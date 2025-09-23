Borderlands 4: How to get Songbird legendary pistol

The Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 is one of the most powerful pistols that you can use. It has some of the strongest modifiers due to its rarity, which enables fans to dish out devastating blows, making one-shot eliminations possible. The weapon is manufactured by Jakobs, meaning that it also enjoys an additional perk to ricochet critical hit bullets to nearby enemies. The weapon comes with two permanent effects and an alternate fire perk that can vary depending on the drop.
This article will highlight the best way to get the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to farm the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick guide that fans can use to obtain the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4:
- Navigate to the Carcadia Burn region on the map and then find the Rocken Roller monster.
- This particular enemy can be found inside the Trinket Crevass mines. It is an Abandoned Auger Mine and will be marked with a green icon on the map.
- Clear out the area and eliminate all foes in your path inside the mine, and then take down the Rocken Roller.
- Once it has been defeated, you can challenge it again from Moxxi’s Big Encore, located in the top left part of Carcadia Burn. It is easy to find as the marker will be present just below the Trinker Crevass icon.
- Repeat these steps till you get the drop and obtain the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4.
Also read: 5 best Legendary grenades in Borderlands 4, ranked
It is important to note that the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 has different variants, which will provide you with a different Alt Fire perk. However, the pistol is very powerful, and almost any variant that you get as a drop will be useful in your adventures.
Borderlands 4 Songbird Legendary Pistol unique effects and stats
Here are the unique effects and stats of the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4:
Dueling Pistol
This perk allows you to gain 100% extra damage for a total of 5 seconds when you swap weapons. This allows you to effectively double the damage output and one-shot most mobs on the map.
Jakobs
Whenever you deal critical hits on enemies, the bullet will ricochet projectiles and deal damage to nearby enemies.
Stats at Level 50
The stats for the Level 50 Ambushing San Saba Songbird pistol are:
- Damage: 1799 (per bullet)
- Accuracy: 61%
- Reload Time: 1.8 seconds
- Fire rate: 8.1/second
- Magazine Size: 6
Read more: 5 best Legendary SMGs in Borderlands 4, ranked
Alt Fire
The Vial Launcher Alt Fire is one of the most desirable drops to have. This enabled the pistol to shoot out corrosive vials that can deal 2855 corrosive damage each in one hit and increases the damage dealt to the enemy by 30% for 6 seconds.
The Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after weapons in the entire game. This is primarily due to its ability to deal massive damage and critical hits to enemies. Although the magazine size is small, each of the bullets can wreak havoc on enemies to make cleaning out large mobs an easy task.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Borderlands 4 enemy level scaling, explained
- Borderlands 4: Enter the Electi Part 2 walkthrough
- Borderlands 4: Enter the Electi Part 1 walkthrough
- Borderlands 4 Vicious New Cycle: Cannon Fodder walkthrough