Borderlands 4 has a healthy variety of Legendary shotguns to discover, including the Convergence. This weapon returns from Borderlands 3, though it has a different look and function, with a much more over-the-top skin. Obtaining it can be tricky, as it is a dedicated loot drop from a boss encountered during a side activity in the game.
Read on to learn how to get the Convergence Legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4.
Where to find the Convergence Legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4
The Convergence is a Ripper shotgun whose bullets converge on the enemy from around them, hence its name. This gun packs a punch with high damage and can come in any element, as well as with different parts, so players should own different varieties for each situation.
Convergence drops from the Bramblesong boss in the game. This is a giant Kratch found at the end of the Bittervein Abandoned Auger Mine in the northern Terminus Range. While this abandoned mine is teeming with several Kratches, getting through it is straightforward.
At the end, players will reach the boss arena and must fight the boss. Bramblesong is a flying enemy, so some must-have Legendary shotguns, like the Linebacker and Kickballer, will not work against it. Once down, there is a chance it will drop the Convergence, though there are other Legendary items in its pool, too.
What does the Convergence shotgun do in Borderlands 4?
- Effect: Asymptotic
- Red Text: Steel chambers, late the pyres; Of her salamandrine fires
There are no special gimmicks associated with the Convergence, unlike other Legendary weapons in the game. It is a fairly straightforward shotgun that dishes out reliable damage, and the best part is that it comes in different elements.
It does have some charge-up time before it starts shooting; however, once it does, it fires continuously. Paired with skills or Enhancements that boost fire rate, this weapon becomes even deadlier. Also, it is a great fit for all Vault Hunters, no matter which players pick it for their playthrough.
Borderlands 4 is on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch 2.