to Levaine, follow Levaine, meet Zane at cliffside

Whatever Callis plans to do with the moon, it's not good (Image via 2K Games)

When you’re ready to start Her Flaming Vision in Borderlands 4, speak to Levaine back in Carcadia. You’ll see, before too long after following Levaine some huge gouts of flame off in the distance. It’s going to take a little bit of work to reach Callis’s fortress, but between you and Zane, something will get figured out.

Ad

You need to go meet him at a cliffside near the fortress, and the two of you will sort out how to break in, and stop her once and for all. There really aren’t any close fast travels either, so just drive from Carcadia, to the cliffs off in the distance.

2) Pick up bomb, plant bomb on wall, shoot bomb, Drive through the wall, boyo!, Test ramp or Talk to Zane and skip test

Ad

It's very funny if you test the ramp in Borderlands 4, but it will kill you (Image via 2K Games)

Zane’s going to give you a bomb to blow up the wall barring your path. Take it from him, plant it, and shoot it. From there, you’re going to try driving through the wall, which will break down the wall.

Ad

From here, you can either try to use the ramp, or talk to Zane and skip the test. We tried the ramp, and you just fall to your doom, and it does count as a death and you lose cash. It’s better to just talk to him. He’ll recommend that we get a Spatial Accelerator from the Gunkworks, to make sure we have the speed to reach Callis’s fortress in Borderlands 4.

Ad

3) Reach Gunkworks, Clear Gunkworks of Rippers, look for Spatial Accelerator, find Spatial Accelerator

It's worth it to go and take a brief detour in Borderlands 4 to get a Silo (Image via 2K Games)

The next step of Borderlands 4’s Her Flaming Vision mission is a pretty long drive, so hop on your vehicle and get to it. However, you can make it a little faster, if you’ve got the Judgement’s Lapse Order Silo already unlocked. If not, you can pick it up, as well as a Ripper Drill location along the way, too, if you want to explore.

Ad

Upon entering the Gunkworks, you’re going to be set upon by Rippers, so clear out the first area. It’s a large, open area with several waves of foes coming in on Drills, and a few Badasses among their ranks. They more or less come at you from all sides, so be careful. This fight’s going to take quite a few minutes, so slowly push through the first part of the base and clear every wave of Rippers.

Ad

From there, you’ll need to look for the Spatial Accelerator, and find the Spatial Accelerator in Borderlands 4. Zane recommends you look for something “garage shaped”. Follow the quest marker to a huge gate, where you’ll spot the Drilldozer Deluxe barging through it. Your Spatial Accelerator is somewhere on that massive machine.

4) Reach Drilldozer Deluxe, Board Drilldozer Deluxe, Board Drilldozer Deluxe, Override maintenance access, Get onto crawler, climb on top of crawler

Ad

Just get to the top of the Drilldozer, so you can get on the Crawler (Image via 2K Games)

This Drilldozer Deluxe also has enemies shooting at you, so jump on the back of the Drilldozer to get onboard. Do not stand in front of the Drilldozer or it will kill you instantly. Deal with any of the hovering enemies you come across, as well as the rippers, as you make your way to the back of the Drilldozer. There’s a button to push to overheat it, but it won’t work.

Ad

In order to override maintenance access, you need to get onto the top of the crawler. Look up as you’re driving around on the Drilldozer, and you’ll see a Grapple Point up ahead; check the screenshot to see it. This gets you on top of the Crawler.

5) Kill Crawler crew, Kill Holey Moley, take access override key, Return to Drilldozer, Override maintenance access

Holey Moley is named, but he's not special (Image via 2K Games)

When you get on top of the Crawler in Borderlands 4’s Her Flaming Vision mission, you’ll have to fight a pretty large swarm of Rippers. Kill the Crawler crew, alongside Holey Moley, who has the access override key. He’ll have a few affixes, but isn’t incredibly tough. His melee hurts, though, so stay out of range.

Ad

To Return to the Drilldozer in Borderlands 4, you need to wait for it to patrol back around to you. You can go after it on foot, but be careful you don’t get too close to the front of it. Get on board, and drop down to that button you tried to push earlier. Use the access override key to override maintenance access.

6) Drop down to engine room, Overheat Drilldozer, Eject Spatial Accelerator, Take Spatial Accelerator, Return to Zane

Ad

Just be patient; the Drilldozer comes back around (Image via 2K Games)

Below this area, you can drop down to find the Engine Room for this part of Borderlands 4’s Her Flaming Vision. Overheat the Drilldozer, Eject the Spatial Accelerator and pick it up. Then, we’ll just go back to the cliffs, where Zane awaits. This section is the easiest part of the whole mission. Just grab the Accelerator, and leave when you’re ready.

