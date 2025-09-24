Best Borderlands 4 Trainers (and how to run them)

Borderlands 4 is a looter shooter game with a heavy emphasis on grinding the perfect roll of gear. Many would argue that the real endgame is getting the god roll for every item and defeating enemies on the hardest difficulty. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time to grind for hundreds of hours, and this is where Trainers come in handy.

If you aren’t aware, Trainers allow you to mod the game to make certain elements favorable to the player. While it’s technically cheating, modding a single-player game isn’t frowned upon in the community. Often, gamers use them to test different builds, a process that can take countless hours.

However, it’s easy to get confused about how to get started or which Trainer to use. This guide will list four popular Trainers you can use in Borderlands 4, along with instructions on how to use them.

Note: This is not a tier list or ranking for the Tainers.

Best Trainers for Borderlands 4

1) Wemod Trainer

Wemod is one of the safest trainers for single-player games (Image via Wemod)

Wemod is currently the most popular pick for Borderlands 4. It provides an easy-to-use interface after the initial install. Here’s the complete process on how to use the trainer:

Install the Wemod universal application. The app will automatically detect all games.

Launch Borderlands 4 from the ‘My Games’ section.

Once the game is running, toggle the mods you need and enjoy the game.

Note that Wemod has both free and premium options. Free users must toggle the cheats within the app, while premium users can use the hotkeys in-game.

2) FLiNG BL4 Trainer

FLiNG trainer is easy to set up (Image via flingtrainer)

FLiNG Trainer is one of the easiest modding tools you can use for single-player games. That is primarily due to its launch and play mechanics. As one would expect, there is also a version for Borderlands 4. To use it, download the Trainer and run it while the game is active.

Once active, a sound notification will play, indicating that cheats are now available. Use the hotkeys or manually activate all the options you want while playing the game. The only issue you may encounter is getting the correct version that matches the game.

3) Fearlessrevolution Cheat Engine

Cheat Engine can be a little complex to use (Image via fearlessrevolution)

Cheat Engine is one of the oldest yet reliable Trainers for single-player games. It lacks the visual eye candy found in others and requires you to manually select the game process, which can make it challenging for everyone to use.

Here’s how you can use Cheat Engine in Borderlands 4:

Install Cheat Engine.

Download the CT (mod) file alongside the software, and Double-click to open it.

Click the PC icon in Cheat Engine to select the game process.

Activate the trainer options by checking boxes or setting values from 0 to 1.

4) Cheat Evolution

CheatEvolution provides a lot of options (Image via CheatEvolution)

Cheat Evolution is the modern iteration of Cheat Engine, and may be what you’re looking for. The trainer provides several options to mod Borderlands 4 without the need to jump through hoops. Download the app and select the game from the list.

Ensure the game is active and the trainer has detected it before enabling the trainer. Activate the cheats you want using either the hotkeys or toggle them within the app, and enjoy the game.

