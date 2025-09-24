Borderlands 4 Battle Wagon boss location, drops, and mechanics

The Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4 is one of the several random bosses that you can find and challenge around the map of Kairos. This enemy is visually unique and has some of the best loot drops, making it a great target for anyone trying to farm legendary items for their character. While defeating this monster is straightforward, the rapid-fire and sudden charging attacks could get tedious for some players.

Ad

This article will highlight the location of Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4, alongside a brief about its drops and attack patterns.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4: Everything you need to know

Location

Location of the Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4 (Image via Youtube/@ZaFrostPet)

You can find the Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4 by visiting The Lowering March Ripper Drill Site located within the Stoneblood Forest region. It is located right off the road and can be spotted with the help of the green drill icon around the middle of the area, close to the waterways. You may need to deal with some enemies in this area and clear the arena before challenging the boss.

Ad

Trending

Also read: 5 best Legendary SMGs in Borderlands 4, ranked

There is no story completion or progression requirement that you need to achieve for this fight. The Lowering March Rippler Drill Site can be accessed freely without any hassle. It is recommended to have some strong weapons (preferably legendary tier and high damage output) before heading into this arena to avoid being overwhelmed during the fight.

Boss

Boss arena will spawn smaller mobs before the boss appears (Image via Youtube/@ZaFrostPet)

Read more: How to get Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4

Ad

The boss fight will begin with a few waves of enemies spawning around the arena. Eliminate all of these mobs first to reach the next phase, where the boss makes its entrance from inside the cave. The boss carries around a vehicle on top, which contains several enemies that will shoot you almost non-stop.

Battle Wagon can move around the arena while attacking (Image via Youtube/@ZaFrostPet)

There are also massive rocket launchers on the side of the boss that can attack you. Fortunately, you can shoot them down and dismantle the part to render it ineffective. The boss can also sometimes charge at you and stomp the ground to deal damage if you stand too close. You should also keep a lookout for the Wagon’s ranged poison attack. These are slow projectiles and easy to dodge.

Ad

Elemental damage is great for defeating Battle Wagon (Image via Youtube/@ZaFrostPet)

Check out: 5 Best Legendary Shields in Borderlands 4, ranked

Ad

The Battle Wagon can sometimes get down on its knees and allow enemies to jump out of the vehicle on top. Keep a lookout for other mobs around you to avoid taking unnecessary damage.

Loot

Here are all the legendary tier loot that you can gain by defeating the Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4:

Compleation

Finnity XXX-L

It is important to note that these items have a chance of dropping and are not guaranteed for every run. Once you have defeated the Battle Wagon in Borderlands 4, you will need to use Moxxi’s Big Encore to challenge it again. It is one of the best farming methods that you can use to upgrade your loadout and collect loot.

Ad

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More