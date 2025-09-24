Borderlands 4: All Idolator's Noose collectibles

In classic Borderlands fashion, B4 is packed full of hidden secrets and collectibles that are directly tied to special rewards, achievements, and SDU (Storage Deck Upgrade) Tokens. One such area is Idolator’s Noose, a hostile and highly rewarding area of Kairos. Idolator’s Noose has a total of 16 collectibles, including ECHO logs, Vault Symbols, Dead Bolts, Survivalist Caches, and more.

Locating all of them will increase your overall Collectible Completion ladder. Getting SDU tokens makes collectible hunting worth investing time in.

This guide will cover every collectible located in Idolator’s Noose and how you can get them quickly in Borderlands 4.

Collectibles in Idolator’s Noose (overview)

You have a total of 16 collectibles to find in the Idolator’s Noose region of Kairos. Here's a list of them:

4x Echo Logs

2x Vault Symbols

3x Dead Bolts

3x Survivalist Caches

1x Evocarium

1x Lost Capsule

1x Propaganda Speaker

1x Vault Fragment

Collecting all of them will max out the area progression and gather all of the SDU Tokens. You can track the area progression in the top-right corner of your map screen.

Borderlands 4: Every ECHO log location in Idolator’s Noose

Sometimes collectibles are well hidden and require you to solve specific puzzles or explore thoroughly. The best way to locate hidden items in Borderlands 4 is to use the ECHO location scan. Scanning an area can highlight hidden items.

Press D-Pad Up (controller)

Press Z (keyboard PC).

There are four ECHO logs in Idolator’s Noose:

1) Safe and Sound

The ECHO log is located in Rattlehead Crest, on top of a chair overlooking the crest (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: It’s located to the west of Idolator’s Noose and northeast of Rattlehead Crest.

Location: It's located to the west of Idolator's Noose and northeast of Rattlehead Crest.
How to find: The log is located on top of a chair overlooking the crest.

2) Happy Helper

The ECHO log is located just north of Rosemary’s Reserve amongst the field of haystacks (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: It’s located just north of Rosemary’s Reserve amongst the field of haystacks.

Location: It's located just north of Rosemary's Reserve amongst the field of haystacks.
How to find: The log is located in the hay bale beside the scarecrow with the big wheel.

3) Here Ye, Here Ye

The ECHO log is located on the deck of the restaurant (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: It’s located in the east of Rosemary’s Reserve, under the massive bridge.

Location: It's located in the east of Rosemary's Reserve, under the massive bridge.
How to find: The log is on the deck of the restaurant with the hanging bulbs.

4) Till Death Do Us Part

The ECHO log is located near a corpse just past the broken pipe (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: It’s located in the southeast region of Mirehome, inside a broken pipe.

Location: It's located in the southeast region of Mirehome, inside a broken pipe.
How to find: The log is located near a corpse and guarded by Wreck, Chain Master.

Borderlands 4: Every Vault Symbol location in Idolator’s Noose

Idolator’s Noose has two Vault Symbols hidden in the area, each of which will reward you with 5 SDU Tokens.

1) Rattlehead Crest

The Vault Symbol is located up the red building, on the right (Image via Gearbox Software)

How to find: The Vault Symbol is located on the right side of the red building near the cliff. You will need to use the grappling hook to reach the upper floor to look for it.

2) Town near Rosemary’s Reserve

The Vault Symbol is on the rooftop room of the two-story building (Image via Gearbox Software)

How to find: The Vault Symbol is on the rooftop room of a two-story building, near the left side of the restaurant with the ECHO log.

Borderlands 4: Every Dead Bolt location in Idolator’s Noose

There are a total of three Dead Bolts in the Idolator’s Noose region of Kairos. Here’s how you get them:

1) Watch This

The Deadbolt is located near the large shredder with blood stains and severed body parts (Image via Gearbox Software)

How to find: It’s located near the large shredder with blood stains and severed body parts, just northwest of Tetanus Quad.

2) Starfish-Crossed

You will find a floating body at the location with the dead bolt near it (Image via Gearbox Software)

How to find: It’s located near the lake by a dead body, just north of Rosemary’s reserve.

3) Dying Wish

The Deadbolt is located on top of a gravestone beside the church (Image via Gearbox Software)

How to find: It’s located on top of a gravestone in the churchyard, south of Mirehome.

Borderlands 4: Every Survivalist Cache location in Idolator’s Noose

Idolator’s Noose has a total of three Survivalist Caches, each of which gives you 10 SDU Tokens.

1) Racketurn south

The cache is located in the house with painted arrows (Image via Gearbox Software)

How to find: It’s located in the house with painted arrows and the dollar sign.

2) Tetanus Quad northwest

The cache is located near a campfire under the wooden bridge (Image via Gearbox Software)

How to find: It’s located near a campfire under the wooden bridge.

3) Boglight Vigilance southwest

The cache is located inside a large semi-submerged container in the swamp (Image via Gearbox Software)

How to find: The cache is located inside a semi-submerged container in the swamp.

Borderlands 4: Location of the Evocarium

The puzzle is located just northeast of Tetanus Quad (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: Just northeast of Tetanus Quad.

You will need to do some vertical climbing to get access to the orbs to finish the objective (Image via Gearbox Software)

Walkthrough: Interact with the slab; doing so will reveal three golden orbs. Find and interact with the orbs to complete objectives. These orbs are usually hidden away, so explore every spot to locate them.

Interact with the slab; doing so will reveal three golden orbs. Find and interact with the orbs to complete objectives. These orbs are usually hidden away, so explore every spot to locate them. Reward: 15 SDU Tokens.

Borderlands 4: Location of the Lost Capsule

This is located just northwest of Rosemary’s Reserve (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: It’s located near the "Happy Helper" ECHO log, northwest of Rosemary’s Reserve.

You will need to retrieve the Crimson Resistance Supply Cache from a nearby Covered Bridge (Image via Gearbox Software)

Walkthrough: You will need to retrieve the Crimson Resistance Supply Cache from a nearby Covered Bridge and take it to the nearest safehouse to finish the objective.

Tip: Lob the cache to speed up travel time.

Take it to the nearest safehouse to get the reward (Image via Gearbox Software)

Reward: 15 SDU Tokens and additional loot.

Borderlands 4: Location of Propaganda Speaker

The Propaganda Speaker is located near the Rosemary’s Reserve (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: Close to Rosemary’s Reserve.

You will need to hack the speaker and tackle waves of hostiles to finish the objective (Image via Gearbox Software)

Walkthrough: You will need to hack the speaker and tackle waves of hostiles; once the hack is done, the timer will end.

You will need to hack the speaker and tackle waves of hostiles; once the hack is done, the timer will end. Reward: 20 SDU Tokens.

Borderlands 4: Location of Vault Fragment

The Vault Fragment is located in the southeast region of Ramsey’s Reserve, near the Propaganda Speaker (Image via Gearbox Software)

How to locate the Vault Fragment

The Vault Fragment is located in the underground chamber (Image via Gearbox Software)

Go to the southeast region of Ramsey’s Reserve, near the Propaganda Speaker.

Once there, enter the tunnel located just opposite the speaker.

It will lead to a hidden underground chamber with the vault fragment in it.

Collecting all 16 collectibles is required for 100% map completion progress in Borderlands 4.

