Borderlands 4: How to get Noisy Cricket legendary pistol

The Noisy Cricket legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 is another fun weapon to use in the game. It is manufactured by Order and comes with the legendary Silence perk. While it does not have any additional effects, the gun itself can deal massive area damage and almost instantly annihilate most enemies that cross your path. This pistol is great for clearing out hordes of monsters, but it has a comparatively lower fire rate due to its unique bullets that cause it to reload quickly.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Noisy Cricket legendary pistol in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to farm the Noisy Cricket legendary pistol in Borderlands 4

Here is an easy guide that you can use to get the Noisy Cricket legendary pistol in Borderlands 4:

You will need to enter The Prospects Ripper Drill Site in the Hungering Plain region of the map. It is located exactly to the right of Horace’s Oversight .

in the region of the map. It is located exactly to the . Go into the drill site and clear out all enemies . Once the waves are defeated, you can challenge the boss of the area, Sidney Pointylegs .

. Once the waves are defeated, you can challenge the boss of the area, . Defeating this monster will provide you with drops. This will also allow you to go into a fight with the boss again, using Moxxi’s Big Encore present near the drill site.

present near the drill site. You will need to grind a bit and repeat the boss fight for a while to get the Noisy Cricket legendary pistol drop .

for a while to get the . Once acquired, you can freely use it and equip it in your loadout.

Location of Sidney Pointylegs (Image via Youtube/@Joltzdude139)

All Noisy Cricket legendary pistol unique effects and stats in Borderlands 4

Here are the unique effects and stats of the Noisy Cricket legendary pistol in Borderlands 4:

Silence

The pistol fires a massive sonic shot that affects a controlled area around it and deals damage instantly. The damage output is huge and can be used to deal damage to multiple enemies in a single area. The user is pushed back a bit from the recoil of the shot.

Stats at Level 50

Here are the stats of the Noisy Cricket at Level 50

Damage: 5124 (per bullet)

5124 (per bullet) Accuracy: 60%

60% Reload Time: 1.2 seconds

1.2 seconds Fire rate: 3/second

3/second Magazine Size: 2

Secondary Stats

Crit Damage: +5%

+5% Splash Radius: 400 cm

400 cm Shot Cost: 2/Shot

Defeating Sidney Pointylegs has a chance to drop the Noisy Cricket legendary pistol (Image via Youtube/@Joltzdude139)

It is important to note that the overall damage output of the weapon can change for players with different builds and loadouts. The drops for the weapon can also have other varying stats and may not be the same for every individual.

How to use Noisy Cricket for super jump in Borderlands 4

The Noisy Cricket legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 can be used to perform super jumps. Here is a guide on how you can do it:

You will need to acquire the Noisy Cricket to perform this trick.

to perform this trick. All you need to do after that is equip the weapon and then point in the opposite direction of where you want to go.

and then point in the opposite direction of where you want to go. Then simply Alt+Tab out of the game and repeat it to get back in while spamming left click or the shoot keybind.

and repeat it to get back in while or the shoot keybind. This will cause the game to send your character flying across the map.

It is important to note that you will need to have set your game to Fullscreen mode while doing this trick. The Noisy Cricket deals area damage, and so it can potentially deal damage to the user as well if you fire it on the ground or nearby surfaces.

It is also important to note that this seems to be a glitch in Borderlands 4 that causes the game to register the sonic blasts multiple times and sends the player flying due to the massive recoil from the pistol. The devs may fix this in one of the upcoming updates.

