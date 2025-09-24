Borderlands 4 Battle Wagon boss location, drops, and mechanics

The Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4 is one of the several random bosses that you can find and challenge around the map of Kairos. This enemy is visually unique and has some of the best loot drops, making it a great target for anyone trying to farm legendary items for their character. While defeating this monster is straightforward, the rapid-fire and sudden charging attacks could get tedious for some players.
This article will highlight the location of Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4, alongside a brief about its drops and attack patterns.
Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4: Everything you need to know
Location
You can find the Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4 by visiting The Lowering March Ripper Drill Site located within the Stoneblood Forest region. It is located right off the road and can be spotted with the help of the green drill icon around the middle of the area, close to the waterways. You may need to deal with some enemies in this area and clear the arena before challenging the boss.
There is no story completion or progression requirement that you need to achieve for this fight. The Lowering March Rippler Drill Site can be accessed freely without any hassle. It is recommended to have some strong weapons (preferably legendary tier and high damage output) before heading into this arena to avoid being overwhelmed during the fight.
Boss
The boss fight will begin with a few waves of enemies spawning around the arena. Eliminate all of these mobs first to reach the next phase, where the boss makes its entrance from inside the cave. The boss carries around a vehicle on top, which contains several enemies that will shoot you almost non-stop.
There are also massive rocket launchers on the side of the boss that can attack you. Fortunately, you can shoot them down and dismantle the part to render it ineffective. The boss can also sometimes charge at you and stomp the ground to deal damage if you stand too close. You should also keep a lookout for the Wagon’s ranged poison attack. These are slow projectiles and easy to dodge.
The Battle Wagon can sometimes get down on its knees and allow enemies to jump out of the vehicle on top. Keep a lookout for other mobs around you to avoid taking unnecessary damage.
Loot
Here are all the legendary tier loot that you can gain by defeating the Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4:
- Compleation
- Finnity XXX-L
It is important to note that these items have a chance of dropping and are not guaranteed for every run. Once you have defeated the Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4, you will need to use Moxxi’s Big Encore to challenge it again. It is one of the best farming methods that you can use to upgrade your loadout and collect loot.
