5 Best Legendary Shields in Borderlands 4, ranked

Shields in Borderlands 4 are the primary source of defense, but when it comes to Legendaries, you get a lot more benefits. While the process of acquiring them can be tedious at times, they are worth getting and sometimes, crucial for min-maxing a build.

There are over 15 Legendary shields in the game that you can chase after, but a few of them stand out from the rest. This article aims to list the five best Legendary shields you can get in Borderlands 4, along with their location.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Top 5 Legendary Shields in Borderlands 4

5) Sparky Shield

Get the Sparky Shield from Shadowpelt (Image via YouTube @sofasupastargaming || 2K)

The Sparky Shield is one of the quirky Legendary items in the game. Despite being made to provide defense, it encourages you to play without it, as the unique perk, Short Circuit, shocks enemies while your shields aren’t full.

Additionally, you can’t have the shield at full as the Amp perk increases gun damage by draining the shield. The reason it’s here is because it’s one of the best Legendary gear for Rafa’s crit build. However, if you manage to get the Siphon perk that provides overshield on dealing damage, Sparky becomes viable for all characters.

Acquire from: Shadowpelt boss in the Whistler's Maw Abandoned Auger Mine.

4) Timekeeper's New Shield

Get the Timekeeper's New Shield from Timekeeper (Image via YouTube @100Guides || 2K)

As the name suggests, the Timekeeper's New Shield drops from the final boss of the Borderlands 4 campaign. The Bininu perk on it grants massively increased health, health regeneration, and damage reduction. However, the tradeoff is that you won't have a shield.

The amount of health and health regeneration depends on the item level, meaning you’ll need to farm a new one after every few levels. Farming this item can be tedious if you can’t defeat the Timekeeper fast enough.

Acquire from: Timekeeper boss fight in the Upper Dominion.

3) Super Soldier

Get the Super Soldier from Vile Lictor (Image via 2K)

The Super Soldier grants a large amount of shield as well as multiple passive buffs from its unique perk, Power Play. When equipped, you’ll have 25% increased movement speed and fire rate, which can be very useful in exploration and fights.

Additionally, it also grants ammo regeneration that comes in handy when you are unable to find a particular type. While all of the benefits only apply when the shields are full, with Vex’s Teen Witch class mod and lifeleech build, it’s easy to keep them up for most of the time.

Acquire from: Vile Lictor boss in the Umbral Foundry, Terminus Range.

2) Firewrecks

Get the Onion from Splashzone (Image via 2K)

The Firewrecks shield lives up to its name. With its unique perk, Bundled, you can spawn missiles on each kill that target nearby enemies. If you have a mobbing build, this legendary is worth trying out during the Ripper Drill site activities, or any other activity that requires you to take down a large number of enemies.

When you recoup one of the segments, your weapons gain additional gun damage. The result is a perfect loop of you defeating enemies and spawning missiles frequently.

Acquire from: Splashzone boss in the Coastal Bonescape, Riptide Grotto.

1) Onion

Get the Onion from Sludgemaw (Image via 2K)

If you want to feel tanky, the Onion is the best legendary shield in Borderlands 4 you can get. Its unique perk makes you invincible for two seconds each time an armor segment breaks, giving you a total of up to 10 seconds of invincibility.

Additionally, each armor segment that an enemy breaks grants you 20% damage reduction. With four segments, that’s 60% damage reduction, and if you can replenish shield during fights, you’ll be almost invincible.

Acquire from: Sludgemaw boss in Idolator's Noose.

