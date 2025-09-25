Borderlands 4: Best Amon Crucible build

Amon, the Forgeknight, is the tank-type character in Borderlands 4, and the first thing that comes to mind with this character is melee-based skills. His Crucible Action Skill summons two Forgeaxes with Cryo and Incendiary damage. Although you can build around guns, it’s a lot more fun to go around swinging his axes or punching enemies.

Ad

This guide will show you how to set up Amon’s passive tree to make the build work, along with specializations and gear you’ll want to make it even stronger.

What makes the Amon Crucible build work in Borderlands 4?

Instead of throwing the Forgeaxe, you'll need to get close to enemies and swing them like regular melee (Image via 2K)

To make the build work, you’ll need to invest heavily into the Onslaught tree, despite using Crucible as the primary Active Skill. That’s because the tree allows you to stack melee damage, and Amon’s Forgeaxes count as a melee weapon.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the Cryo bonus from Berserk counts as bonus damage, which increases on each melee hit due to Groundbreaker specialization. Each melee attack you do while Berserk is active stores bonus damage and adds that to the next attack, allowing you to hit that OOF on the enemy's health bar.

Borderlands 4 Amon Skill build for Crucible setup

Gathering Storm is all you need in the Crucible passive tree (Image via 2K)

Here’s the complete setup for Amon’s skill tree for the Crucible build in Borderlands 4.

Ad

Passives

Crucible (green tree)

Gathering Storm (5/5): Increased elemental damage on kill.

Scourge (blue tree)

The Thrill (3/3): Grants health regen, which increases as you take more non-status effect damage.

Onslaught (red tree)

Impetus (3/3): Increased shield regen and movement speed on kill.

Increased shield regen and movement speed on kill. Discombobulate (5/5): Increased melee critical hit chance.

Increased melee critical hit chance. Gut Punch (3/3): Melee and Ordanance damage has a chance to apply Weakness to enemies.

Melee and Ordanance damage has a chance to apply Weakness to enemies. Tritanium Knuckels (5/5): Increased melee and skill damage.

Increased melee and skill damage. Forged in Steel (1/1): Become immune to all damage while activating Forgeskill.

Become immune to all damage while activating Forgeskill. The Best Defense (3/5): Gain overshield on dealing melee damage.

Gain overshield on dealing melee damage. Berserk (5/5): Become immune to slow and gain extra Cryo, gun, and melee damage on activating Forgeskill.

Become immune to slow and gain extra Cryo, gun, and melee damage on activating Forgeskill. There is Only Red (3/3): Restore Berserk duration and increase Cryo damage bonus on kill.

Restore Berserk duration and increase Cryo damage bonus on kill. Brimming Vigor (5/5): Gain increased health and deal more melee damage on full health.

Gain increased health and deal more melee damage on full health. My Touch is Death (3/3): Chance to activate Kill Skill on melee damage.

Chance to activate Kill Skill on melee damage. Into the Fray (5/5): Deal more damage and take less damage based on how close you are to enemies. The closer you are, the better the effects.

Ad

Augment

For the Augment, you’ll be using Axe and Stone, which provide increased movement speed on damaging enemies with the Forgeaxe. Additionally, based on the element, you will also gain more Action Skill or Ordnance cooldown.

Capstone

Since the build will not be investing much in Crucible, despite it being the primary Action Skill tree, there will be no option to equip a capstone. The build is strong, even if you don’t use one, and can wipe bosses in UVH 5 difficulty within seconds.

Ad

Specialization leveling and perks

Specialization is the cherry on top and is used to stack more damage and survivability to the build. The main perks you’ll need are: The Best Defense, Bear Arms, Now with Caffeine, and Groundbreaker. To unlock these, invest a minimum amount in the following specializations:

Survivor (20): Increases health and shields.

Increases health and shields. Sharpshooter (10): Increases reload speed and accuracy.

Increases reload speed and accuracy. Runner (20): Increases movement speed and melee damage.

Increases movement speed and melee damage. Daredevil (1): Increases Action Skill cooldown rate.

Ad

Gearing guide for Amon Crucible build in Borderlands 4

Use Shatterwight to increase melee and bonus Cryo damage (Image via 2K)

Here’s the complete list of all the gear you’ll need for the Amon Crucible build in Borderlands 4.

Ad

Best Class Mod for Amon Crucible build

The best Class Mod for Amon Crucible build is Shatterwight, because it’s the only mod for him that drops with Berserk, as the build revolves around this passive. Additionally, it comes with guaranteed Cryo damage and a random perk, which can roll as increased melee damage or critical hit/chance.

Weapon loadout

Weapon choice in this build does not matter, as most of the time, you’ll be using your melee to take down enemies. However, in case you get into a downed state, we recommend having a good single-target weapon to defeat nearby enemies and get you back up on your feet.

Ad

Enhancement

Since the build doesn’t need a specific weapon, the Enhancement choice also depends on you. Ideally, having the manufacturer base of your primary weapon, along with weapon damage, should be the first choice.

Ordnance

The best Ordnance choice at the moment is a knife with a penetrator augment, which will guarantee that all your melee hits are critical. Alternatively, you can use the Rapid Slippy fish grenade, which deals melee damage and fits perfectly with the build.

Ad

Repkit

Repkit is something you’ll need to keep a close eye on. While anything with the Hard Hitter perk will do the job, you’ll also want something that either has multiple charges or has a lower cooldown to keep the effects active throughout the fight.

Recommended Legendaries

Here’s a list of legendaries you can use in the build:

Category Legendary Weapon Any Repkit Triple Bypass with Hard Hitter Ordinance Rapid Slippy Class Mod Shatterwight with Berserk and Melee damage/critical perk Shield Glossy Cindershelly for damage reduction Enhancement Any

Ad

How to play Amon Crucible build in Borderlands 4

Activate you Action Skill and start stacking melee damage with each hit (Image via 2K)

Before you can start stacking damage, there is a small setup required to empower your axes. Don’t worry, as the process isn’t too complex. All you need to do is use your Repkit to activate Hard Hitter and increase melee damage, and hold your action skill to activate Forged in Steel and Berserk.

Ad

Once you have the buffs active, throw your grenades and start chopping down enemies with your Forgeaxes. The damage will slowly begin to ramp up and will take down bosses in seconds and regular enemies in just one hit.

Check out other Borderlands 4 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More