Borderlands 4: How to get Songbird legendary pistol

The Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 is one of the most powerful pistols that you can use. It has some of the strongest modifiers due to its rarity, which enables fans to dish out devastating blows, making one-shot eliminations possible. The weapon is manufactured by Jakobs, meaning that it also enjoys an additional perk to ricochet critical hit bullets to nearby enemies. The weapon comes with two permanent effects and an alternate fire perk that can vary depending on the drop.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to get the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to farm the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4

Here is a quick guide that fans can use to obtain the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4:

Navigate to the Carcadia Burn region on the map and then find the Rocken Roller monster .

on the map and then . This particular enemy can be found inside the Trinket Crevass mines . It is an Abandoned Auger Mine and will be marked with a green icon on the map.

. It is an and will be marked with a on the map. Clear out the area and eliminate all foes in your path inside the mine, and then take down the Rocken Roller .

. Once it has been defeated, you can challenge it again from Moxxi’s Big Encore , located in the top left part of Carcadia Burn . It is easy to find as the marker will be present just below the Trinker Crevass icon.

, located in the . It is easy to find as the marker will be present just below the Trinker Crevass icon. Repeat these steps till you get the drop and obtain the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4.

Ad

Trending

Location of Rocken Roller to farm Songbird legendary pistol (Image via Youtube/@Jumpycode)

Also read: 5 best Legendary grenades in Borderlands 4, ranked

Ad

It is important to note that the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 has different variants, which will provide you with a different Alt Fire perk. However, the pistol is very powerful, and almost any variant that you get as a drop will be useful in your adventures.

Borderlands 4 Songbird Legendary Pistol unique effects and stats

Here are the unique effects and stats of the Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4:

Ad

Dueling Pistol

This perk allows you to gain 100% extra damage for a total of 5 seconds when you swap weapons. This allows you to effectively double the damage output and one-shot most mobs on the map.

Jakobs

Whenever you deal critical hits on enemies, the bullet will ricochet projectiles and deal damage to nearby enemies.

Stats at Level 50

The Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 can one-shot bosses (Image via Youtube/@Jumpycode)

The stats for the Level 50 Ambushing San Saba Songbird pistol are:

Ad

Damage: 1799 (per bullet)

1799 (per bullet) Accuracy: 61%

61% Reload Time: 1.8 seconds

1.8 seconds Fire rate: 8.1/second

8.1/second Magazine Size: 6

Read more: 5 best Legendary SMGs in Borderlands 4, ranked

Alt Fire

The Vial Launcher Alt Fire is one of the most desirable drops to have. This enabled the pistol to shoot out corrosive vials that can deal 2855 corrosive damage each in one hit and increases the damage dealt to the enemy by 30% for 6 seconds.

The Songbird legendary pistol in Borderlands 4 is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after weapons in the entire game. This is primarily due to its ability to deal massive damage and critical hits to enemies. Although the magazine size is small, each of the bullets can wreak havoc on enemies to make cleaning out large mobs an easy task.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More