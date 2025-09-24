Borderlands 4 The Importance of Being Furnished walkthrough

The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4 is one of the early side quests that you can take from The Low Leys area of the map. It is one of the easier missions since it can be accepted during the first few main storyline missions. Completing such tasks in the game is important as they can provide you with crucial resources, experience points, and cash. This side quest has straightforward objectives and presents you with a choice at the end, making it one of the more interesting missions.
This article will highlight the best way to complete The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4.
How to start The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick guide that you can use to begin The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4:
- Travel to The Low Leys and then navigate to the bottom left part of the region.
- The map will show a mission marker that you can follow.
- It is easy to find, as this side quest is located directly below the Bank of Kairos in The Low Leys area.
- You will find an NPC named Wrenching Allen on top of the stairs in Belton’s Bore.
- Interact with the NPC and accept the side quest to begin progression.
It is important to note that you will need to have completed the A Lot of Process main storyline mission to access this side mission.
How to complete The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick guide that you can use to complete The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4:
Search trash
- Follow the quest marker and reach the platform on the other side.
- Search inside the outlined circle area for the instructions.
Search laundry
- Go to the quest marker again and look through the laundry machines.
Search grill
- Locate the grill area with the help of the marker and search for the instructions again.
- You will need to walk out of the area where you interacted with the NPC and go upward on the map.
- The grills will be present on the snow-covered grounds.
- Interact with the machines to look for instructions.
Kill art critics
- You will need to eliminate all enemies in the area near the grills to complete this objective.
Find chair pieces
- Follow the objective markers on the map to find the pieces of the chair.
- Pick up the wooden parts to complete this phase.
- You will need to find 5 pieces to complete the objective.
Build chair
- Go back to the NPC location and interact with the green highlighted spot to build the chair.
Sell chair or Kill chair
- You can choose either of the options to either sell it to the NPC or break it by using a melee attack.
Once you have made your choice, The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4 will be marked as completed.
All The Importance of Being Furnished rewards in Borderlands 4
Here are the rewards you can obtain after completing The Importance of Being Furnished in Borderlands 4:
- Cash
- Experience Points
- Eridium
