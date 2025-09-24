Borderlands 4 The Importance of Being Furnished walkthrough

The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4 is one of the early side quests that you can take from The Low Leys area of the map. It is one of the easier missions since it can be accepted during the first few main storyline missions. Completing such tasks in the game is important as they can provide you with crucial resources, experience points, and cash. This side quest has straightforward objectives and presents you with a choice at the end, making it one of the more interesting missions.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to complete The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to start The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick guide that you can use to begin The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4:

Travel to The Low Leys and then navigate to the bottom left part of the region.

and then navigate to the of the region. The map will show a mission marker that you can follow.

It is easy to find, as this side quest is located directly below the Bank of Kairos in The Low Leys area.

in The Low Leys area. You will find an NPC named Wrenching Allen on top of the stairs in Belton’s Bore .

on top of the stairs in . Interact with the NPC and accept the side quest to begin progression.

Ad

Trending

Location of The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4 (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Also read: Borderlands 4 Battle Wagon boss location, drops, and mechanics

Ad

It is important to note that you will need to have completed the A Lot of Process main storyline mission to access this side mission.

How to complete The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick guide that you can use to complete The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4:

Search trash

Follow the quest marker and reach the platform on the other side.

on the other side. Search inside the outlined circle area for the instructions.

Ad

Search laundry

Search the machines in the marked area (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Go to the quest marker again and look through the laundry machines.

Ad

Search grill

Locate the grill area with the help of the marker and search for the instructions again.

with the help of the marker and search for the instructions again. You will need to walk out of the area where you interacted with the NPC and go upward on the map.

where you interacted with the NPC and go upward on the map. The grills will be present on the snow-covered grounds .

. Interact with the machines to look for instructions.

Kill art critics

You will need to eliminate all enemies in the area near the grills to complete this objective.

Ad

Find chair pieces

Follow the objective markers on the map to find the pieces of the chair .

. Pick up the wooden parts to complete this phase.

to complete this phase. You will need to find 5 pieces to complete the objective.

Build chair

Use the parts to build the Chair (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Read more: How to get Undead Eye Siren class mod in Borderlands 4

Ad

Go back to the NPC location and interact with the green highlighted spot to build the chair.

Sell chair or Kill chair

You can choose either of the options to either sell it to the NPC or break it by using a melee attack.

Once you have made your choice, The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4 will be marked as completed.

All The Importance of Being Furnished rewards in Borderlands 4

Here are the rewards you can obtain after completing The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4:

Ad

Cash

Experience Points

Eridium

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More