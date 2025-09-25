  • home icon
  Borderlands 4 Switch 2 release date delayed: When is it coming?

Borderlands 4 Switch 2 release date delayed: When is it coming?

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Sep 25, 2025 10:06 GMT
Switch 2 gamers will have to wait longer for Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K)
Switch 2 gamers will have to wait longer for Borderlands 4 (Image via 2K)

Borderlands 4's release for Switch 2 faces a delay just a week ahead of launch. While the details are scarce, Gearbox shared that they want to provide the best experience for fans and require additional polish. The game, despite a successful launch, faced widespread criticism regarding performance issues from the majority of the community.

Due to the cancellation, anyone who pre-ordered Borderlands 4 on the Nintendo eShop will get a refund. The process will begin on September 26, 2025; however, players can initiate the process themselves ahead of this date.

Note: Parts of this article may express the writer’s opinion.

Why did Gearbox delay Borderlands 4 for Nintendo Switch 2?

The game is having performance issues across all platforms (Image via 2K)
The game is having performance issues across all platforms (Image via 2K)

There wasn’t any definite reason as to why Borderlands 4 got delayed on Switch 2, but the official statement from Gearbox mentioned they needed more time to polish the game. Here’s what the official statement said:

“Greetings, Vault Hunters - We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed. We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development and polish time to do that.”
It’s not hard to figure out that the main reason behind the delay is performance issues, which even high-end PCs are facing. A demo made available during Gamescom 2025, and, according to popular Borderlands content creator EpicNNG, the performance was nowhere near satisfactory.

In his tweet after experiencing the demo, he reported that the game ran at 30 fps, with only four enemies on screen in docked mode. Additionally, the game also had an input delay. While I’m no expert on game optimization, a logical way to boost the game's performance seems to be baked lighting instead of Lumen. However, the final decision rests with Gearbox on the matter.

What’s the new release date for Borderlands 4 for Nintendo Switch 2?

No definite release date for Switch 2 (Image via 2K)
No definite release date for Switch 2 (Image via 2K)

The release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 is indefinite. It’s even harder to speculate about the new launch date because every platform is facing performance issues, so work on the port may take a lot more time.

While Gearbox did release a performance patch shortly after launch on PC, there’s still a lot of optimization needed for the game. Currently, one can only hope that the Switch 2 release is not pushed back to 2026.