Ad

7) Start generators, jump into Crater, reach Callis’s fortress, clear out rippers, find Fortress Entrance

Jump into the crater, and get ready for some intense fights! (Image via 2K Games)

You’ll start the generators, when you’re ready, and hop on your favorite vehicle. Ride the ramp into the Crater, and you’ll be well on your way to getting to Callis’s fortress. Follow the path and you’ll soon reach Prostration Road; take the time to refill your ammo at the vending machine, and sell any unwanted junk items.

Ad

Before long, you’ll find a group of Rippers again, with a Badass ‘Melic Psycho leading the charge. You’ll also see some Order forces here too. Apparently, the Timekeeper doesn’t appreciate the Ripper Queen’s plans, and is also fighting the Rippers. So, you’re stuck fighting both groups of enemies. Take them out, and find the Fortress Entrance.

You’ll have to fight at least one more group of enemies in between the first group and the actual entrance. This is the home of the Rippers after all, so you can expect there to be a lot of resistance to try and stop you from getting inside.

Ad

After pushing through several groups of enemies, and refilling your ammo again at another Vending Machine, you’ll find. . . even more Rippers to clear out. There are so many Badasses in these packs, too, so you really have to be in top form when fighting these groups of Rippers in Borderlands 4.

8) Kill Mudmouth and his friends, Enter Callis’s fortress, find Callis’s lair and hack door

Mudmouth is just another flunky of the Ripper Queen in Borderlands 4, so take them down (Image via 2K Games)

When you get to the entrance of the fortress proper, you’ll find Mudmouth and a few more Rippers. Mudmouth isn’t really much stronger than a typical Psycho, though he does have a shield, and a few affixes. Just pummel your way through these guys, and you’ll be able to Enter Callis’s Fortress.

Ad

It’s a pretty linear fortress, with groups of Rippers everywhere. The very first pack will have at least one Badass, as well. However, a word of warning: the difficulty will definitely spike here. If you haven’t been taking the time to do side quests, get better guns, and level up, this will be unpleasant. Should you run into enemies with a Red Skull Icon, you aren’t ready.

There are two very easy to get Vault Hunter symbols along the way (Image via 2K Games)

In this first large chamber, there is a Grapple Point you can hook, and if you do, you can pick up a Vault Hunter symbol. It’s shown on the map, so this first one is very easy to find. Push deeper into Callis’s lair, to find a second group of Rippers. The whole time, Callus rants at you about her plans, so you have to deal with her monologuing, too as a part of this Borderlands 4 mission.

Ad

Each section of this linear area will have at least one wave of Rippers in it. After the first Checkpoint, you’ll be able to find another Vault Hunter symbol. Take the Grapple Point in the room, and use ECHO-4 to track the Vault Hunter symbol.

It’s on the back of a giant piece of machinery; it’s also very easy to find. At the end of this area, use ECHO-4 to hack the door to Callis’s Lair and enter the arena. You’ll have to protect ECHO-4 while he hacks though, so it’s Ripper killing time! After that, get ready: It’s time to fight the Ripper Queen.

Ad

9) Kill Ripper Queen, Take Callis’s bolt, Return to Levaine

The Ripper Queen has a lot of ground-based attacks that hit incredibly hard (Image via 2K Games)

The Ripper Queen is easy if you’re well geared, and miserable if you aren’t prepared. Thanks to her huge metal limbs, she’s fast, and is prone to darting around the room. She can launch Fire Orbs across the ground, and they hurt a lot. Jump over and away to avoid the initial shot and return trip.

Ad

She can also use Drones that explode after a delay. When she lays down the Red Laser nets, stay away from them. They deal a ton of damage and temporarily paralyze you. You just have to wait this part of the fight out. Finally, the Ripper Queen summons suicide bomber Rippers, that can one-shot you if they blow up too close to you. These are great to get a second wind from, though. Her shield has two sections, and then the rest is just her health pool.

Ad

As Vex, I shredded her in minutes using several Specters, and Moxxi’s Warm Embrace legendary shotgun. Afterwards, claim the Bolt, and return to Levaine to wrap up this mission, and claim your rewards: XP, Cash, Eridium, an Assault Rifle, Rip It Out Vault Hunter Head, and the Punchy Whoopster Vehicle.

Check out our other Borderlands 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More