Borderlands 4: Her Own Funeral walkthrough

While Borderlands thrives on itschaotic madness, sometimes you will get side quests that have both tragedy and an unforgettable story to tell. One such quest is Her Own Funeral, which sets your Vault Hunter on the trail of Lady Naheli, whose story is one of fame, betrayal, and eventual madness.

In this guide, we will break down every step of the quest, from how to acquire it in Kairos to what rewards you get after the quest’s tragic conclusion.

Borderlands 4: How to unlock Her Own Funeral quest

The quest can be acquired from Carcadia Faction Town in the Carcadia Burn region of Kairos (Image via Gearbox Software)

Before you can start the ‘Her Own Funeral’ quest in Borderlands 4, you will need to complete Main Mission 10: Her Flaming Vision. Once you are done with it, head straight towards Carcadia Faction Town in the Carcadia Burn region in Kairos. You will find a letter placed on a table near the vending machines in the main hub. The quest will trigger once you interact with the letter.

Location: Carcadia Faction Town in Carcadia Burn.

Carcadia Faction Town in Carcadia Burn. Quest giver: Letter on the table

Letter on the table Prerequisite: Main Mission 10: Her Flaming Vision

Main Mission 10: Her Flaming Vision Rewards: XP, Eridium, and Cash

Borderlands 4 Her Own Funeral: Quest objectives

To begin the quest, you will need to interact with the letter on the table just ahead of the entrance (Image via Gearbox Software)

This is a strongly narrative-based quest. Here’s the structure:

1) Locate Naheli (you will need to find all five ECHO logs)

2) Pick up Naheli’s Bolt

3) Defeat Naheli

Step 1: Locate Naheli (finding all the ECHO logs)

The majority of the quest will be about locating the ECHO logs hidden across ruins in Carcadia Burn. Each ECHO log tells you more about how Naheli lost everything and the sinister events that followed.

ECHO log #1 - Her Tragedy

The first log is locatd in the west side of Carcadia Town (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: West side of Carcadia Town.

West side of Carcadia Town. How to locate: Climb to the second floor of a ruined building; use the grappling points to get up there. The Echo Log is on the couch.

Climb to the second floor of a ruined building; use the grappling points to get up there. The Echo Log is on the couch. Contents of the log: In the log, Naheli will talk about how her family was massacred by Callis the Ripper Queen. According to the log, she was left alive as a mode of punishment, marking the beginning of the end for her.

Grapple up to the second floor of the ruined building near the entrance, the Echo Log is on the couch (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you have finished reading the ECHO log, you will be directed towards three more locations to investigate across Kairos.

ECHO log #2 - Her Confrontation

The second log is located in trhe Ruined Sumplands region (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: Ruined Sumplands.

Ruined Sumplands. How to locate: The log is located on top of the mattress on the second floor of a collapsed building.

The log is on top of the mattress inside the second floor of the collapsed building (Image via Gearbox Software)

Contents: In the log, Naheli explains her confrontation with Leopold (you meet him during the Fault Hunting side mission). she explains that he betrayed her family, but she couldn't kill him, so she left him wounded. This event marks her decline even further.

ECHO log #3 - Her Descent Begins

This log is located near The Tenterhooks in Carcadia Burn (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: Located near The Tenterhooks in Carcadia Burn (close to Lowrise Safehouse).

Located near The Tenterhooks in Carcadia Burn (close to Lowrise Safehouse). How to locate: The log is sitting on top of a box against a wall inside a Ripper camp.

The log is sitting on top of a box against a wall inside a Ripper camp (Image via Gearbox Software)

Contents: In this log, Naheli confesses to adopting a more Ripper-like behavior to survive on Kairos.

ECHO log #4 - Her Sorrows Revealed

To find the 4th log go east from the third log’s location towards Stopflow Bowels (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: Go east from the third log’s location towards Stopflow Bowels.

Go east from the third log’s location towards Stopflow Bowels. How to locate: The log is located up on the roof of a shack under the giant ribcage.

The log is up on the roof of a shack under the giant ribcage (Image via Gearbox Software)

Contents: In this log, Naheli expresses her anger at everyone around her. It gets clear she is angry, violent, and losing her mind.

ECHO log #5 - Her Revenge

The fifth log is located southwest near the Queen’s Cradle fortress at Tonnage Peel (Image via Gearbox Software)

Location: Located southwest near the Queen’s Cradle fortress at Tonnage Peel.

Located southwest near the Queen’s Cradle fortress at Tonnage Peel. How to locate: The log is located on a bloodstained rock by the roadside.

The log is located on a bloodstained rock by the roadside, amongst an altar of skeletons (Image via Gearbox Software)

Contents: This is where it gets disturbing. She forced Leopold to partake in the remains of her servants after she mutilated them. Her nobility is gone; in its place a mad Ripper is born.

Once you have collected all five ECHO logs, the quest will update, and you will be directed towards the last known location of Naheli.

Step 2: Find and pick up Naheli’s Bolt

Naheli's dart can be found on a plate inside a cave full of blood and gore (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you have reached the location in Tonnage Peel, you will find a blood-splattered cave with severed body parts spread all over.

Go to the table to find Naheli’s Bolt (it’s on the plate by the severed arms), an object that represents her last remaining humanity.

Once you pick it up, you will hear creepy laughter from within the cave.

Naheli will appear as a crazed, bloodthirsty warlord who will immediately trigger combat.

Step 3: Defeat the crazed Naheli

Naheli will appear with a crazed laughter and start attacking you immediately (Imsge via Gearbox Software)

Once Naheli appears from the nearby cave opening, combat begins. You will need to defeat her to complete the quest.

1) Enemy type: Elite Ripper-boss.

2) Defense: Naheli has both shield and armor. So you will need to destroy both bars before damaging her life bar.

3) Strategy to defeat Naheli:

Destroy Naheli’s shield by using shock-damage weapons.

Melt her armor by using corrosive-damage weapons.

Stay mobile throughout the combat to avoid getting hit and cornered. Hit her with everything in your arsenal to eliminate her quickly.

Borderlands 4: Rewards for Her Own Funeral quest

You will get the following rewards on completing Her Own Funeral:

Experience / XP (scales with your level)

Cash

Eridium

Progression toward collecting all ECHO logs in Carcadia.

Her Own Funeral is one of the creepier and darker quests in Borderlands 4, showcasing the madness and loss that can turn people into monsters. It's a story of betrayal, loss, and descent into madness wrapped in the guise of a missing person's case.

